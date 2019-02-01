January hadn't even come to an end before it became clear that among the many new shows that Netflix has planned for 2019, it already has a major hit in Sex Education , a series about a couple of British teens who form an anonymous sex-therapy clinic for their classmates. It should come as no surprise, then, that Sex Education is getting a season 2, as Netflix announced on Friday, less than a month after the show's eight episodes became available for streaming. (And, it estimates , watched in more than 40 million households.)

The final episode did, after all, end with a cliff-hanger in the form of yet another hurdle for Otis, an awkward 17-year-old played by Asa Butterfield who's just trying to be normal—despite the fact that his mom, played by Gillian Anderson , is a sex therapist who's filled the house with every type of decorative phallus you can imagine.

Pinterest Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson in a scene from Netflix's Sex Education. Courtesy of Netflix

Aside from that, he's also preoccupied with hiding the fact that he's a sexually inexperienced teen running a sex clinic—along with the school's cool girl, Maeve, whose role marks the debut of the actress Emma Mackey, whom he can't stop crushing on, much to the displeasure of his best friend Eric (played by Ncuti Gatwa).

Pinterest Emma Mackey in a scene from Netflix's Sex Education. Courtesy of Netflix

Needless to say, there's no shortage of teen angst, hormones, or much needed advice to go around for a second season, which will again consist of eight episodes. There's no release date set just yet—though production begins this spring—but in the meantime, Netflix has confirmed that Butterfield and Gatwa will reprise their roles, as will their classmates played by Aimee-Lou Wood and Connor Swindells. (Unsurprisingly, the show has sparked some romance of its own: Wood and Swindells are dating IRL.)

Rest assured, the follow-up looks to be just as refreshingly no-holds-barred as the first time around: The announcement came via a trailer that flashed the all-caps message "Otis Milburn is coming," waiting until after seven seconds of one of his many (attempted) masturbation scenes before adding, "back for season 2."

