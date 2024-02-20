We’ve been navigating quite a celestial whirlwind lately. Fortunately, no planets are currently in retrograde. Still, with Pluto shifting into Aquarius and many planets clustered together, there’s been a cosmic congestion, leaving us feeling somewhat hemmed in. Whether you’re feeling trapped in your own thoughts or facing external constraints on your freedom, change is definitely on the horizon. But fear not—the full moon in Virgo on February 24 promises a fresh start.

Full moons are perfect for shedding old skin and ushering in the new. With the moon in Virgo and the sun in Pisces, this lunar event activates the axis of healing. Since the moon illuminates what’s usually hidden, expect this full moon to uncover much-needed insights on personal and collective healing. The dreamy, intuitive energy of Pisces is complemented by Virgo’s analytical and observant nature, adding some structure to our flow. Think of it as being akin to a well-guided yoga session—your mind may wander, but there’s a framework keeping you grounded. However, don’t expect this full moon to be completely calm and serene. Saturn and Mercury’s proximity to the sun heightens our consciousness, making us more aware of ourselves and our stressors. We might feel resistant to being open or vulnerable, so don’t feel bad if you need to tuck yourself away for a bit—but don’t stay hidden for too long.

Just like in yoga, where we become attuned to our breath and tension points, this full moon invites us to become aware of our internal struggles. But your ego might hinder you from truly embracing this awareness and translating it into action. It’s like recognizing a leaky faucet within ourselves; without the right tools, we can either endure the constant drip or seek help to fix it. Healing requires practicality and letting go of ego-driven fears. The first step is acknowledging that there is something happening so that you can let yourself start to work toward solutions.

Furthermore, since healing is the focal point of this lunar event, we must acknowledge what might impede our progress. Healing isn’t always about long baths or herbal teas; it can manifest through dancing or standing up for ourselves and others. In other words, don’t limit yourself to conventional notions of healing. Whether you’re clinging to outdated paradigms or fearing internal battles that must be confronted, this full moon in Virgo urges us to approach healing pragmatically, allowing our internal transformations to manifest externally. Whatever is needed to heal, let yourself start taking those steps to make it happen.

There’s a glimmer of hope amid this celestial chaos, as the moon aligns beautifully with Jupiter, injecting a dose of optimism into the cosmic brew. While this full moon may present challenges and trigger our inner critic, Jupiter stands by us, encouraging us to trust ourselves and take a leap of faith. Think of it as a nudge to believe in your abilities and seize the opportunities that come your way.

Venturing into the enigmatic depths of Pisces energy requires us to embrace uncertainty. But just because we lack all the answers doesn’t mean we won’t find our path forward. Trust in the journey.

Don’t forget to check your rising and sun signs for a more personalized reading in the horoscope section below.

Aries

This full moon shines a spotlight on your work, routines, and health—a much-needed focus, considering how fast your motor tends to run without a pit stop. It’s crucial to ensure that you’re working efficiently toward your dreams, rather than burning out in the process. While much of your recent journey has involved personal growth and spiritual expansion, it’s understandable if things feel a bit overwhelming at times. Take a moment to tune into your intuition; let it serve as your compass through any confusion. With Mars, your ruling planet, closely aligned with Pluto, your natural assertiveness and drive are amplified. While I trust in your ability to discern what’s best for yourself, it’s essential to remain grounded and realistic about what’s achievable. Remember, even during a road trip, everyone needs to stop for rest and recuperation. Prioritize self-care and allow yourself the breaks you need to sustain your journey.

Taurus

You’ve been on a journey of growth and transformation lately—discovering more about yourself and reveling in the freedom of marching to the beat of your own drum. However, this full moon holds the promise of piecing together some final puzzle pieces on what’s been missing. Passion and pleasure take center stage during this full moon, guiding you towards activities and experiences that truly fill your cup. While you’ve had to let go of many things in recent years, now is the time to replenish your life with what brings you genuine satisfaction. While nostalgia may beckon, it’s important to explore new avenues of happiness. With your ruling planet, Venus, in the dynamic sign of Aquarius, there’s a spark of excitement in the air. While it’s natural to seek gratification for our egos, true fulfillment comes from nurturing our souls. Whether it’s through connections with others, exploring new places, pursuing passions, or embracing fresh ideas, prioritize your happiness above all else. Remember, your well-being is paramount.

Gemini

Gemini, get ready for a wave of emotions during this full moon as memories from your past resurface in the present. With your ruling planet, Mercury, in a tense aspect to the full moon, you might feel tempted to suppress these feelings. But it’s important to acknowledge and process them instead. Lately, your focus has been primarily on your career and professional aspirations, but it’s crucial to pause and reflect on your personal needs amid all this hustle. What lessons are your newfound goals teaching you about your deeper desires and requirements? Take some time to slow down and indulge in self-care: curl up with a good book, savor a cup of tea, or simply take a well-deserved nap. Don’t forget to reach out to your support system—whether that’s your chosen family or biological relatives—and express your love and gratitude. While we each walk our individual paths, these networks of support are vital for keeping us grounded and buoyant given life’s challenges.

Cancer

Brace yourself for an electrifying and exhilarating full moon ahead! Lately, you’ve been on a journey of self-discovery, delving into your personal beliefs and accumulating wisdom along the way. Now is the perfect time to share your newfound insights with others. As a natural nurturer, you thrive in supporting those around you—but don’t forget that healing can be a collaborative effort when you allow others into your world. While the overall astrological atmosphere may seem a bit sluggish at the moment, I urge you to seize the opportunity to connect with others. Share your experiences and insights to forge strong social bonds that can evolve into robust support networks. This full moon also signals a green light for launching any personal projects related to writing, communication, or socializing that you’ve been considering. Whether you’re thinking of starting a blog, launching a podcast, or hosting a girls’ night, embrace the joy of sharing information and learning from others.

