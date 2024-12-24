December Horoscope: The 8 Signs Leaving Deadweight Behind in 2025

Around this time of year, you’re probably asking yourself—what will I make happen in 2025? A common theme for most is to reflect on what occurred over the last 12 months and create rigid resolutions for the following year. Of course, those rigid resolutions often take just a few weeks to drift off into obscurity. However, the new moon in Capricorn on December 30 is the perfect time to manifest those resolutions into reality.

To have two new moons in one month is a treat, especially considering we are starting and ending the month with new moons. The new moon at the top of the month likely felt funky to most, with various planetary retrogrades. Still, thankfully, we get another opportunity to start something new and invite change into our lives. The shift, however, will require us to put in some work. That is the lesson of Capricorn, after all: learning how to create structures and solidify experiences so you aren’t haphazardly throwing things at a dart board and hoping they will stick.

The Capricorn new moon is a fabulous time for blaring an empowering song like “Boss Bitch” by Doja Cat. The universe is asking you to level up and rise to the challenge of putting forth the effort to make your dreams a reality. The focus should be on working toward practical and attainable goals—goals that feel mature and require that you take on more responsibilities. You’re going to have to commit to yourself to make your dreams a reality.

Capricorn is the traditional archetype of the father, so you might find that new ways to “parent” others are part of this new moon journey for you. This could manifest as a long-awaited pregnancy or perhaps the opportunity to solidify your reputation as an expert in your field by being able to share your wisdom with the next generation. It all ties back into the theme of legacy building, which Capricorn loves oh so much. How will you start solidifying your legacy and making sure you are proud of what you leave behind in this world?

This new moon is ruled by Saturn, only furthering the need to work to make your dreams a reality. With Saturn currently in Pisces, you’ll probably find that dissolving old ways of working and exploring new habits that balance your rational mind and emotional needs will be the best way to attain your goals. Think of it this way: if your dream is to be a ballerina because of a need to express yourself through movement, will you spend your days just watching people dance, hoping you’ll refine your skills, or will you take a class and get right in front of the studio mirror?

Over the next six months, you will see how to balance reality with your deepest fantasies. The connection between the moon in Capricorn and Saturn in Pisces reminds us that it is okay to be a bit grandiose occasionally, just as long as you know you are shooting for a pie-in-the-sky idea. Be careful to overthink and jump to conclusions during (and after) this new moon. With Saturn squaring Mercury while you’re manifesting your millions, you’ll have to ask yourself, “How can I balance my impulse to jump right into things with the need to be strategic about my approach?”

Any Capricorn new moon is like walking into a new job with new responsibilities and new co-workers. Though on paper, a new job is a fresh start, and you can, in theory, leave your past in the past—there is sometimes a lingering thought of “what if it’s the same as it was last time?” The new moon might feel similar. With squares to both Chiron (the asteroid of wounds) and the North Node (point of destiny), the question of whether past habits and accidental missteps will occur again sits in our collective mind. Are you willing to rise to the challenge despite wounds from the past? Can you learn from mistakes if your youth and embrace a more mature approach, even if it is less fun? Anytime we have squares to these two celestial points, we are challenged not to let fears or comfort zones impede the progress we hope to make.

This new moon is the perfect way to close the year. When making your New Year’s resolutions, make sure that they are coupled with a game plan of how you will tackle them. Be strategic, realistic, and open-minded about accomplishing your goals. The Capricorn new moon is all about building new systems of working, so if it’s not broken you don’t have to fix it—but you sure as hell can explore whether there’s a more effective strategy.

Make sure to read for your rising sign to get the most accurate insight on how to build yourself up. Happy holidays, and may 2025 bring you all the blessings you seek.

Aries

Your career is coming together, Aries, and you’re beginning to see what’s truly possible when you focus your energy. This new moon is planting seeds for a professional path that feels fulfilling and aligned. Over the next six months, you may find yourself drawn to a dream profession you didn’t expect—one that reflects your ambitions and values. Take small, intentional steps toward your goals, knowing that steady effort will yield lasting success. Trust in the timing of your growth: you’re building something meaningful that could define your legacy.

