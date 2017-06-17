From Polished Waves to Bold Pixies, a Look Back at Zoë Kravitz's Ever-Evolving Hairstyles

A young Zoë Kravtiz attends GQ's 50th Anniversary Celebration wearing her long brunette locks in polished waves with a sheer, nude lip. (2007)
At the Fifth Avenue Sunglass Hut flagship store in New York, Kravitz wears her dark brunette shoulder length locks in soft curls.
At the X-Men: First Class New York premiere, the actress wears her highlighted locks with tousled bangs and a subtle taupe smoky eye. (2011)
Debuting her newest do with a chic pixie cut and luminous skin, Kravitz attends the The Dark Knight Rises New York premiere. (2012)
Wearing her brunette locks in a chic french braided up do with a dark smoky cat eye, Kravitz attends the 30th Annual Night Of Stars. (2013)
Kravitz debuts her blonde bob with a sleek cat eye and a stained berry lip at the American Ballet Theatre's 2014 Opening Night Spring Gala.
Back to a brunette, Kravtiz wears her long locks middle-parted with a nude lip at the Guggenheim International Gala Dinner. (2014)
Radiating with glowing, luminous skin and a bold red lip to pair perfectly with her red ensemble, Kravitz attends the 71st Venice Film Festival. (2014)
Wearing an eccentric smoky eye with a creamy, nude lip, Kravtiz attends the Hollywood premiere of Mad Max: Fury Road. (2015)
Wearing her hair in a playful top knot with a hint of blush on the cheeks and a bold lip, Kravtiz arrives at the Allegiant film premiere. (2016)
Back to blonde! Kravtiz wears a low, knotted bun with a sleek cat eye and a baby pink lip at the Big Little Lies Hollywood premiere. (2017)
At the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week, Kravitz sports a modern cat eye with a natural, nude lip. (2017)
Debuting her blonde pixie at the 2017 Costume Institute Gala, Kravitz radiates with dewy skin, a sleek cat eye and a stained pink lip.
Wearing a classic red lip and a subtle smoky eye, the actress attends the New York premiere of her new film Rough Night. (2017)