August kicks off with some beautifully chaotic astrology. We have a new moon and a Mercury retrograde back-to-back. For now, let’s focus on the good. New moons are always a wonderful time to usher in the new—whether that’s a new job, new relationships, a new creative project, or a new outlook on life, you can expect the universe to nudge you toward a polished package that leaves you hopeful for what’s to come.

The Leo new moon is a proud and fiery expression. Typically, Leo moons live with main character energy, putting their emotional needs and wants at the forefront of their daily lives. At times, this can come off as boastful and proud, but it stems from a necessity to express the story held inside. One of my drag friends hosts a karaoke show and starts each one by saying, “I know everyone has a song in their heart they are just dying to let out.” When I hear that, I always think, “that is so moon in Leo.” The Leo new moon is a time to release that song into the world.

The Leo new moon urges us to find that common thread that brings forth joy and passion and allows us to shine authentically, without fear or judgment: fun. I have recently been thinking about why I started my journey as an astrologer in the first place, and it boils down to that very Leo theme. During the pandemic’s peak, I struggled to find joy in the world, so I started creating astrology memes to make myself laugh. I think the Leo new moon is a great time to reflect on why you do anything that you do. Are you trying to prove a point—which is the low road of Leo—or are you fulfilling a self-driven prophecy to be your best self, Leo’s high road? Regardless of your choice, the Leo new moon lets you make the changes that align closer to the high road.

There must be a mixture of inspiration and confidence in approaching the changes. Are you inspired at the moment and confident enough in yourself to keep the flames of that inspiration stoked? Leo, the fixed fire sign, is about adding consistency to passion. The Leo new moon teaches us that it is excellent to have sporadic and immediate gratification, but imagine if you followed through enough to create a longer last light in your life.

This Leo new moon is supported by Jupiter and Mars in Gemini, as well as the North Node in Aries. Thanks to the North Node, feelings of something big and fateful might be on the horizon. The Jupiter + Mars aspect helps boost motivation and optimism—making the proposed task feel less daunting and more like a playful game between the past and future to see what new heights you can reach. Jupiter expands our perspectives, and Mars moves us forward, so your new moon manifestations should be lofty and grandiose. If your dreams feel too big, you probably aren’t thinking big enough—the beauty of this new moon is that it permits us to drive the ship in the direction we want to head.

With this connection, you might feel the urge to rush into action, so don’t wait! Don't feel wrong about pivoting if you hit a roadblock on that journey. The destination stays the same, but the sights you see along the way will change, so don’t forget roads can converge again, even if you stray from the initial path. Take note that this New Moon is the same day that Mercury Retrograde starts, so patience is necessary, but know that the seeds you plant for yourself have the potential to be a bountiful harvest in 6 months.

When reading the following sign-by-sign horoscope, read for your rising sign—that will help illustrate the most precise picture of how the new moon can help you manifest your dreams.

Aries

Love affairs and dance parties await you! The Leo new moon sits in your fifth house of passion, perfectly capturing the tone of this cosmic event. What do you want right now, and what brings you the biggest smile? The Leo new moon should motivate you to take consistent action that lets you experience the world more joyfully. You must be careful about burning out and putting all your effort into instant gratification. What activities and people will bring you the most consistency with your happiness? You are still allowed to indulge in impulsive activities, but ensure they are coupled with a consistent approach to playfulness. Get back to doing the hobbies that inspire you.

Taurus

The home is a sanctuary, and with the new moon in your fourth house, the home and family arenas are due for refreshment. This isn’t to say you should expect a complete change to family dynamics or your living situation, but a fresh coat of paint wouldn’t hurt. The new moon can help breathe life into your relationships with your loved ones, your comfortable nook in your home, and your emotional wellness. You might find that your family planning takes a positive shift, so if you’ve been hoping to add a little bundle of joy to your inner circle, you might see that doorway open. Consider which dynamics allow you and those you love to shine—and how you can work toward implementing any changes needed to stabilize that experience right now.

Gemini

The new moon falls in your third house, which looks at all the mundane things we experience in everyday life, like traffic, chit-chat, and scheduling. The Leo influence helps to bring whispers into your ear, saying, “Hey, diva, is this really the way you want to be operating your life? Maybe you should speak up to ensure you aren’t just floating along aimlessly.” Shifting the way you share will be the key to the Leo new moon because you will, hopefully, find confidence in your voice and your thoughts. You might need to shift your communication to get your point across, so be careful not to speak over others. You have an ever-changing perspective as a Gemini, but at your core, you know what you stand for. Speak your truth, and let this new moon manifest confidence in your words.

