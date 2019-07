At long last, the so-called "bottle cap challenge" seems to have come to an end. (Its last gasp came courtesy of Kendall Jenner, who drew environmentalists' ire for choosing to stage hers in the ocean, thereby possibly killing turtles .) Now that our feeds have finally freed up, it's time to appreciate the overlooked celebrity content of the week—aka evaluate who stepped into Martha Stewart's shoes and got the weirdest. The eldest Hadids might just have taken the cake; Yolanda Hadid got some field experience with working a tractor, and took the video to prove it, while her ex-husband, Mohamed Hadid, looked back fondly on his days of being chased by a swan—whom he seems to have named George—while driving a golf cart. From Inez and Vinoodh's reimagining of Lady Gaga as a patriot with gills to Salma Hayek's Photoshop skills, see who else got weird on Instagram this week, here.