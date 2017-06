From Polished Waves to Bold Pixies, a Look Back at Zoë Kravitz's Ever-Evolving Hairstyles

Having grown up alongside father Lenny Kravitz and mother Lisa Bonet attending the Grammys and other high-profile award shows, actress Zoë Kravitz proves she is no stranger to the red carpet. And just as her style has evolved from young teen to fashion icon , the Big Little Lies actress has become a beauty trendsetter in her own right. From polished waves to chic pixies and every hair color in between, Kravitz has always been adventurous with her style. And even though the natural beauty tends to keep her look subtle with luminous skin and nude lips, the actress isn't afraid to amp up her style with a geometric cat eye or a bold red lip. Here, we take a look at the Rough Night star's most memorable red carpet beauty moments.