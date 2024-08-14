As Leo season nearly ends and Mercury retrograde hits its halfway point, we welcome the big, beautiful sigh of relief with the full moon on August 19 (taking place at 2:25 PM ET). Every month, we are fortunate enough to clean house and return to the center as the full moon brings awareness to areas where you might be seeking clarity. Perhaps you’re confused about a new job, a relationship, your health, or your sense of identity—the full moon opens our third eye for a moment to help us say, “That makes so much sense. It was right in front of my nose the entire time.”

On August 19, the full moon will be in Aquarius. Aquarius moons can typically be cold and calculated, holding in their emotions for the “greater good.” Often, Aquarius moons are emotionally detached from evaluating situations objectively. Their typically social energy finds benefit in being connected to others to better understand their needs, what stimulates their emotional responses, and what they desire on a deeper level.

This particular full moon will be filled with Aquarian chaos and rebellion. Not only is the moon opposing Mercury retrograde, but Uranus sits at a near-perfect square, stirring up tension and drama. Oppositions are when two planets sit 180° away from each other on the chart, and at the time of the full moon, Mercury is retrograding through Leo, which will likely put some floating question marks over our heads. Where the full moon typically brings awareness through intuitive messages and external forces, the opposition to Mercury retrograde might have us questioning if the messages we receive are really for us.

In the same way, you might see a tarot reader or psychic on TikTok or Reels fervently telling you, “If this came across your feed, this message is for you” (as if the algorithm didn’t push it). There might be moments where you question the authenticity of the messages you’re receiving. Many of the themes that come up during this full moon might be centered around where you fit in the grand scheme of things, who you are vs. the people you surround yourself with, and if the society you are in aligns with the goals you strive toward.

Uranus is the revolutionary of the zodiac, zigging when others zag. Uranus, at the apex of a t-square between the moon, the sun, and Mercury, will keep us on our toes. T-squares are when two or more planets are opposite, and a third planet is 90° from each opposing planet. They are some of the tensest astrological interactions, challenging us to overcome our stubbornness, ego, and inflexibility.

With this added layer, you might feel that the full moon pushes you to become more reactive and impulsive, like a recently dumped teenager about to give themselves bangs in their bathroom as mascara runs down their cheeks. Take a deep breath, and remember that the full moon illuminates triggers. The current situation will pass, which means you don’t have to commit to the first revelation that comes to you. Make sure you give yourself the space and time to process your revelations before diving into the deep end.

But there is a silver lining to this stormy full moon. Although these planets are in tense aspects with each other, they speak a similar language. It’s like when two family members fight at Christmas over how to cook the entrée. Both signs want to feed the family, but disagree on how to go about it. Find a compromise between your comfort zones and where you know, intuitively, you need to innovate, and this full moon will be much less turbulent.

As always, use this full moon as a time to let go of what no longer serves you and cleanse yourself from the stressors of the past month. Full moon rituals like deep cleaning your home, extended meditations, a good shower, or even a primal scream can remind you of the potential on the horizon. Read the following horoscopes for your rising sign to get the most accurate interpretation of this upcoming transit.

Aries

The full moon might make you question your social groups and how you fit into them. You might realize you are outgrowing certain relationships and social circles. This is a necessary phase of life, closing a chapter and turning the page to a new one. You could join a book club, a new sports league, or another group to help you realign your passions with others. The full moon in your 11th house is about letting go of societal expectations and celebrating the spaces where you can show up as yourself. Do not force yourself into places where you struggle to feel calm. With Uranus in your 2nd house of values and Mercury retrograde in your fifth house of passions, ensuring you stay true to your desires but don’t yuck someone else’s yum will be important.

Taurus

I understand if you feel fed up for not getting what you deserve around the full moon! The full moon will sit in your tenth house, of career and reputation, and with the aspects from Uranus and Mercury, you might find yourself thinking, “Why do I do all this work when no one appreciates it?” If you feel this way, take a deep breath and ask yourself why you need to be validated by their appreciation—and whether you can find it within yourself. You are a hard-working, driven individual, so celebrate that you know, when there is a job to be done, you can always rise to the occasion. The Aquarian influence will help put the bigger picture into perspective and encourage your mind to stay rational. Be patient with others because reliability will always be essential to any team or organization.

Gemini

It’s a great time to learn about how the world turns and what is going on in your beautiful mind, Gemini. The full moon, in tandem with Uranus and Mercury, might confuse you, causing you to ask what is real and what is not. There is a whole world out there for you to sink your teeth into; don’t let the fear of not finding the answer right away deter you from starting the journey. The full moon seeks to remind you that you are your best when you embrace the duality of the world, always working on two things at once and considering what is on the other side of the coin. Use this full moon to let go of outdated ideals or fears of the unknown. Embrace the wisdom from making mistakes and accept that they are part of the growth journey.

Cancer

The full moon has the potential to reveal how you are holding space for yourself and others—and what can stabilize your most intimate relationships. With the full moon in your eighth house of shared finances, transformation, and intimacy, it’s shining a light on a shadow and helping you feel the weight of your baggage. The eighth house holds the key for letting go, but your stubbornness might get in the way of genuinely releasing what is holding you back. With Mercury retrograde in your second house of values, you might question if you are ready to step away from one experience and allow a new one to come in. The beauty, though, is that you will better understand the balance between what you value and what those you love value and how to create better synchronicities between them. The full moon will challenge you to be vulnerable and accept the new era waiting for you around the corner.

