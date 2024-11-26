I often find myself scratching my head this time of year, thinking, how is it already nearly December? It seems like Smashmouth was right when they said, “The years start coming, and they don’t stop coming,” because every year seems to fly by faster than the one before it. As we enter the last month of 2024, most of us probably start reflecting on everything we did—or didn’t do—while navigating our lives. This reflection often leads to well-intentioned resolutions that will, hopefully, carry us to a celebratory feeling 12 months from now. But let’s not look too far ahead—because some exciting transits are coming during December 2024.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: I love nothing more than when the new moon lines up with the first of the month! On December 1, the new moon in Sagittarius shines light on a new way to approach life. Sagittarius new moons are about adding more adventure and exploration into our lives. Being able to harness the energy of the Sagittarius new moon requires asking the universe for the chance to experience more, with the caveat that through these experiences, you will reflect on how you’re becoming wiser and less restrictive in your worldview. It’s one of those quintessential fresh-start transits that makes it easier to shake off the dust of the past few weeks and reset your energy.

Unfortunately, the first week of December isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Mars, the planet of action and aggression, will station retrograde in Leo on December 6 and stay retrograde until February 2025. Like Mercury retrogrades (one of which is going on for the first half of this month), Mars retrogrades mess with the influence of the plane that helps us get stuff done. With Mars retrograde starting in Leo and ending in Cancer, we will see that over the next few months, it will be a bit harder to find the motivation to get all of those last-minute end-of-year tasks completed.

Additionally, there might be more drama than usual during the holidays. Mars will stay retrograde in Leo until January—so expect most of this influence to feel like it is focused on creative projects, self-determination, and assertion of identity. Don’t panic, though—because with any retrograde, you will be fine if you navigate with as much patience as possible.

On December 7, Venus will shuffle into Aquarius, and Neptune’s retrograde will end after several months. Venus in Aquarius is a free-spirited hippie who believes in free love and creative innovation. Venus, the planet of love and creativity, tends to do well in air signs because there is so much more room to be less critical about how you receive others and let yourself express yourself. This transit will help balance any drama that might ensue over the holidays because it leaves room for adjusting your approach to holding space for yourself and others.

Neptune, on the other hand, is finally lifting the fog that has been over us since early July. Being the planet of dreams and spirituality, you’ll find that you’ll be able to trust your gut more, be less fearful of the unknown, and be more willing to let your imagination (constructively) run wild. Neptune has been in Pisces for quite some time now, which is where this mystical planet calls home—so things will start feeling less like the Twilight Zone and more like a Barbie Dream House soon.

December 15 will feel like a huge sigh of relief—because not only can we look forward to a Gemini full moon, but this is also when Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius ends. Because of these two transits, the first half of this month will feel like a lot of tension is building up. Tension isn’t always bad, though—all diamonds must endure immense pressure to reach their full potential.

The Gemini full moon will allow us to let go of those anxious thoughts that keep us up at night—being that Gemini is a sign that rules over communication, intellect, and small details—we will be more aware of how the minutia keeps us trapped in cycles of anxiety. In yoga, you are often encouraged to release all your stale air before you take a new breath, and that is precisely what this full moon will help us do.

Additionally, who doesn’t love feeling like their life is back on track? With Mercury retrograde ending, you no longer have to stress about travel mishaps or miscommunications. We all need a clear mind to ensure we end this year on a high note and bring only the best vibes into 2025. Be careful not to swing back into your routine entirely; the retrograde shadow period will still be around, so slight bumps in the road could throw you off course—but again, it is a fabulous day to let yourself surrender all of the thoughts that keep you up at night to the universe, and invite ones that keep you motivated during the daytime.

December always closes off with the winter solstice, and this year the pagan holiday, which aligns with the start of Capricorn season, will be on December 21. Capricorn season at the end of the year is the perfect kick in the ass to make sure that we don’t leave any unfinished business in 2024. With the holidays and New Year celebrations, I often find myself less and less willing to work as hard as I usually do by this time, which is a sentiment I think many feel. However, remember that Capricorn season comes around so we can finish strong and start even stronger, so keep yourself motivated by remembering Capricorn reaps what it sows!

