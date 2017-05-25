Meet the Next Generation of Activists Making a Difference, From Innovative Designers and Models to Young Women in Tech

9 / 18

Prabal Gurung

It wasn’t long after Prabal Gurung launched his fashion label in 2009 that he began to receive effusive praise from the press. And while most designers would simply lap it up, Gurung, 38, who was raised in Nepal by a politically active single mother, felt the need to channel the attention toward a greater good. Along with his sister and several friends, he started the Shikshya Foundation Nepal in 2011, which, through a percentage of his company’s revenues, funds education for Nepalese children from preschool through college. When an earthquake hit the region in 2015, his foundation raised more than $1 million to build shelters and provide relief to victims in remote villages. In the past six years, Shikshya has had a positive impact on more than 15,000 lives. “You can get so caught up in fashion,” Gurung says. “This has really given me a reason to do what I do.” —Karin Nelson

Prabal Gurung at a shelter and school in Nepal.