Unlike another of her posts this week, this selfie, taken and posted by Kendall Jenner, did not lead to accusations that she has been killing turtles.
Gillian Anderson took a break from filming season 2 of the Netflix series Sex Education to post a diptych of herself wearing a 24-karat gold phallus, which she captioned "Sad…Happy!"
In celebration of the Fourth of July, the photographers Inez and Vinoodh posted a throwback of their 2013 V magazine cover of Lady Gaga. The red, white, and blue hair sure fit with holiday theme; the gills, not so much.
"OK, Well, Someone has to drive the ship," Kris Jenner captioned this photo of her leg.
This post, like practically every single one that Paris Hilton has been posting to her feed, is actually a GIF. Apparently, Hilton's idea of "paradise" is swarming with rogue hummingbirds.
Lest you forget that Yolanda Hadid, best known as the model mom of models Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid, is also a farm owner, she posted a video of herself using a tractor to scoop up a small mound of dirt and dump it onto the lawn. "If you want something done, you do it yourself," she captioned the post, along with the hashtags "#FarmLife" and "#LearningEveryday."
Yolanda's ex-husband, Mohamed Hadid, also shared footage of himself on an unexpected vehicle, in which he was being chased by a swan named George.
Was Glenn Close at a "#blueberryartsfestival," as one of her many hashtags suggested, when this photo was taken? And who did take this photo, anyway? The world may never know.
Salma Hayek took her dedication to Frida Kahlo, whom she played in the 2002 film Frida, to a new level by semi-successfully creating a photo collage of the pair posing together.