Leo

Leo, this full moon offers a chance to realign your values and bolster your self-worth. Although this is a good time financially for you, you have to make sure your relationship with your values is correct before the money can follow. While you’re accustomed to being the radiant star, capable of commanding attention in any arena, even the most seasoned performers experience moments of doubt. Take this opportunity to confront any fears related to your sense of self and consider whether you’re carrying baggage that doesn’t belong to you. Be prepared to close the chapter on aspects of your life that no longer reflect the positive essence of who you are. This might involve decluttering your space, removing reminders of past relationships, or anything else that dims your Leo shine. What’s holding you back from fully embracing your own radiance? Be honest with yourself so you can begin the healing process and step into your true power.

Virgo

Under this full moon, a wave of healing and renewal washes over you, but the biggest challenge lies within your own mind—it is both your strongest ally and your toughest adversary. It’s common for you to become ensnared in your own thoughts, so prioritize finding ways to express what’s within you. Whether through journaling, therapy, or simply venting with a trusted friend, find a method that works for you. Be wary of your ego leading you astray; this is a time for self-discovery, shedding old skins, and embracing your evolving self. You may find yourself overly critical of both yourself and others during this period, so take a moment to breathe and remember your inherent worth. Your path is yours to navigate; don’t let the desires of others dictate your journey.

Libra

Prepare for a profoundly spiritual full moon that promises to infuse purpose into your days. You might already feel like you have purpose on a day-to-day basis, but this lunar phase brings clarity regarding your truth and divine journey. It’s crucial to create a space where you can confront and heal your shadows—whether through deep meditation or weekend dance sessions, allow yourself to tap into that mystical, magical headspace for healing.

In recent weeks, your passions have been illuminated with greater clarity thanks to Venus, your ruling planet, aligning closely with Pluto. Still, it’s essential to ensure that these passions truly align with your authentic self. With this full moon, what lies in the shadows will come to light, so incorporate spirituality into your routine this week. By doing so, you can transform your shadows from monsters into friends in need of love and understanding. Embrace the journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth with open arms.

Scorpio

If you’ve been feeling more isolated than usual, don’t worry—because this full moon is all about reconnecting with others and immersing yourself in community and love. In these challenging times, it can be tough to let loose and have fun, but as we approach the full moon, you’ll feel sparks of passion igniting within you. This lunar phase will illuminate what has been hidden, reminding you that you deserve not only to celebrate yourself but also to be celebrated in return. With your ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, closely aligned, it’s time to take action and lead the charge in bringing joy and connection back into your life. While it might not be the ideal time to throw a big party, start planning ways to step back onto the social scene. Whether it’s organizing a small gathering with close friends or attending community events, embrace the opportunity to rekindle those connections and bask in the warmth of camaraderie.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, get ready for an incredible surge of energy in your career and achievements as the full moon illuminates your professional path. You’re the ultimate master of ceremonies, blending your free-spirited nature with the wisdom needed to take decisive action toward your goals. With your ruling planet, Jupiter, lending its support to this full moon, the universe is cheering you on to pursue your desires. Don’t get caught up in overthinking; trust in the process and embrace the journey. While the destination may be the ultimate prize, the experiences along the way shape us the most. Stand firm in your aspirations and allow yourself to receive the rewards you truly deserve. Take a moment to heal any lingering wounds from the past that may have planted seeds of doubt. After all, you’ve never been one to conform to a single path or mind-set, so why let anyone or anything convince you otherwise? Trust in your intuition and keep moving forward with confidence.

Capricorn

The pressing question on your mind right now is whether you’re staying focused on your long-term goals or getting swept away by the tidal wave of daily tasks and distractions. You’re known for swooping in to tidy up the messes of others (or even preventing them from occurring in the first place), but it’s crucial to occasionally step back and refocus on the bigger picture. While it’s essential to keep moving forward, this period calls for a reassessment of your personal beliefs and strategies. Challenge yourself to question what truly works and what doesn’t, so you can realign with your deeper purpose. With your ruling planet, Saturn, closely aligned with this full moon, it’s a prime opportunity to slow down and evaluate your personal effectiveness. Embrace the lessons of surrender from Pisces, which can provide you with the wisdom to let go of outdated approaches and embrace the necessary experiences for growth. Remember, sometimes by relinquishing control, you can find your greatest strength and clarity.

Aquarius

Lately, you’ve been investing considerable time in self-improvement and financial scrutiny, and this upcoming full moon will continue to highlight these areas. However, be prepared for some fears and stressors that might surface. Rather than suppressing these emotions, embrace them as focal points for any rituals you undertake during this lunar phase. Light some incense, ignite those candles, and articulate your intentions clearly, for this full moon offers an opportunity to shed past expectations. Take a close look at any burdens you may be carrying, particularly those imposed by loved ones. While adopting others’ values isn’t necessarily negative, their virtues must align with your own. Don’t hesitate to take risks or challenge the status quo during this period. Embrace your uniqueness and resist conforming to societal norms. It’s time to define yourself within your own diverse framework.

Pisces

You often find yourself tangled in a web of worries, constantly pondering “what ifs” and “could’ve beens.” While reflecting on the past can be nostalgic, lately, it’s been causing you more confusion than clarity. This full moon presents an opportunity to let go of those lingering fears and anxieties that have been weighing you down, particularly in your relationships. Lately, life has been nudging you to focus on your own identity outside of the influence of others. Embrace this chance for honesty and self-reflection. Tap into your inherent optimism rather than succumbing to self-sabotage. Remember, those who truly understand you will support and love you, while those who don’t shouldn’t be your top priority. Seek symbiosis in your relationships, Pisces, where mutual understanding and support thrive.