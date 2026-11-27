Miami may have a reputation as a sun-drenched destination for debauchery and dance-til-dawn nightclubs, but South Florida’s playground also has a deep well of multicultural influences that shapes its cuisine, art, fashion, and hospitality.

If you’re part of the style set, that invariably means flying down for Art Basel, Design Miami, Miami Swim Week, F1, or a sun-soaked long weekend. Whether the aim is letting loose in South Beach or shopping designer flagships in the Design District, getting the most out of a trip to Miami means selecting a base in the right neighborhood, with plenty of glossy panache (and, of course, a great pool).

As the culturally plugged-in crowd looks beyond after-dark DJ sets, adding sunrise yoga sessions and chic cabana moments to the itinerary, properties are taking note, offering elevated experiences to those seeking more than bottle service. The city’s hotel landscape provides plenty of fashionable spots to swim, sip cocktails, hit the spa, and, eventually, snooze.

“Miami’s hospitality landscape has evolved significantly over the past few years, and will continue to do so as more luxury brands enter the market,” Daniela Trovato, regional vice president and general manager of the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, tells W. “Continued investment reflects the area’s appeal for both domestic and international travelers, whether that’s couples, friends, or multigenerational families.” Here’s where style insiders stay in Miami, from design-forward hideaways in Coconut Grove to luxury oceanfrontfront icons in Surfside.

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club has long drawn A-listers, socialites, and dignitaries. It’s where Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner honeymooned, and Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Diana, and Winston Churchill all stayed. (These days, the exclusive hotel keeps its guest list under lock and key.) The dark wood and tiled corridors reflect a timeless interpretation of Miami glamour, while the swimming pools and cabana-studded, manicured lawns invite lingering. The Champagne Bar is legendary for cocktails and people-watching. Designed by Joseph Dirand, the rooms, suites, and bungalows epitomize sleekness. For VIPs seeking an even more private respite, there’s a beautiful beachfront villa—the only one of its kind in Miami.

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel

Located on Collins Avenue, The Shelborne, which first opened in 1940, is one of Miami Beach’s enduring Art Deco hotels. A few years ago, the oceanfront landmark returned with a brand-new look and feel courtesy of a $100 million reinvention by Proper Hospitality. Its sophisticated interiors are infused with midcentury character and a social atmosphere that draws a design-conscious crowd that hangs poolside at the serviced cabana (which also have air conditioning and private bathrooms for easy outfit changes). During the day, hit the recovery suite, complete with a cedar barrel sauna and cold plunge. In the evening, effortlessly dressed guests and locals grab cocktails and dinner at Pauline.

The Bar at The Shelborne. Photograph by Patrick Chin

Since reopening after a six-year renovation, Delano Miami Beach, one of South Beach’s most iconic addresses, has yet again cemented itself on the fashion-insider shortlist. With its historic gravitas and contemporary cool, it remains a beacon of Miami glamour with more emphasis on a sophisticated social scene over shots and sparklers. In its latest iteration, the legendary property swapped the old subterranean nightclub for a wellness sanctuary. Don’t worry, there are still plenty of places to have a good time, from the buzzy lobby bar to Mimi Kakushi, a Japanese restaurant open exclusively to guests and club members. During the day, the main pool is the place to be for swimming and chilled rosé.

Courtesy of Delano Miami Beach

With more of a residential feel and an out-of-the-fray location in Sunny Isles, discerning travelers opt for Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach. A member of The Leading Hotels of the World, this spot goes for classic luxury over fleeting cool factor. The mix of bend-over-backward service, multiple swimming pools, excellent restaurants—notably the celeb-studded Avra Miami—a standout spa, and a pristine stretch of sand, dotted with red loungers and matching umbrellas earns it a loyal clientele.

Some come to Art Basel for the see-and-be-seen hubbub and others for the actual art itself. And while the former is hard to avoid, there are still a few places the crowd-averse can go for an escape. Housed in a restored 1937 Art Deco landmark, The Setai, Miami Beach provides a quieter alternative to the rest of Collins Avenue, infused with Eastern elegance and drawing an international crowd favoring elegance and service over a party-hard atmosphere. When the mood for a cocktail strikes (it is Miami, after all), head to the newly reimagined Jo’s Bar, where a sculptural back bar finished in resin and gold leaf sets the tone. The 62 ocean suites and exclusive penthouse are discreet retreats for sunrise coffee and restful slumber.

Courtesy of The Setai, Miami Beach

Part of the fun of a trip to Miami Beach is leaning into the over-the-top, party-forward vibe. There’s no better destination to do so than Faena Miami Beach, with its dramatic art (see: Damien Hirst’s gilded mammoth skeleton) and maximalist decor. The interiors, all red velvet and gold columns, are a collaboration between hotelier Alan Faena, Baz Luhrmann, and his award-winning costume designer wife Catherine Martin. The swish rooms are surprisingly quiet.

Courtesy of Faena Miami Beach

Tucked away in Coconut Grove, Mayfair House Hotel & Garden is a cozy, arty hideaway full of character and eccentricity. Originally designed by Miami architect Kenneth Treister in 1985, and, more recently, refreshed by Goodrich, the Michelin Key hotel provides a respite from the bright lights and bumping bass of South Beach. Decorated with mosaics, stained glass, and hand-carved wood, it’s the choice for design-oriented insiders and serenity seekers (and, sure, those wanting to sip rum cocktails at the rooftop bar).

Courtesy of Mayfair House Hotel & Garden

The 1 Hotel South Beach is a polished option for travelers who want a natural feel from their stay. Located along 600 feet of sandy shoreline, the 425-key, eco-luxury property combines a sophisticated social scene and an emphasis on sustainability. The sunlit spaces are made with raw stone and reclaimed wood. There’s even a cascading green exterior wall made of local plant species. Amenities include four pools, a Bamford Wellness Spa, seasonally driven dining, and a boutique stocked with signature products and items from like-minded brands.

Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

When constantly photographed faces want to evade the spotlight, Maison Felix is an under-the-radar pick in North Beach. It’s far enough from the South Beach action to forget about all the flash and fist-pumping. A 1948 residence transformed into a hidden-gem boutique hotel, the place retains that look and feel of a foliage-shrouded, private house. The pint-size property has just 29 rooms, decorated with saturated hues, custom furnishings, and commissioned art. Reinforcing the intimate atmosphere are the guest-only common spaces: a secluded, palm-shaded courtyard pool and gym complete with an infrared sauna.

Courtesy of Maison Felix

Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Rosalía have all checked into The Miami Beach Edition, giving it plenty of status. Located in the heart of Miami’s Mid-Beach area, the oceanfront property stands out from the crowded hotel pack with its sophistication. The lobby shows off white marble floors, gold accents, and leafy plants. Guests can bliss out with massages at the spa, hang by the pool, sip craft cocktails at the bar, enjoy dinner at Matador Room, and do late-night bowling and indoor ice skating before retreating to the signature suites (or exclusive penthouse).

Courtesy of The EDITION

Soho House’s Miami outpost, Soho Beach House Miami, brings private-club cool to South Beach. Occupying a 1940s Art Deco tower on Collins Avenue, the property doubles as a clubhouse for members and a hotel for guests. If you want to rub elbows with designers, gallery curators, and stylists, post up on one of the daybeds by the pool, grab a drink on the ocean-view rooftop terrace, or head to the Italian restaurant, Cecconi’s. Each of the 49 rooms are outfitted with antiques, art, and retro furniture. In the coming months, the wellness area will add indoor group classes, a spa for facials and massages, a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, red-light therapy, and IVs.

