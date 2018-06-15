Apparently, Ronaldo now claims that this haircut was a tactical distraction from his leg injury during the 2012 World Cup. We think this is his tactical distraction from the worst haircut of all time.
It's hard to say what Baggio will be more remembered for, his missed penalty to lose the 1994 World Cup or this rattail.
No horses were harmed in the making of this hair cut.
I don't know much about Rodrigo Palacio of Argentina. But I know I don't like whatever this is.
Yes, thanks, we know. It's also on the back of your jersey.
[Copy/paste.]
Usually, the convention is the better you are at soccer the more crazy your hair is allowed to be. Pogba is really good—but is he this good?
There's a long history of frosted tips and botched dye jobs among soccer players, from which Neymar is not immune.
Who knew Jonathan Taylor Thomas was this good at soccer?
“What should I do if they pull me by the hair? It sounds like a joke, but it really hurts," Fellaini once said. So it's real!
The infinity pool of hairstyles.
This is what is known in math circles as an asymptote.
Patient zero of the faux hawk epidemic.
It's still a worldwide issue.