Leo

Leos, the full moon invites you to take an extensive look at where your relationships are heading and what your motivating factor is to keep sustaining them. This doesn’t mean all of your closest connections will collapse, though you may find that you understand the context of those connections better with the full moon in the seventh house of relationships. With Uranus in your tenth house of reputation and Mercury Retrograde in your first house of identity, you will understand the reflection of yourself in your relationships and what those relationships say as a reflection of you. You’re in a profoundly transformative period of shedding an old self while reintroducing who you are, and this full moon is another one of those checkpoints to help remind you of where you are on that journey. How should you approach your relationships moving forward to more effectively support the new you?

Virgo

It’s a great time to get yourself back to doing what Virgos do best, which is following a plan. The full moon in your sixth house of health and routine could stir up some wellness-related revelations or urges to kick bad habits. Think about how you can listen to your circadian rhythm rather than following the healthy-living fad everyone else is following. With Uranus in your ninth house of wisdom and adventure, don’t avoid the new thing that might push your comfort zone. With Mercury retrograde in your twelfth house of dreams and intuition, consider how your new routine needs to keep your mental well-being and spirituality integrated. Meditation isn’t necessarily sitting and breathing until you open your third eye. It can look like going for a run, dancing, or whatever sings to your soul. Try something new and invite in the change you know you need.

Libra

The full moon gives sugar, spice, and everything nice. However, like in the Powerpuff Girls, Chemical X might spill into the perfect formula. This time, “Chemical X” takes the shape of your people-pleasing tendencies of putting the desires of others above your own. The full moon falls in your fifth house of passion, romance, and pleasure, but with Mercury retrograde in your eleventh house of society and Uranus in the eighth house of intimacy, you might feel at odds with the desire to prioritize yourself. Don’t consider this urge selfishness; instead, it is a form of self-care! You deserve to treat yourself to what you want and can still be a team player without compromising those wants. You might find that a new romantic flame takes you away from a girl’s night, or a much-needed solo date requires rescheduling coffee with a friend. Lead with honesty and a resolution to avoid hard feelings, but still get your bag.

Scorpio

This full moon might strike a chord if you have avoided addressing your needs lately. Your focus on work and professional status is becoming a bit much, as Mercury retrograde sits in your tenth house of career. With the full moon in Aquarius, your fourth house of emotions and family is lit up bright, reminding you of what is needed to make the house a home and to feel secure with a foundation under your feet. The fourth house full moon wants you to return to the basics and reconnect with your heart’s center. What is the chicken soup for the soul that reminds you of what makes life worth living? What helps you disconnect from the stressors of the outside world? Please remind yourself that it is okay to leave your work at the office and recharge—because when you show up for yourself, you can better show up for others.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the full moon is a beautiful time to think outside the box. The full moon sits in your third house of mental flows and functions, so engaging your mind will be the key. Pay closer attention to all the things that you might not consider having a significant impact, like prepping your day the night before, placing your keys & wallet in a designated location, checking to see what meetings you have before your day starts, what traffic might be like, etc. The full moon may put into perspective how you have recently been distracted or struggling for mental clarity. If you lack structure right now, consider that Uranus in your sixth house, the house of routines, calls for a new approach to daily life. Don’t resist the need to change what isn’t working.

Capricorn

Capricorn, your values and financial standing will be at the center of your revelations. You might discover you need to be more frivolous with spending as the desire for immediate gratification takes over. With the full moon in your second house, you will be encouraged to accept what you value and not what gives you that instant, good feeling. As Uranus sits in your fifth house of pleasure, you might feel the urge to say “f—k it” and do what’s immediately satisfying. You might even realize you have been giving too much to others, with Mercury retrograde in your eighth house of shared finances. Ultimately, this full moon is opening you up to hold more space for what matters to you as opposed to what might give you more status or appeal. Let go of your ego and embrace what you need.

Aquarius

The full moon is shining a light on you, Aquarius—are you ready to be seen for who you really are? This full moon illuminates truths on how your upbringing and relationships have shaped and challenged this iteration of you. Do you feel like you constantly receive pressure from external forces, pushing you to be something you are not? Or do you realize that you have grown out of your skin, and like a snake, you are shedding it, becoming a version of yourself that might be unfamiliar to some of the people you hold close to your heart? Regardless, this full moon is bringing up realizations of how you must assert yourself and share who you are with the world. You realize you have changed, for better or for worse, because of your relationships. Now, you need to ensure the people in your life see you for you, and not who they want you to be.

Pisces

Pisces, the full moon proves to be a profoundly spiritual time, opening up opportunities to heal and reframe your mind. The moon will sit in your twelfth house, bringing awareness to emotional and spiritual blocks that might keep you from melting into zen. Be careful of overanalyzing experiences from your past that come up right now. With Uranus in your third house and Mercury retrograde in your sixth house, you might be worried about things you said or did as a previous version of yourself. You might not be able to make closure with that specific instance you are holding onto, but you can acknowledge how you have evolved beyond that moment. Let the past be the past, and look forward to the future because, realistically, the only person who remembers the cringe is you—so throw it over your shoulder and keep moving on.