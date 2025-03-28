“April showers bring May flowers,” as the old adage goes. But in this case it’s not a cliché—this saying actually serves as an allegory for the energy of the past few months. After weeks and weeks of tough astrology, we have a month of blessings coming, which will ease tension and help us all feel more excited about pursuing new horizons. March brought us a series of retrogrades, intense eclipses, and a movement from Neptune we hadn’t seen since the 1860s. It’s about time we caught a break from the universe.

The first week of April will still feel a bit like March. On April 7, however, Mercury retrograde ends, which has been going on since March 15. As someone who is usually a fan of the self-reflection that comes with this transit, I can safely say that this time around, I am eating my words. That mental fog you’ve been experiencing will lift with Mercury moving forward. Still, Mercury isn’t the happiest in Pisces, but that doesn’t mean you should keep holding your breath. You may feel lingering confusion, like you’re viewing the world through a rose-tinted lens (because Pisces loves to ignore logic). But you might find that your mind also seeks a sense of fluidity. Consider what will allow you to explore your creativity and imagination. It’s very much giving The Artist’s Way. Your intuition will increase (logical reasoning will stay the same), so trust your gut to explore new ways to view the world, conduct your daily life, and communicate.

The second of two retrogrades ends the following week, and we have our first lunation post-eclipse season. That’s right! Venus retrograde ends on the same day as the Libra full moon. The full moon will bring emotional balance and harmony to the forefront. Some may still feel a bit uneasy after the intensity of the past month, but the Libra full moon is the best time to let go of that lingering tension. Full moons are a time of release, so you may notice that you are letting go of any drama in your relationships, or even becoming more aware of how to approach conflict resolution. But if you’re unwilling to let go (or accept that there are two sides to the coin), passive aggression may reign supreme—so reflect on how the scales are unbalanced in your life and what you can do to bring them back to the center.

As for Venus retrograde ending, this cosmic event will allow us to apply all the lessons of self-worth and creativity we learned in March. Reflect on what you gleaned when it comes to your values—and whether you use your resources in a way that honors those values. Additionally, you’ll notice relationship tensions easing up and money being put back into your wallet—if you make the changes you’ve felt intuitively pushed to make. Venus adores being in Pisces because it allows her to dissolve the barriers that keep us from enjoying life and loving freely. How can you be more fluid with your creative efforts and be less limited in how you experience beauty in the world?

By the middle of the month, things heat up, with Mercury moving into Aries (April 16) and Mars moving into Leo (April 18). Mercury was in Aries a couple of weeks ago, but the pesky retrograde had the planet of mental processing dancing between signs. With this shift, communication becomes more forceful; you’ll be more likely to jump to conclusions. You could find yourself obsessing over singular objectives instead of flowing from one story to the next while Mercury is in Pisces. Thinking about the self and how you view the world becomes the lesson. The mind will be focused, not through arrogance (though it could be expressed that way), but rather to understand in which ways you need to be more assertive.

And Mars, the planet of action and assertion, has not been in Leo for months! Because of Mars’s retrograde, we got a taste of what Mars in Leo teaches this past December—before quickly being stripped of all that passion. Mars doesn’t love being in Cancer, so now that he is in Leo, you can expect your energy to pick back up even more than before. The creative juices will flow, and you’ll feel like dancing, singing, moving, and grooving. Mars in Leo is about celebrating the self through unapologetic action. Go after what makes you shine; Leo loves the spotlight, and Mars fearlessly pursues its desires. How can you start to take up more space and explore the passions that honor your brightest self?

Then, on April 19, Taurus season begins. After a turbulent Aries season (but what’s new? Aries is always tempestuous), we will be slowing down the right way. Taurus season shines a light on our values, self-worth, resources, and need for security. You’ll be more inclined to reflect on your spending (when it comes to both material and abstract goods). Ensure you have a security blanket always waiting for you once the sun moves into Taurus. Do you have enough money in your savings in case of an emergency? Do you have your favorite treats in the fridge for when you need something sweet? Do you have the relationships that keep you grounded when you feel like you’re crashing out? Taurus season will help reveal all of this to you—so start paying attention to what makes you feel safe.

We have a stunning Taurus new moon on April 25. This is great because now that the ruling planet of this new moon, Venus, is no longer retrograde, you can manifest everything you felt was stripped away during March and early April. Much like how Taurus season will help you realize what brings you security, the new moon will also help you manifest that grounded feeling. This could look like starting a new job (one that pays more), starting a new relationship (whether plutonic or romantic), or even getting new possessions that remind you of your worth. The Taurus new moon is the first time in over a month we can manifest freely without the intensity of the eclipses throwing us off course—so make it count!