As always, read for your rising sign for the most accurate horoscope. I hope the last chapter of 2024 treats you well. Happy holidays!

Aries

December brings with it a Mars retrograde, which might throw you off more than others because the red-hot planet of action rules you. This month, you are slowing down or even struggling to make sure you are carving out time to have fun and connect with your passions. Over the next month, the key to success is to set aside time to decompress so you don’t let your temper flare or get in the way of progress. The Mars retrograde is going to be challenging if you are someone who doesn’t pause to let yourself decompress. The more you try to go, go, go, the more you will get frustrated—slowing down is part of the process, so appreciate that Mars retrograde is going to help you be more aware of how you need to prioritize your passions.

Taurus

As one of the two Venusian zodiacs, you will find that December has a lot of potential to be auspicious for you, as your ruling planet moves from Capricorn to Aquarius. Being ruled by Venus, you are naturally a creative individual with a refined appreciation for the finer things in life. Venus, through Aquarius, will help you bring this refinery to your professional endeavors. When it comes down to it, don’t be afraid to ask for a year-end bonus or start planting the seeds for a promotion. You might find that you can start taking on more responsibilities involving a bit of people management. Although this is fabulous for boosting your material world, make sure you don’t lose sight of your emotional world—as the Mars retrograde might stir up some tension at home or even bring up frustrations you’ve harbored from your upbringing.

Gemini

The first half of December is a whirlwind. With it being Sagittarius season and a Sagittarius Mercury retrograde, you will notice that relationships have a bit of a topsy-turvy feeling. Being ruled by Mercury, these retrograde periods are always a bit extra for you. Fear not, because the full moon on December 15 is just what you have been waiting for. The full moon is an opportunity to take a look in the mirror and breathe easy, knowing that you have continually grown and evolved through all the chaos. As you navigate the last chapter of 2024, prioritize yourself while holding space for the people who help your busy mind feel more at peace. The best medicine for any Gemini type is communicating in spaces without fear of judgment or ridicule.

Cancer

What better time than now to start cozying up next to the fire with those you love in the place you love the most—your home? December tends to be a reflective time for most, but you, in particular, will feel that deep sense of wonder, especially around the middle of the month, when the full moon shines bright in the sky. Consider what fears you have conquered over the past year and how that has allowed you to shape how you hold space for yourself daily. Be cautious, because this upcoming Mars retrograde will slip into your sign in early 2025—so be extra intentional about making sure you are doing what you need to show up every day for yourself and not letting the chaos or comfort zones derail your peace.

Leo

I bet you are feeling a bit anxious going into December. Understandably, a Mars retrograde can be an intimidating transit, especially in your sign. You’ll find that over the next few weeks, Mars retrograde challenges you to carve out time to let all that fiery energy out in healthy ways. You might become frustrated with yourself if you aren’t taking the time to cater to your needs, but as a Leo, this should be no problem. The most necessary action point is not to get stuck in the frustration of a Mars retrograde. How can you let off that excess energy or those jittery feelings? Do you need to let it out at the gym? Maybe you need to pick up a new creative project to spend time with yourself. Whatever it is, know that you’re undergoing a transformative period, which should help you be more self-motivated and inspired.

Virgo

Much like Gemini, you’ll notice that the first half of this month is hectic for you mainly because the ongoing Mercury retrograde will cause you to look closer at your familial connections and your home. The holidays tend to be a tense time, so proceed with extra caution and patience as you plan to go home and spend time with those who raised you. You might find that once this Mercury retrograde ends, you will have a new perspective on the relationships causing you anxiety. Remember, with any Sagittarius transit, the lesson is to expand—so as much as you wish not to be held into certain boxes, don’t hold others in those same boxes.

