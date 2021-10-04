NESTING SEASON

The Best Fall Candles and Home Scents

’Tis the season for woodsy incense, elegant diffusers and dinner party-enhancing room sprays.

by Eleonore Condo
a collage of luxurious candles, room sprays and incense sticks

For me, the pinnacle of self-care is when I have a clean face, a clean apartment, and a candle burning. Sometimes I’ll light a candle up before I begin my routine so that by the time I’m done, I’m enveloped in its scent. Other times, I save my moment of fragrance for after, the final touch to a clean room. I’m an avid perfume-lover, and I see my home as an extension of that passion: If I’ve gone through the effort of decorating for a party, laid out platters of shrimp cocktail and pitchers of martinis, I make sure to spritz the entryway with room spray, so the party starts when my guests walk in. If I’m writing and want to channel my concentration, I light up incense. Candles and home scents are romantic; why not romance yourself?

A Subtle Woodsy Scent

With their long-lasting scents and iconic packaging, Diptyque candles are a classic for a reason. My personal favorite, Noisetier, is a warm, woodsy scent with a hint of juiciness perfect for burning after a long day.

DiptyqueWhite Candle 190 g
$68

Cozy and Sophisticated

For the ultimate hygge evening, AMASS’s Four Thieves candle contains a blend of coconut and soy wax warmly fragranced with spicy cloves and soothing eucalyptus.

AMASSFour Thieves Candle
$48

For an Opulent Vibe

Candles invite you to luxuriate, and none are more inviting or luxurious than Cire Trudon. Their large-format editions are emblazoned with their gold crest and boast a burn time of 300 hours for the height of opulence.

CIRE TRVDONCire Trvdon Nazareth Candle 3 Kg
$401

Fresh and Grounded

Known for their hyper-specific scent names and beautiful amber-glass packaging, Lola James Harper’s scents are the perfect choice for a hip hostess gift. The Rainy Days in Lake District room spray instantly transports the spritzer to Lancaster, England, with its fresh, mineral-y scent.

LOLA JAMES HARPERThe Rainy Days in Lake District room spray 50 ml
$48

The Perfect Party Fragrance

The notes of patchouli and vanilla in Byredo’s chic room spray will linger long after your first spritz.

ByredoRoom Spray Bibliotheque 250 ml
$120

For the Boudouir

The seductively-scented oil melts at just above body temperature—keep it by your bedside for a sexy evening wind-down.

Kiki de MontparnasseMassage Oil Candle Lotus No. 9
$45

An Ideal Gift

If you want to give the gift of candles but are unsure of the giftee’s scent preference, their nose can take a tour of Bella Freud’s greatest hits with her Mini Votive Gift Scent.

Bella Freud ParfumClassic Mini Votive Gift Set
$120

A Flame-Free Option

Acqua di Parma’s line of exquisitely scented and saffron-colored glass bottle reed diffusers are perfect for those who want a scent that lasts all day without having to worry if they left a candle burning.

Acqua di ParmaOh, L'amore Room Diffuser 180ml
$112

For a Meditative Experience

There’s a thoughtfulness about all of Cinnamon Projects products and scents. Their Japanese-style incense burn cleanly for 25 minutes and their burners are beautifully crafted, creating a sensory utopia every time you light up.

CINNAMON PROJECTSSeries 01 Incense Box
$55
CINNAMON PROJECTSCirca Brass Incense Burner
$150

A Touch of Kitsch

Candles don’t need to be scented to make you happy. Ri-Ri-Ku’s peachy cherub will surely up the Raphaelite (or Fiorucci, depending on the situation) vibes in your apartment.

Ri-Ri-KuCherub Candle - Peach
$58

The Candle of the Moment

Boy Smells’ candles have a little bit of everything; enduring scent, chic-yet-cheeky packaging, and they burn perfectly.

Boy SmellsHinoki Fantome 8.5oz Candle
$32

High-Fashion Febreze

Everything about Frederic Malle’s Perfume Gun is a showstopper. From the ingenious packaging to its intoxicatingly clean scent of magnolia petals.

FREDERIC MALLEPerfume Gun Jurassic Flower 450 ml
$195