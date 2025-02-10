February Horoscope: The 7 Signs Getting a Confidence Boost From the Leo Full Moon

A dreamy beginning of the month has many of us well-rested and recharged—but others might still be feeling groggy while the astrological fog that’s been hanging over our heads slowly lifts. Have no fear, because the Leo full moon on February 12 will remind you who you are and what makes you shine. Full moons are always the culmination of emotional buildup—and with the closest celestial body shining bright in the sky, it illuminates truths about facets of our life that normally rest in the subconscious.

In most spiritual practices, the full moon is the time to cleanse away stale energy, making room for the manifestation of new experiences. The beautiful thing about full moons is that they allow for this kind of shedding. The heightened emotional awareness allows us to let go of what is pestering us or preventing us from living at our fullest potential—thus creating space for opportunities that align more closely to our divine purpose. With the Leo full moon, the focus is on the self. “Who am I, and what do I need to let go of in order to be the best version of myself?”

Leo is the fixed fire sign, and if you have any Leos in your life you know that their confidence is often infectious. Leo inspires us to have a healthy dose of pride—which allows for fearless self expression, unapologetic individuality, and oodles of creativity. The key word for any Leo transit is passion. Leo is very much like Kim Cattrall, who famously doesn’t want to be anywhere she isn’t enjoying herself for more than five minutes. This full moon is absolutely going to help reveal what has been getting in the way of your passions, and as a result how that is diminishing your light. The Leo full moon is one of the few times a year where you get to be selfish as a form of self preservation, and hold space for what brings the most light to your life.

During this full moon, you might notice that it is difficult to share what you are feeling. With the moon opposite Mercury, the head and the heart are expressing in different ways that can lead to confusion and anxiety. Not to worry, Leo can still thrive when solitary—although lions are a pack animal, they still function independently on occasion. If you are finding that this full moon is making it painfully obvious what needs to go but you’re struggling to implement the changes, take the time to strategize how you will start shifting your energy moving forward. Mercury, which is in Aquarius, loves to create game plans and schedules to follow—so rather than leaning into the impulsive fire energy, try the more calculated air sign expression. That being said, if you have the confidence to take action, go for it!

And although that Mercury opposition is creating a bit of mental fog, there is still going to be an impulsive itch to scratch. With Uranus, the planet of rebellion and innovation, making a tight square to the full moon, the shocking revelations that come out of left field during this full moon are going to feel like they need to be addressed immediately. Again, if you have the confidence and composure to start taking action, do it! However, if the feeling that follows the shock is panic, take a breath, step away for a moment, and address the situation after you have calmed down. Aspects to Uranus can often result in hasty and frantic action, so if the urge to get the ball rolling comes from a place of stress pull off the gas until the dust settles.

Despite all the frantic energy, there will definitely be plenty of necessary healing through this Leo full moon. The full moon makes a powerful trine to the asteroid of healing (Chiron) and the asteroid of chaos (Eris). That’s another indicator this full moon has potential to express with a lot of heat and fiery energy. With these two asteroids involved, upsetting the natural order of life is what will bring you closer to healing.

In the same way you might shock your body in the gym by changing your routine when you hit a plateau, this full moon is helping us realize where we have become too comfortable in life—that a bit of chaos might be just what we need to start embracing change. This is going to require you do some deep emotional reflection, so your actions aren’t just a reckless attempt at change but a conscious decision to challenge yourself to exhibit a new way of living that scares you. In a sense, this is what heals the inner child in you that wants to run freely without worrying about consequence—because for the youth there aren’t as many consequences as we adults face.

The Leo full moon may seem like a dramatic event... but would you expect anything else from a Leo? And much like my high school theatre friends (much love to any of you reading this), sometimes dramatically screaming your emotions with tears in your eyes is needed to help reset the nervous system. The upcoming full moon is about letting go and making changes that will allow you to reconnect with your passions and shine your brightest. And though there may be some chaotic revelations, remember that you aren’t required to take action immediately. Sit with your thoughts and emotions, and once you’ve taken the time to process them, start making moves.

As always, read your rising sign for the most accurate horoscope! I wish you all the best and a happy full moon.

