As the 2018 World Cup reaches the halfway mark, a few teams have been eliminated, but the fans are still coming in droves to see their favorite national soccer teams battle for the trophy. Plenty of W.A.G.s—or "wives and girlfriends" of professional athletes—have graced the stands with their presence, as they cheer on their partners from the sidelines, as have former athletes like the legendary Brazilian soccer player Ronaldo. Some of the fans have appeared nonplussed at the outcomes of the games, but others have made it their mission to cheer loudly, like Alessandra Ambrosio , who touched down in Moscow with some close friends to support the Brazilian national soccer team at the end of June. Naturally, the Brazilian supermodel wore her personalized yellow jersey for the occasion. Even royals are having the time of their lives at the games; King Philippe of Belgium and his sons Prince Emmanuel and Prince Gabriel cheered on their country in a match against Tunisia in June. Here are the celebrities documenting their soccer fan experience from the sidelines of the 2018 World Cup.