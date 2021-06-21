Summer is officially here and so is Amazon Prime Day 2021 which is pretty much becoming its own holiday at this point. Starting today, June 21, through June 22 the retail giant is offering millions of deals on everything from top fashion and beauty products to major home appliances. Pro-tip: Head straight to Shopbop’s page for 20% off of easy summer dresses and 40% off active and loungewear. Oh, and if you’ve been thinking about the W editors-tested, and approved NuFace microcurrent device, now is the time to finally make the commitment. Below, our top picks for what to add to your cart.

Not a Prime member already? Click here to sign up for a free 30-day trial.

We only include products that have been independently selected by W's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.