Taurus

Taurus, the Capricorn new moon invites you to ground yourself in your beliefs and expand your horizons. If you’ve been feeling the pull to go back to school or deepen your understanding of a particular subject, now is the time to explore those opportunities. Your social circle is also evolving—over the coming months, you’ll notice your connections aligning more closely with your authentic self. Surround yourself with people who inspire you to grow and explore the world in ways that feel expansive yet stable.

Gemini

Gemini, this new moon is a powerful moment for building trust, both in others and in yourself. Shared investments, financial or emotional, are coming into focus, and you’re beginning to understand the strength of working with others toward mutual goals. As fears about scarcity or instability begin to fade, you’ll feel more grounded in your reality. Let your career successes fuel your confidence and stability, but remember to use those paychecks wisely—what you save or invest now could create the foundation for a secure future.

Cancer

Cancer, relationships are about to take on a more serious and committed tone. Whether romantic, platonic, or professional, the connections you nurture now have the potential to go the distance. At the same time, you’re letting go of the pressure to conform to others’ expectations or beliefs, allowing your partnerships to grow in authenticity. Trust that the people who are meant to be in your life will stay, while those who aren’t aligned with your journey will naturally fade away.

Leo

It’s time to roll up your sleeves, Leo, because the Capricorn new moon is all about refining your daily routines and focusing on what truly matters. Over the next six months, you’ll have the opportunity to create a lifestyle that feels supportive and sustainable. However, you’ll need to confront any fears or doubts that have been holding you back. Balance is key—don’t let others’ expectations dictate your priorities. Instead, focus on building habits that align with your goals and bring you joy.

Virgo

Virgo, this new moon is shining a light on your passions and creative pursuits. You’re feeling inspired to bring more joy into your life, and this could mean sharing your creative work with others or collaborating on something meaningful. Love is also in focus—if you’re serious about someone, this is a beautiful time to nurture that connection. Let your heart lead the way, but remember to be intentional about what you commit to. Your happiness deserves to take center stage.

Libra

Libra, your home and family life are undergoing a transformation. The Capricorn new moon encourages you to take stock of what truly brings you peace. Whether it’s decluttering your space, setting stronger boundaries, or envisioning the kind of family you want to build, this is a time to level up your foundation. Over the next six months, you’ll have the chance to create a sanctuary that reflects your values and supports your growth.

Scorpio

Scorpio, your words carry weight, and this new moon is helping you step into your power as a communicator. You’re becoming more confident in expressing your thoughts and sharing your inner world with others. This is also a great time to refine how you process information—whether through journaling, studying, or having meaningful conversations. Your voice has the potential to inspire and create change, so don’t hold back from speaking your truth.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this new moon is bringing clarity to your relationship with money and values. You’re refining what truly matters to you, which may mean releasing old beliefs or habits you inherited from your upbringing. Financial stability is within reach—if you’re willing to approach your resources with care and discipline. Use this energy to dream big about your potential while staying grounded in what you truly need to thrive.

Capricorn

Capricorn, this is your moment to step into your power. The Capricorn new moon marks the start of a personal reinvention. You’re becoming more confident in who you are, and the inner doubts or anxieties that have held you back are starting to fade. Over the next six months, embrace the opportunity to redefine yourself and share this transformation with the world. Let people see the real you—you’re more magnetic and inspiring than you realize.

Aquarius

Aquarius, your dreams are taking shape, and this new moon is helping you see the steps needed to bring them to life. You’re gaining a deeper understanding of why these goals matter to you and how they can bring spiritual fulfillment. This is a time to reconnect with your inner world—whether through meditation, journaling, or simply allowing yourself moments of stillness. Trust that your dreams are attainable, and let your faith in yourself guide you forward.

Pisces

Pisces, your community is becoming a source of stability and support. The Capricorn new moon is helping you let go of the need to mask parts of yourself to fit in. Over the next six months, you’ll find clarity about who your true allies are and feel more grounded in your social connections. Be intentional with your time—spend it with those who uplift you and release worries about the opinions of those who don’t truly matter.