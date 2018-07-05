Wimbledon Celebrities: See Kate Middleton, Chrissy Teigen, Drake, and More Stars Who Couldn't Control Their Facial Expressions While Watching the Tennis Tournament Every year, many of the biggest names in Hollywood head to the All England Club in Wimbledon, London, to eat strawberries and cream (it's a tradition) with the British royal family and watch the the best tennis players in the world compete against each other. With stakes that high, it's no wonder even the most cool and collected A-listers lose their cool while watching the matches. Here, a look at like Natalie Portman, Kate Middleton, Chrissy Teigen, Drake, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and more stars who just couldn't control themselves while watching tennis at Wimbledon.