The month ends with Venus returning to Aries after a long retrograde. Venus doesn’t love being in Aries (detriment) because the giving and supportive energy becomes more self-centered. However, this is a great time to think about what you need and how your values are being expressed. The focus comes back to what we desire and what allows us to feel joy—so you may feel slighted if the people around you are not giving you what you need. Additionally, Venus in Aries can be an impulsive spender and tends to jump to conclusions about the wants and needs of others. Ask yourself, “Do I need this?” And ask others, “Do you want (insert thing you hope to give them)?” Don’t make any unnecessary assumptions!

Overall, April will help us move forward from the first three chaotic months of 2025. With the eclipses and retrogrades in the rearview mirror, we’ll feel clearer. The necessary steps to change will feel less exhausting, and our ability to hold space for ourselves unapologetically will be less guilt-ridden. Read your rising sign horoscope for a more specific look at what April will bring you—wishing you all the best!

Aries

April will bring energy and intuitive action to your life—mostly because Aries season is still going strong during April. After several months of feeling like you aren’t enough and your efforts are futile, you should notice that the next few weeks will kick you into high gear, reenergizing you. With your ruling planet, Mars, moving through Cancer and into Leo this month, you’ll notice your energy shift from making efforts in the home and with your family to reprioritizing your passions. Start thinking about how you want to celebrate yourself and let that inner child out. Additionally, Venus will move out of your twelfth house and into your first house, bringing self-love back into the fold and allowing you to creatively reintroduce yourself to the world. If you feel confused about how to express that, trust your intuition: Neptune moved into Aries at the end of March, bringing awareness to your higher self.

Taurus

Your time to shine is almost here! Around the middle of the month, Taurus season is on the horizon—but before you can bask in the sun, take some time to enjoy the sun in your twelfth house, which will help you learn truths about your shadow self. Additionally, with your ruling planet, Venus, stationing directly this month, you will return to equilibrium. While Venus is in Pisces, you’ll want to reconnect with your people, spend time partying with friends, and engage with your community’s third spaces. When Venus moves into Aries toward the end of the month, you’ll feel the energy shift to a more reflective feeling, one that that intuitively guides you toward what you value and how to prioritize your self-worth. It’s a fabulous month for you to get creative and explore new ways to express yourself—especially with the new moon in your sign on April 25.

Gemini

Gemini, with Mercury retrograde ending, you can breathe a sigh of relief. Being ruled by the planet of communication, you feel the effects of Mercury retrograde the hardest—so reflect on what themes and stories were coming forward over the past month. Were there any lingering thoughts that kept nagging at you? With Mercury dancing between your tenth and eleventh houses this month, you are reminded of your legacy and how that aligns with your dreams. You’re fortunate enough to still have Jupiter, the planet of expansion, in your sign! Start taking risks—with the retrograde season over, you’ll notice less fallback from trying something new that sparks your curiosity. Once Taurus season swings around, sit with your emotions and the shadow self to understand what truths are hiding, but yearning to be let out.

Cancer

After a long month of eclipses, you probably feel pretty drained—either from the surge of energy that came your way or the intense lessons that knocked you down. Regardless, this month will help you connect with your support systems. The Libra full moon will help you cleanse the home and any tense lingering emotions that are keeping you unbalanced, while the new moon will help you connect with new social groups that keep you grounded. Don’t forget that Mars is finally moving out of your sign after being there for several months. Mars can be harsh on a sensitive soul like yourself. So, while you feel motivated to assert yourself, remember that once Mars moves into Leo, you can ground yourself with passion projects that keep your values at the forefront.

Leo

Being ruled by the sun changing the seasons always gives you a new boost of energy. While Aries season takes up most of April, continue to let the spirit of adventure inspire you. In which direction do you feel called? Are there new journeys you want to go on? You may be looking to learn something new that will inspire you to view yourself more expansively. Aries season connects you to the ninth house, so stay curious and open-minded. When Taurus season comes around and the sun moves into your tenth house, your focus will shift toward your career and legacy. Start to explore professions that provide you security and align with your values. Lastly, with Mars moving out of Cancer and into your sign toward the end of the month, you’ll feel a cosmic kick in the ass that will help you execute everything that’s been building deep in your heart.

