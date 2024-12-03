Mars is the red-hot, fiery diva of our galaxy. This planet burns not quite as bright as Venus, but it can have just as much of an impact on your energy. And over the next few months, Mars will be a key player in how you’re feeling overall. Mars is the planet of action and aggression, driving us forward and showing us what our energy levels might look like—what is irritating us that day, how we approach conflict resolution. Most importantly, though, Mars reveals what we are fighting for. And we will have to make sure we are choosing our battles wisely, because from December 6 to February 23, Mars will be stationing retrograde.

Like all the planetary retrogrades, the apparent backward motion of a planet in our night sky throws things off kilter. From December 6 to January 6, this Mars retrograde will be in the sign of Leo, before dipping back into Cancer for the rest of the retrograde. Mars retrograde will feel like a long road trip. You’ll constantly be asking, “Are we there yet?” while wondering if the road in front of you is actually moving, or if you’re just on a Hollywood set with a green screen. Like all long road trips, there will likely be traffic delays and heightened emotions, which could lead to arguments. After all, Mars is the planet of action, so you can expect everything that generally keeps us motivated and working hard to be topsy-turvy.

Mars in Leo generally holds positive energy. Our creativity spikes, our desire to set boundaries increases, and we are more confident in achieving the tasks. However, when Mars retrogrades through Leo, you will notice that everything changes. You might be less inspired to pick up that paintbrush, more agitated when people step into your territory, and most definitely feel a case of imposter syndrome. Mars in Leo is fiery, so there will still be a lot of action happening—but the direction of those actions might raise an eyebrow or two.

When Mars is in Cancer, we shift our focus to the home, family, and our emotions. We are more sensitive because we need to get out our feelings through action; we fight for our loved ones and spend more time at home, making our most personal spaces a sanctuary. And when Mars retrogrades through Cancer, it can be like a family dinner over the holidays. Siblings turn on each other over something snarky mom said, dad wants just to sleep and eat all day while not helping set or clean the table, and grandma...well, grandma is guilt tripping everyone into spending more time with her because she’s feeling more wistful than usual.

It’s not the ideal combination as we all prepare for the holidays, but lessons are woven throughout every Mars retrograde. You will be challenged to reflect on your desires in the next few months. Why else do we get frustrated when things don’t go our way, or exhausted when we have spent far too much time on a passion project without a moment to decompress? Through the lens of Leo, are you spending time avoiding your true passions? Through the lens of Cancer, are you neglecting to put efforts toward what you need? The Mars retrograde battle does a seesaw between what you want and what you need, so make sure you are adjusting how you spend your time accordingly.

For additional insights, look back and look forward. The last time Mars stationed retrograde in Leo was from December 2009 to March 2010. Was there anything significant going on in your life around that time? Similar themes might pop up. If you need to look back even further, go back to November 2007, or November 1992, when Mars was retrograde in Cancer. These two timelines can aid in the reflection.

On a collective level, we will all feel uneasy and combative during this time. The moon, the barometer of people’s feelings, is opposite Mars in the rebellious sign of Aquarius at the start of Mars’s station. And with the sun and Mercury retrograde right on top of each other at the beginning of this retrograde, you might find that the direction we are heading toward is blurrier than normal—I blame the Sagittarian influence being so haphazardly optimistic: wherever you land, it’ll all be okay. As a result, we might not be as focused on the destination but the journey itself, which isn’t such a bad thing.

On day one of the retrograde, the moon and Saturn will meet in Pisces, making people realize how actions have consequences, and those consequences are making us feel more depressed and dampened. Additionally, by the time this Mars retrograde ends, the emotional barometer of the collective will be in Capricorn, showing us that across the next few months, we will be feeling Saturn’s influence restricting us and giving heavy doses of karma when we are careless about our actions.

So, what does all this mean in the long run? For the first period of Mars retrograde, the influence of Leo over the planet of action is going to make it more difficult for us to connect with and be motivated by our passion—so we have to ask ourselves, “Will I be annoyed that my joy isn’t sparked and sit in a state of disappointment, or will I use this as an opportunity to pursue something I have always wanted to but haven’t yet?” Additionally, as imposter syndrome peeks through, give yourself consistent affirmations and ask for reassurance from your support groups. With a Cancerian influence, you must step into your mama bear energy in the second period of this Mars retrograde. Protect yourself, your emotions, and your home! Be patient when you feel emotionally heightened because the more you react impulsively, the more that heavy feeling will persist.

As always, read your rising sign for the most accurate horoscope. Mars retrograde will feel like the Twilight Zone, but use that time to understand what you should be pursuing.

Aries

Mars, your chart ruler, is hitting the brakes—but that doesn’t mean you have to stall out. With Mars retrograding through your fifth house of creativity and joy, you might feel like your usual spark is dimming. Projects could feel more like chores, and imposter syndrome might crash the party. However, this is your cosmic cue to reimagine what lights you up! When Mars slides back into your fourth house, family dynamics or home projects might get messy—but also rewarding. Use this time to rest, regroup, and rediscover your passions. Slow and steady wins the race, Aries.