Aries

The Leo full moon shines its spotlight on your creative spark, Aries. This lunation is here to remind you that you are not just a trailblazer—you’re a whole damn firework. Whether it’s a passion project, a long-lost hobby, or just permitting yourself to have fun again, the revelations are all about rediscovering what lights you up. If you’ve been playing it safe or dimming your shine for others, consider this your official permission slip to be loud, proud, and fully yourself. The world needs your fire, so stop holding back!

Taurus

This full moon is illuminating your roots, Taurus, and it’s time to take a hard look at what feels like home—physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Maybe it’s time to shake up your environment, have a long-overdue conversation with family, or just finally admit that you’re craving something different. If anything feels stagnant in your personal life, expect this full moon to push you toward change, whether you feel ready or not. Trust that whatever shifts are happening now are setting you up for a more authentic and fulfilling foundation.

Gemini

Gemini, your words have power under this full moon, and you might be surprised by the unfolding conversations. Maybe you’ve been holding back an important truth, or perhaps someone else’s unexpected revelation throws you for a loop. Either way, this lunation demands you speak from the heart—even if your head is confused about what that means. Don’t overthink it (I know it’s easier said than done). Just let the truth come through. The clarity you seek is already on its way.

Cancer

This Leo full moon is shining a bright light on your self-worth, Cancer—and if you’ve been settling for less than you deserve, the universe is about to make it painfully obvious. Whether it’s money, relationships, or how you value yourself, this lunation reminds you that you are the prize. If something isn’t making you feel abundant, radiant, or appreciated, it’s time to let it go. A little shake-up now will make room for something much better later.

Leo

This is your full moon, Leo—right when you are stepping into a new era of self-expression. Whether it’s a total identity shift, a style refresh, or just a long-overdue realization about who you really are, this lunation is putting you center stage. If you’ve been hiding parts of yourself to fit in or keep the peace, consider this your cosmic cue to stop playing small. You don’t need anyone’s permission to be your fullest, boldest, most radiant self. Own it.

Virgo

The Leo full moon is calling for a deep spiritual reset, Virgo. If you’ve been running on autopilot or feeling disconnected from your inner world, expect some big, unexpected downloads about what needs to change. This is your moment to release limiting beliefs, old baggage, or anything that keeps you from trusting yourself. Give yourself space to process—your intuition is about to get a serious upgrade.

Libra

Your friendships and social circles are in the hot seat this full moon, Libra, and it’s time to take a closer look at the company you keep. Who lifts you up, and who dims your shine? If certain dynamics have felt off, expect some clarity (or drama, let’s be real). You might even have an unexpected moment of recognition about what you bring to the table. Own your magic, and surround yourself with people who reflect it back to you.

Scorpio

The spotlight is on your career, Scorpio, and this full moon is bringing some major revelations about your path forward. Whether it’s a sudden change, a bold new opportunity, or just a realization that you’re meant for more, this lunation is urging you to take your ambitions seriously. If you’ve been craving recognition, now’s the time to step up and claim it. The universe is watching—are you ready to show up?

Sagittarius

Adventure is calling, Sagittarius, and this full moon is reminding you that life is meant to be explored. Whether it’s a literal trip, a new perspective, or a sudden craving to expand your knowledge, there will be an unexpected push toward something big. If you’ve been feeling stuck in routine, this is your wake-up call to break free. Follow your curiosity—it’s leading you somewhere important.

Capricorn

This full moon is stirring up deep emotions, Capricorn, and whether you like it or not, something buried will come to the surface. Maybe it’s an old fear, an intimate truth, or a realization about what you really need from the people closest to you. Vulnerability might not be your favorite thing, but leaning into the discomfort now will help you move forward with more clarity and confidence. Let go of what no longer serves you—you’re making space for something better.

Aquarius

Your relationships are under the cosmic microscope, Aquarius, and this full moon is bringing much-needed clarity about who deserves a front-row seat in your life. Expect big realizations about where you stand, whether it’s a romantic partner, a best friend, or even a business connection. If a relationship isn’t fueling your growth, it might be time to release it. And if you are feeling the love, let it be known. Honest connections are the only ones worth keeping.

Pisces

Pisces, this full moon is all about your daily routines, habits, and the little things that make up your everyday life. If something isn’t working—your work schedule, your wellness practices, or simply how you spend your time—it’s about to become very clear. This is your cosmic nudge to shake things up and create a routine that fuels you. Small changes now will lead to big shifts later.