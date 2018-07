The Most Heartwrenching World Cup Losses Captured on Camera

Winners of the World Cup earn a large sum of prize money and the glory that comes with a global victory. The losers can either handle their loss with poise or agitation, and more often than not, the latter response takes over. Brazil, Argentina, France; they are all great teams who have won the prestigious World Cup at least once, but they have also all tasted the sour sensation of defeat more times than they've won. The looks on their players' faces, from historical matches from the 1950s FIFA World Cup to today's games say it all—we just cannot all be winners. In honor of the blood, sweat, and tears shed by losing World Cup players throughout the decades, here are some of the most heart wrenching losses captured on camera.