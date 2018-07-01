Destination

All the Models, Royals, and W.A.G. Super Fans at the 2018 World Cup

As the 2018 World Cup reaches the halfway mark, a few teams have been eliminated, but the fans are still coming in droves to see their favorite national soccer teams battle for the trophy. Plenty of W.A.G.s—or "wives and girlfriends" of professional athletes—have graced the stands with their presence, as they cheer on their partners from the sidelines, as have former athletes like the legendary Brazilian soccer player Ronaldo. Some of the fans have appeared nonplussed at the outcomes of the games, but others have made it their mission to cheer loudly, like Alessandra Ambrosio, who touched down in Moscow with some close friends to support the Brazilian national soccer team at the end of June. Naturally, the Brazilian supermodel wore her personalized yellow jersey for the occasion. Even royals are having the time of their lives at the games; King Philippe of Belgium and his sons Prince Emmanuel and Prince Gabriel cheered on their country in a match against Tunisia in June. Here are the celebrities documenting their soccer fan experience from the sidelines of the 2018 World Cup.
Alessandra Ambrosio had the time of her life cheering on the Brazilian soccer team at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia on June 27, 2018.
Isabelle Matuidi, wife of French soccer player Blaise Matiuidi, looked nonplussed in the bleachers at the World Cup match between Denmark and France on June 26, 2018.

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Izabel Goulart threw up a peace sign from the stands in Moscow, as she cheered on the Brazilian soccer team on June 27, 2018.

King Philippe, Prince Emmanuel, and Prince Gabriel of Belgium support their national team during a match against Tunisia on June 23, 2018 in Moscow.

Whitney Witsel supports her family, soccer player Axel Witsel, at the match between Belgium and Tunisia on June 23, 2018 in Moscow.

Singer Carol Cabrino looks on from the stands as her husband Marquinhos before Brazil won a match against Serbia on June 27, 2018 at Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

Gisele Coria joined Alessandra Ambrosio during the Brazilian soccer match at the World Cup in Moscow on June 27, 2018.

Legendary Brazilian soccer player Ronaldo showed up to support his national team at the World Cup on June 20, 2018.

Camille Tytgat watched her husband Raphael Varane play for France in a match against Denmark at Luzhniki Stadium on June 26, 2018.

Deborah Panzokou watches her partner Thomas Meunier, a soccer player for Belgium, win against Tunisia during a match at Spartak Stadium on June 23, 2018.

