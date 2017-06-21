Y/Project's Latest Collection Has Extra Arms, Extra Pockets, Extra Volume, Extra Everything

For his Spring 2018 collection for Y/Project, designer Glenn Martens assembled a collage of looks that were...a lot: a shirt with too many pockets; a jacket with too many sleeves; a blouse that sprouted collars from its collar. The Paris-based Belgian designer took over Y/Project in 2013 after the death of founder Yohan Serfaty, and since then, he's established himself as one of the strongest voices on the Paris circuit across both menswear and womenswear—for the brand, as ever, has hewed to a unisex aesthetic even as it expanded to a slot on the women's calendar last year. This season, he continued to build on his signature hybrid of streetwear and workwear with a Renaissance flair and a cut of of-the-moment dad-core for good measure. Go behind the scenes of the latest Y/Project show with photographer Molly SJ Lowe, here.
Credit
Backstage before the presentation of Y/Project&#39;s spring/summer 2018 men&#39;s collection, during Paris Men&#39;s Fashion Week.
Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.
Keywords

Y ProjectGlenn MartensSpring 2018MenswearParis Fashion Week