Libra

December has much potential to be fun and playful for you, Libra! Although some tougher transits are going on (looking at you, Mars), with Venus moving into Aquarius, you will find that joy is the main focal point of your month. Throughout December, you will be inspired to play more frequently and in new ways. This could feel like a sense of urgency to pick up that hobby you’ve been saying you would start all year, or even taking a leap of faith and going out on a date with a new and exciting partner. And for those of you in relationships, the bedroom will be spiced up—provided you are open to it. Remember that Venus in Aquarius wants you to innovate your joy, so don’t go through the motions when you carve out time for yourself to have fun. You are welcome to stick to the standard hobbies and habits—but like my grandma always says, “Variety is the spice of life, so build your spice rack.”

Scorpio

The end of 2024 is filled with changes for you. The first of your two ruling planets, Pluto, just shifted into the ever-so-spicy sign of Aquarius in November, which should bring changes to your home and family over the next 20 years. But on top of that, the upcoming Mars retrograde is going to do just the same for your career. Being ruled by Pluto and Mars means you go all in, 100 percent of the time. But you might notice that December creates some roadblocks for you. Do not let the frustration of not accomplishing goals quickly enough keep you from moving forward. It is easy to throw in the towel, but it’s harder and more rewarding to finish what you’ve started and persevere. That is what you will need to do during December: persevere through the speed bumps that might force you to slow down and reassess how you are approaching your professional endeavors.

Sagittarius

The month starts with a new moon in your sign, so the question is, “Who are you?” Or better yet, “Who do you want to become?” Throughout the month, reflect on that question and plan how you will hold yourself accountable to make sure you live as the most authentic version of yourself moving forward. You will have moments of feeling great and feeling less-than-inspired over the next month, but that is part of life. Let the moments where you feel great be a moment of celebration as you hold space for the ideal experiences. When you are less excited about your life, use that as an opportunity to reflect on what needs to change. You can leave 2024 with a clear mind and a stronger sense of self if you take the time to make the subtle shifts that cause big waves.

Capricorn

I would be remiss if I didn’t warn you that the first half of this month might feel like you are swimming through the twilight zone. The Mercury retrograde going on is going to spark a lot of deep and potentially anxiety-inducing thoughts. However, don’t let this send you into a state of shock and fear—because the first half of this month is the time to learn how to let go of control and find flexibility to dissolve expectations that hold you back. The good news is that once the winter solstice comes around, Mercury retrograde will be over, and you can start to step back into your power. Spend time this month sitting with those anxious thoughts that might keep you feeling unstable. You are a Capricorn, so you have a natural affinity for finding structure in even the most unstable grounds. However, you might need to slow down and reassess rather than power through like normal.

Aquarius

December will be a mixed bag for you, Aquarius. Mars and Venus make shifts at the beginning of the month, setting the tone for the rest of December. With Mars retrograde kicking off, be very careful when stirring the pot unnecessarily in your relationships. You will be frustrated that some people in your life aren’t being as collaborative, or if they are just getting under your skin. At the same time, however, Venus moving into your sign creates a fantastic opportunity to say screw the haters and do whatever you need to feel like the star you are. December is about balancing yourself and your relationships. Are you going to let someone else yuck your yum? Or will you find peace knowing that, at the end of the day, you are all in control of your happiness? That should be the priority.

Pisces

Your ruling planet, Neptune, finally stations direct after several months of retrograding through your sign. Since July, you have probably felt disillusioned and confused about who you are, how you are growing, and how you wish to show up in the world. Rightfully so—not only does Neptune retrograde cause that, but the world has been chaotic since this summer. Now that Neptune retrograde is ending, you’ll have the opportunity to surrender yourself to the universe. This doesn’t require some grand ritual sacrifice; instead, you should set the intention that you are willing to accept the unknown, and through that, you will find the answers you’ve been looking for. It’s all about letting go of fear and control so you can find peace.