Cancer

The moon rules you, so new moons are always the best time to take stock of what you’ve been yearning for. The new moon in Leo provides opportunities to boost your self-confidence and ensure you have what you deserve. The point of this Leo new moon is to make sure you are putting what you value at the forefront of your manifestations. Sometimes, the lesson is to remember that you deserve what you desire, and the new moon reminds you it is okay to prioritize yourself and your security. This new moon can bring new opportunities to hold space for yourself and get your bag so you can indulge in the things that call to you.

Leo

The new moon is in your sign—the best time to step back into the limelight. The new moon goes through each of the 12 signs every year. When the new moon appears in your sign, it allows you to do a soft reset and introduce the version of you that has grown over the past 12 months to the world. How have you changed your sense of self, and how do you wish to express yourself to the world? Don’t fear judgment, because the people who are meant to celebrate you will do that; everyone else is not worth losing sleep over. Use this new moon to manifest a world where you can wake up daily, do what you want, and inspire others through your individuality.

Virgo

My fellow Virgo rising, this new moon is a beautiful time. It falls in the 12th house, which is the house of dreams, imagination, illusion, and spirituality. Any 12th-house transit can be a bit tricky if you are not able to ground yourself. The new moon encourages you to start a practice that puts you at the center. Do you need to get back to therapy to acknowledge some repressed emotions? Maybe some more regular meditation would help you visualize what you want your world to look like. During the Leo new moon, you will be called back to your spiritual center, if you allow it. Remember what you need at your core to feel at peace.

Libra

As a social butterfly who can also be an introverted extrovert, I think the new moon in Leo is an excellent time for you. Often, I see Libra individuals fixating on what everyone else wants and putting their wishes on the back burner. This new moon throws that out the window. It sounds stressful, but I promise it is an opportunity to confidently assert yourself and remind the general public that you, too, have an opinion. The Leo new moon gives you the confidence to make sure you are seen and surrounded by people who keep the flames of your life burning. You might meet new friends along the way, so let yourself be open to new communities.

Scorpio

Changes to your professional world are here for you, if you want them. The 10th house is the house of social reputation—and the new moon means that the doors are opening up for you again. If you feel dissatisfied with your professional life, you might get an unexpected interview or the urge to send out job applications. If you are applying for new jobs, go big with it—keep your ideal job in mind. If you are happy with your current station, you might notice that you are getting opportunities to take on more responsibilities or kick-start projects you’ve been requesting for a while now. Regardless of what it brings, you can expect this new moon to start a beautiful shift that allows your job to work for you—and not vice versa.

Sagittarius

The dust building up over the past few months is about to be blown away. It’s like you’ve been self-isolating, and your Leo bestie kicks your door down and drags you to the most amazing day party of your life. The Leo new moon lets you start a new journey, both literally and figuratively. It might be time to finally pull the trigger and plan that trip to the exotic destinations you keep seeing while doom-scrolling. Maybe you have been waiting for the right time to hit “submit” on a high educational application; if yes, do it. The Leo new moon wants to remind you that you are your best when you explore the world on your terms, so take the leap of faith and put yourself first.

Capricorn

Leo rules over your eighth house, which is the house of rebirth, transformation, shared finances, and the taboo. Everything you are told not to discuss at dinner becomes your conversation point. With such bright energy in such a deep and emotional part of the chart, you might feel at odds with embracing the new beginnings the Leo new moon wants to usher in. Are you too independent for your own good? Do you trust the people around you enough? The Leo new moon can bring great opportunities to reset your life while helping any joint financial venture flourish if you allow yourself to be honest and supported by the world around you. You can get your way, but don’t have to go at it alone.

Aquarius

The New Moon will bring changes to your social life that remind you of what relationships are supposed to be. Whenever I think of relationships, I think about a fish that stays close to sharks for protection while cleaning off the plankton from the shark’s scales. Predator and prey have become allies for a common cause. The Leo new moon has the potential to remind you that differences between loved ones are beautiful, as long as they are supportive in intention and action. Can you step into the light with your commitments to others while shining the light on them? The Leo new moon lets you bring the relationships you desire into the fold, while leaving the ones that dim your light in the dust.

Pisces

The new moon allows for changes in your work and health. Leo rules your sixth house, which governs everything associated with our routines, well-being, and the hustle and grind. You might realize the work you have been assigned or chosen doesn’t fully relate to your identity. Is it time to apply for a new job? You also could feel the urge to get back to the gym, or return to that multistep self-care routine to let yourself shine on the inside and out. Are you following the path that makes sense for your flow and rhythm, or are you walking down a road someone else told you would be good for you? Regardless of what you uncover, use this as an opportunity to put your passions back into your daily routine to keep your spirits consistently high.