ADD TO CART

The Best Gifts for Travel Lovers

Luxe looks for long-haul flights, dopp kit upgrades, splurge-worthy hotel stays and more.

Collage by Ashley Peña
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

We all know someone who’s always somewhere. Chances are they’d love to receive something that makes their trips easier, more comfortable, or a little bit more luxurious this holiday season. From fashionable upgrades to the usual travel necessities (even a toothbrush holder!) to the most desirable destinations on the map, we’ve sourced a foolproof guide to the best of the best for the travel lovers in your life. We can almost guarantee that getting them something off of this list will increase your chances of getting invited along on their next adventure.

A New York Moment

Why not treat someone you love to a night at the buzziest hotel in Manhattan’s buzziest neighborhood? Bonus points if you make them a reservation at Corner Bar, the in-house restaurant.

Nine Orchard Hotel

Upgrade the Essentials

A chic cosmetic pouch makes packing feel like a breeze.

Large Cosmetic Pouch in Triomphe Canvas and Calfskin Tan
$590
Celine

Tiny Luxuries

Anyone who frequently travels for work will appreciate having these Aesop minis on hand—there’s a 100 percent chance they’re miles above whatever is stocked in the hotel bathroom.

Arrival Travel Kit
$39
Aesop

Smooth Operator

The greatest gift of all: the ability to glide their luggage through the terminal on four perfectly calibrated wheels.

Essential Cabin Lightweight Carry-On Suitcase
$900
Rimowa

Check the I.D.

An elegant luggage tag is always useful and always appreciated.

Jet Set Travel Saffiano Leather Luggage Tag
$24
$48
Michael Kors

Good as Gold

We’ve all met an aesthete who only buys tortoiseshell toothbrushes and Marvis toothpaste. This elegant case will keep their kit clean and dry.

Toothbrush Case in Aluminum Gold
$315
Celine

Comfort and Joy

This set has the power to make even a middle seat in coach feel like business class.

Stretch-Cashmere Wrap, Pillow and Eye Mask Set
$1,023
Extreme Cashmere

Relaxation Nation

The spa tucked beneath New York’s Greenwich Hotel is a dreamy place to recover from a long trip, whether you’re a local or just visiting.

Shibui Spa at the Greenwich Hotel

Slippery Slope

Perfect for padding around a hotel room.

Franco Suede Slipper Mules
$1,130
The Row

Light My Fire

Having a set of travel-sized candles means they’re only a match strike away from setting the right mood, no matter where they are in the world.

Pegaso Set of 4 Mini Scented Candles
$200
Giorgio Armani

Pulled Together

A cozy knit in a sophisticated hue makes any trip feel a little bit easier.

Twisted Ribbed-Knit Wool Sweater
$570
Toteme

All Wrapped Up

For the old-world beauty who’s always on the go.

Lipstick Case with Mirror
$540
Hermès

Great Escape

This gorgeous retreat on Mexico’s Pacific coast is completely immersed in nature: Rooms are surrounded by jungle treetops, with sweeping views of the ocean below.

One and Only Resorts in Mandarina

Quick Trip

A stylish way to dash off for a long weekend.

The Large Maeve Weekender Bag
$3,400
Khaite

Beauty Sleep

This overnight treatment helps protect lips from notoriously dehydrating airplane air.

Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C
$24
Laneige

Classic Kicks

A timeless pair of sneakers is a foolproof gift for those who believe cities are best explored on foot.

Flow Runner Mix Leather Sneakers
$790
Loewe

Dew Drops

This refreshing mist will revive even the most jetlagged complexion.

Queen of Hungary Mist, 30ml
$35
Omorovicza

Always on Hand

For the friend who’s always misplacing their Airpods case, this is a chic solution.

Silicone AirPods Generation 3 Case
$250
Bottega Veneta

Well Suited

A fabulous upgrade to the typical airplane sweatsuit.

Embroidered Recycled-Shell Jacket
$280
Wales Bonner x Adidas
Embroidered Recycled-Shell Track Pants
$250
Wales Bonner x Adidas

Covered Up

A sleek way to show off your necessary documents.

Passport Cover
$365
Louis Vuitton

Easy Reset

A classic Bio-Lift facial at Rescue Spa is the quickest—and most enjoyable—way to revive your skin in the midst of a busy travel schedule.

Bio-Lift Facial
Rescue Spa