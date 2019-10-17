Go Inside W's Intimate Dinner Celebrating the New Originals Issue

On Wednesday evening, a hazy grey fog and torrential downpour couldn't stop a swarm of fashion favorites from heading uptown to the famed Shun Lee West restaurant—if anything, it only added to the evening's cozy, intimate feel. There, W editor-in-chief Sara Moonves welcomed guests to a private dinner to celebrate the magazine's most recent New Originals issue. Among the crowd joining in on the revelry was Anna Wintour, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, Tory Burch and Pierre Yves, Margaret Qualley, Karen Elson, Mark Ronson, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, Grace Coddington, and many more, who took in the new issue while sipping Chateau d'Esclans Rose Rock Angel and Casa Noble Tequila. It was the perfect combination to celebrate what truly makes the fashion world original, with the night ending on a sweet note, courtesy of cakes from Carissa’s. Here, a look inside the evening.