Taurus

Mars retrograde saunters through your fourth house, stirring up the dust bunnies of home and family life. Old tensions may bubble up, but it’s a perfect opportunity to create a sanctuary that truly feels like you. As Mars dips into your communicative third house, brace for minor miscommunications with siblings or neighbors—just breathe before responding. The slowdown can actually help you refine your ideas and approach those around you with more clarity. Use this period to journal, reflect, and lay the groundwork for future wins.

Gemini

Mars retrograde in your third house may bring a temporary traffic jam to your ideas and daily routines. You might find it harder to juggle everything on your to-do list, or experience tech glitches that make you question your sanity. But don’t fret! This pause is your chance to reevaluate which conversations and projects truly deserve your energy. When Mars retreats into your second house of finances, old expenses could resurface, but it’s also a prime time to rethink your spending habits. Stay flexible, Gemini—you’re building a stronger foundation for the months ahead.

Cancer

Mars retrograde in your second house may stir up financial frustrations or make you question your sense of self-worth. Old money habits or self-doubts might rear their heads, but this is a cosmic reminder to rethink your resources and how you value your time. When Mars backtracks into your sign, it’s all about you, baby! Expect some mood swings, but also a surge of insight into your personal goals. This is a powerful time to get clear on what you want and how you’re going to make it happen. Embrace the slow burn toward success.

Leo

Mars retrograde in your sign might feel like someone hit the dimmer switch on your energy. You could second-guess your moves or feel like your usual charisma isn’t landing—but remember, even stars need a breather. When Mars retreats into your twelfth house of rest and introspection, give yourself permission to slow down and process those deeper emotional undercurrents. This period is all about recalibrating your inner fire. Trust that once Mars stations direct, you’ll be ready to roar again, stronger and more aligned.

Virgo

Mars retrograde through your twelfth house may make you feel like you’re running on empty, but this is your nudge to rest and recharge. Unresolved issues from the past could bubble up in your dreams or quiet moments. When Mars shifts into your eleventh house of friendships and goals, group dynamics may hit a snag, but don’t let minor setbacks derail your big-picture plans. Use this time to reassess which connections and aspirations truly align with your long-term vision. Trust in the process, Virgo—you’re laying the groundwork for meaningful progress.

Libra

Mars retrograde in your eleventh house of friendships and social goals might make group projects feel more like a circus act than a collaborative effort. Old conflicts could resurface, but this is a chance to reassess which networks truly support your growth. As Mars moves back into your tenth house of career, professional ambitions might slow down, but that’s your cue to rethink your strategy. Use this retrograde to refine your goals and set boundaries where needed. By spring, you’ll be ready to charm your way to the top again.

Scorpio

With Mars retrograde in your tenth house, career progress might feel like two steps forward, one step back. Authority figures could test your patience, but this is your chance to redefine what success looks like for you. As Mars moves into your ninth house, you may revisit old educational or travel plans. It’s a perfect time to polish up that personal philosophy of yours. Trust that every detour is leading you to a more authentic path. Keep your eyes on the prize, Scorpio—slow and steady transformation is your specialty.

Sagittarius

Mars retrograde in your ninth house might put your grand adventures on pause, whether it’s travel, education, or spiritual growth. But don’t let delays dampen your wanderlust! This is a perfect time to dig deeper and refine your beliefs. When Mars moves into your eighth house, expect some intense introspection around shared resources and emotional bonds. Use this time to get real about what you’re investing in—both financially and emotionally. By the end of the retrograde, you’ll be ready to expand your horizons with a clearer vision.

Capricorn

Mars retrograde in your eighth house might stir up financial or emotional entanglements. Old debts or deep-seated fears could resurface, but this is your chance to work through them. When Mars backtracks into your seventh house, expect some tension in your close partnerships. Use this time to renegotiate boundaries and strengthen your bonds. It’s not about avoiding conflict, but addressing it in a way that fosters growth. Trust that these challenges are setting the stage for more stable connections.

Aquarius

Mars retrograde through your seventh house of partnerships might bring up old relationship patterns. Whether it’s a romantic or business connection, this is a chance to recalibrate your dynamics. As Mars retreats into your sixth house, work routines and health habits may feel like they’re dragging. Use this time to reflect on how you can better balance your daily grind with self-care. By the time Mars moves forward, you’ll be ready to thrive in your partnerships and personal projects.

Pisces

Mars retrograde in your sixth house of health and daily routines might slow your momentum at work or with wellness goals. Old habits could resurface, but don’t beat yourself up! When Mars shifts into your fifth house, you might revisit creative projects or old flames. This is a prime time to rekindle your passions and bring more play into your life. Trust that slowing down now will prepare you for a burst of energy when Mars stations direct.