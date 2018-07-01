Alessandra Ambrosio had the time of her life cheering on the Brazilian soccer team at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia on June 27, 2018.
Isabelle Matuidi, wife of French soccer player Blaise Matiuidi, looked nonplussed in the bleachers at the World Cup match between Denmark and France on June 26, 2018.
Former Victoria's Secret Angel Izabel Goulart threw up a peace sign from the stands in Moscow, as she cheered on the Brazilian soccer team on June 27, 2018.
King Philippe, Prince Emmanuel, and Prince Gabriel of Belgium support their national team during a match against Tunisia on June 23, 2018 in Moscow.
Whitney Witsel supports her family, soccer player Axel Witsel, at the match between Belgium and Tunisia on June 23, 2018 in Moscow.
Singer Carol Cabrino looks on from the stands as her husband Marquinhos before Brazil won a match against Serbia on June 27, 2018 at Spartak Stadium in Moscow.
Gisele Coria joined Alessandra Ambrosio during the Brazilian soccer match at the World Cup in Moscow on June 27, 2018.
Legendary Brazilian soccer player Ronaldo showed up to support his national team at the World Cup on June 20, 2018.
Camille Tytgat watched her husband Raphael Varane play for France in a match against Denmark at Luzhniki Stadium on June 26, 2018.
Deborah Panzokou watches her partner Thomas Meunier, a soccer player for Belgium, win against Tunisia during a match at Spartak Stadium on June 23, 2018.