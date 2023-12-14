The Best Gifts for Travel Lovers

We all know someone who’s always somewhere. Chances are they’d love to receive something that makes their trips easier, more comfortable, or a little bit more luxurious this holiday season. From fashionable upgrades to the usual travel necessities (even a toothbrush holder!) to the most desirable destinations on the map, we’ve sourced a foolproof guide to the best of the best for the travel lovers in your life. We can almost guarantee that getting them something off of this list will increase your chances of getting invited along on their next adventure.

A New York Moment

Why not treat someone you love to a night at the buzziest hotel in Manhattan’s buzziest neighborhood? Bonus points if you make them a reservation at Corner Bar, the in-house restaurant.

Upgrade the Essentials

A chic cosmetic pouch makes packing feel like a breeze.

Tiny Luxuries

Anyone who frequently travels for work will appreciate having these Aesop minis on hand—there’s a 100 percent chance they’re miles above whatever is stocked in the hotel bathroom.

Smooth Operator

The greatest gift of all: the ability to glide their luggage through the terminal on four perfectly calibrated wheels.

Check the I.D.

An elegant luggage tag is always useful and always appreciated.

Good as Gold

We’ve all met an aesthete who only buys tortoiseshell toothbrushes and Marvis toothpaste. This elegant case will keep their kit clean and dry.

Comfort and Joy

This set has the power to make even a middle seat in coach feel like business class.

Relaxation Nation

The spa tucked beneath New York’s Greenwich Hotel is a dreamy place to recover from a long trip, whether you’re a local or just visiting.

Slippery Slope

Perfect for padding around a hotel room.

Light My Fire

Having a set of travel-sized candles means they’re only a match strike away from setting the right mood, no matter where they are in the world.

Pulled Together

A cozy knit in a sophisticated hue makes any trip feel a little bit easier.

All Wrapped Up

For the old-world beauty who’s always on the go.

Great Escape

This gorgeous retreat on Mexico’s Pacific coast is completely immersed in nature: Rooms are surrounded by jungle treetops, with sweeping views of the ocean below.

Quick Trip

A stylish way to dash off for a long weekend.

Beauty Sleep

This overnight treatment helps protect lips from notoriously dehydrating airplane air.

Classic Kicks

A timeless pair of sneakers is a foolproof gift for those who believe cities are best explored on foot.

Dew Drops

This refreshing mist will revive even the most jetlagged complexion.

Always on Hand

For the friend who’s always misplacing their Airpods case, this is a chic solution.

Well Suited

A fabulous upgrade to the typical airplane sweatsuit.

Covered Up

A sleek way to show off your necessary documents.

Easy Reset

A classic Bio-Lift facial at Rescue Spa is the quickest—and most enjoyable—way to revive your skin in the midst of a busy travel schedule.