From Polished Waves to Bold Pixies, a Look Back at Zoë Kravitz's Ever-Evolving Hairstyles

Having grown up alongside father Lenny Kravitz and mother Lisa Bonet attending the Grammys and other high-profile award shows, actress Zoë Kravitz proves she is no stranger to the red carpet. And just as her style has evolved from young teen to fashion icon, the Big Little Lies actress has become a beauty trendsetter in her own right. From polished waves to chic pixies and every hair color in between, Kravitz has always been adventurous with her style. And even though the natural beauty tends to keep her look subtle with luminous skin and nude lips, the actress isn't afraid to amp up her style with a geometric cat eye or a bold red lip. Here, we take a look at the Rough Night star's most memorable red carpet beauty moments.
A young Zoë Kravtiz attends GQ&#39;s 50th Anniversary Celebration wearing her long brunette locks in polished waves with a sheer, nude lip. (2007)
At the Fifth Avenue Sunglass Hut flagship store in New York, Kravitz wears her dark brunette shoulder length locks in soft curls.

At the X-Men: First Class New York premiere, the actress wears her highlighted locks with tousled bangs and a subtle taupe smoky eye. (2011)

Debuting her newest do with a chic pixie cut and luminous skin, Kravitz attends the The Dark Knight Rises New York premiere. (2012)

Wearing her brunette locks in a chic french braided up do with a dark smoky cat eye, Kravitz attends the 30th Annual Night Of Stars. (2013)

Kravitz debuts her blonde bob with a sleek cat eye and a stained berry lip at the American Ballet Theatre's 2014 Opening Night Spring Gala.

Back to a brunette, Kravtiz wears her long locks middle-parted with a nude lip at the Guggenheim International Gala Dinner. (2014)

Radiating with glowing, luminous skin and a bold red lip to pair perfectly with her red ensemble, Kravitz attends the 71st Venice Film Festival. (2014)

Wearing an eccentric smoky eye with a creamy, nude lip, Kravtiz attends the Hollywood premiere of Mad Max: Fury Road. (2015)

Wearing her hair in a playful top knot with a hint of blush on the cheeks and a bold lip, Kravtiz arrives at the Allegiant film premiere. (2016)

Back to blonde! Kravtiz wears a low, knotted bun with a sleek cat eye and a baby pink lip at the Big Little Lies Hollywood premiere. (2017)

At the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week, Kravitz sports a modern cat eye with a natural, nude lip. (2017)

Debuting her blonde pixie at the 2017 Costume Institute Gala, Kravitz radiates with dewy skin, a sleek cat eye and a stained pink lip.

Wearing a classic red lip and a subtle smoky eye, the actress attends the New York premiere of her new film Rough Night. (2017)