Virgo

Between the eclipses and retrogrades, you are likely feeling emotionally drained. April will still be quite emotional—but thankfully, you’ll have a more direct understanding of what your emotions are guiding you toward. When Mercury retrograde ends, you’ll have more clarity about the position of your relationships with Mercury in Pisces. Then, once Mercury moves into Aries, you’ll feel inclined to spend more time with your emotions, exploring what you need to strip away to be more authentic and vulnerable. Don’t worry, though. When Taurus season comes through, you’ll allow yourself to be more open to changes as the sun lights up your ninth house, sending you on new adventures that will help you see the world with fresh eyes.

Libra

Venus retrograde has kept you feeling a bit topsy-turvy throughout March, but don’t fret—by the time it ends, you’ll be letting out a massive sigh of relief. Considering what parts of your routine feel messy or fell out of sync during the Venus retrograde would be worthwhile. And what relationships do you think are dragging you down? Pisces rules your sixth house of service and routines, and Aries rules your seventh house of relationships. As a result, this Venus retrograde has been urging you to find a balance between healthy routines that keep you connected to those who allow you to shine and the necessary boundaries to be in your peace. Any excess stress will have its chance to leave the chat with the full moon in Libra.

Scorpio

Scorpio, the good news is that your ruling planet, Mars, is finally moving into a sign that will energize you. Mars doesn’t love being in Cancer, and with your natural sense of ambition being tampered, you’re likely frustrated that you haven’t been able to tackle all of your 2025 goals. Well, once Mars moves into Leo, you can expect to be able to plant the seeds and see them grow. What are you hoping to achieve through the rest of this year? Now is the time to manifest how you will tackle those goals. Think about who can help you. With the new moon in Taurus, you’ll find that new relationships will help ground you and keep you aligned with what you truly value. This may mean you must let some old relationships end, but truthfully, that is perfectly fine coming on the heels of Venus retrograde and a Libra full moon.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, April will be quite chill for you. There aren’t too many dynamic shifts in the sky that will rock your world—which is interesting, given your natural affinity for rolling with the punches. Your ruling planet, Jupiter, is still in Gemini in your seventh house of relationships. Jupiter will be here for a few more months, so allow yourself to be open to new relationships that keep you amenable to new ways of working, thinking, and sharing ideas. Additionally, the transition from Aries season to Taurus season will hopefully let you clean up any messes left behind from March. Taurus rules your sixth house of work service and routines, so your daily life will be the focus for the final days of the month.

Capricorn

April will ease some tension, as the retrogrades in Aries were probably getting under your skin. Now that the retrogrades are over, consider how you’ve felt inclined to work on communication and relationship issues at home. Are there any conflicts that feel unresolved? Do you feel like you or your loved ones need to reexamine boundaries? Additionally, your ruling planet, Saturn, is wrapping up its last full month in Pisces in April. Once Saturn moves into Aries in May, you may see some of the tense family moments come up again—so while Saturn is still in Pisces, challenge yourself to explore new ways of communicating your truth with your loved ones.

Aquarius

April will help you settle into a cozy vibe, Aquarius. Your ruling planets, Saturn and Uranus, are in Pisces and Taurus (second and fourth houses, respectively), allowing you to make vital changes to your home and emotional world that will provide you with more security. With Saturn in your second house, you are still letting go of old values and beliefs surrounding your self-worth; with Uranus in your fourth house, this is causing you to want to make changes to how you hold space for your family, express your emotions, and find sanctuary in your home. The good news is that once Taurus season comes along, you’ll see a light shine on what is necessary to make the house feel like a home, grounded in the essential changes you’ve been itching to make. Taurus takes things slow, so don’t rush these shifts, as they are essentially you rebuilding your safe space.

Pisces

Now that April is here, you are prepared for a new chapter. With the lingering retrograde energies in your sign (Mercury and Venus), you may feel as though you are still getting over certain hurdles that keep you in maladaptive states. Some of you may question your self-worth or struggle to express what you need. Remember that your ruling Planet, Neptune, moved into a new sign for the first time in over a decade at the end of March. With Neptune in Aries, you are transforming your values. Neptune in Aries is hot water, so don’t burn yourself (or others) while you’re reestablishing what you need. Think about how you can work more actively to explore your intuitive callings and prioritize dissolving old boundaries keeping you from honoring your most authentic self.