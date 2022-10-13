You Can Own Cher's Climate-Controlled Wig Room (Wigs Not Included)

Legendary musical icon Cher is selling her gorgeous Malibu mansion, set on the bluffs of California’s most stunning piece of coastline within reasonable commuting distance of Los Angeles. The real estate listing is starting at $85 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. But before you say no to that price, check this out: the wig room is climate-controlled.

Many people have settled for a wig room that is vulnerable to the elements, hot in summer, cold in winter. You don’t have to live like that, because Cher has already put in the work. She bought the property in 1989 for just under $3 million. The place has been renovated and redesigned to satisfy the mega star’s needs, mainly through designs by Ron Wilson and builder Wallace Tutt III.

Jason Kirk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The mansion has a guard gate, though buyers will likely have to supply their own guard, and it sits on 1.7 acres with views of Point Dume and allegedly Catalina Island, though maybe a telescope is needed to see it. The 13,200 square foot home is quite famous and she attempted to sell it before in 2009. At the time, she tried setting a price $45 million, according to Realtor.com. The rise in housing prices is no joke. There were no takers then, but perhaps for $40 million more, someone will bite.

It’s not just the wig room that makes Cher’s home exciting. There is also an infinity-edge pool, a tennis court, indoor-outdoor gym, a movie theater, and a separate guesthouse. There’s an interior courtyard with a central fountain, and the rooms within are detailed with limestone and marble from both Italy and France. Cher purchased a balustrade from Venice that dates back to the 18th century from William Randolph Hearst’s collection to add to the house and the whole place was recently giving a refresher by Los Angeles-based interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mixing and matching, many of the musician’s style choices are described as Moroccan, including the aforementioned fountain, a Moroccan chandelier, and several Moroccan bronze lanterns hanging from the tin ceilings of the living room. Buyers can also expect a gourmet kitchen with “bespoke white cabinetry, a silver tile backsplash by Ann Sacks and high-end Wolf appliances.”

And, because this is obviously the most important question, the wig room can hold about 100 wigs.