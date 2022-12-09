A Holiday Gift Guide for the Travel Obsessive in Your Life

The constant traveler is always in need of new gear. Whether that’s updated luggage, a replacement passport holder, or a blanket for those chilly in-flight naps, your jetsetter friends and family members deserve the very best for a comfortable—and stylish—trip. Luckily, these accoutrements make fabulous presents—or sensible additions to your own travel repertoire. Just in time for the holiday season, we’ve put together a list of the perfect things to gift the travel-obsessed in your life. They’ll thank you the next time they’re boarding a plane to embark on their fifth vacation of the year.

Kiki de Montparnasse Muse Kimono Robe $398 See on Bergdorf Goodman Hotel robes, regardless of where you’re staying, can skew heavy, overly thick and (let’s face it, no matter how many times it’s been laundered), worn by strangers. Kiki de Montparnasse has nailed it with these elegant but divinely sexy robes that will be a packing staple for your friends and loved ones. If money were no object, we’d take both the ivory and black colors without a second thought.

Dina Styne Jewelry Saint Christopher Necklace $3,275 See on Dina Styne Simultaneously chic and meaningful, this piece from jewelery designer Dina Styne (Zendaya is a fan) bears the image of Saint Christopher, the patron saint of protection and luck to travelers. Handcrafted in 14-karat yellow gold, this chic and expressive piece is refined and flattering, whether dressed up or down.

Hermès Tarmac Passport Holder $240 See on Hermès Forever chic and timeless joy brought to you by none other than Hermès. This Epsom calfskin passport holder is classic, subtle, and a cherished gift that will last throughout the years. Go one step further and have your gift recipient’s initials embossed on the lower right-hand corner.

Loro Piana Noyack Throw Blanket $1,125 See on Loro Piana A sumptuous blanket that’s not only exceptionally soft and warm, it’s thin enough to toss into your carry-on. For decades, Loro Piana has embodied coded luxury. The Noyack blanket is no exception—using superfine fibers sourced from the finest merino sheep in Australia and New Zealand to ensure a lightweight but unforgettably cozy experience.

Soma Ayurvedic Jasmine Body Oil $128 See on Soma Ayurvedic Bring the gift of luxury to your travels with this intoxicatingly aromatic oil—perfect for those who spend more time on planes than at home. The high-grade, fragrant jasmine (used in Ayurvedic cultures for centuries to enhance tranquility and help with sleep) is rich with antioxidants. It’ll calm your nerves during any stressful flying, then ease you in the hotel room after a long day out.

SmoothSkin Pure Fit IPL Hair Removal System $379 See on Target Trust us, your friends will be thanking you for years to come if you bestow this travel-friendly laser hair removal device upon them. SmoothSkin’s easy-to-use, at-home or on-the-go IPL laser will permanently rid your body of unwanted hair with regular use. The pain is minimal and, more than anything, it’s a genius and practical tool that can be used in any location.

Chanel Cruise 2022 Sneakers $1,275 See on Chanel Don’t get caught looking like an obvious tourist in sensible footwear. If you’re going the sneaker route, go for the sublime. Chanel’s are available in gold or silver, shown here—and, like everything the maison creates, these shoes are uber-chic, playful, and above all, supremely comfortable.

Higher Dose PEMF Travel Mat $479 See on Higher Dose Here’s a healing, travel-ready device to target pain and inflammation relief, no matter where you are in the world. Ease chronic pain or post-workout soreness with this mat, which contains a layer of healing crystals that are mood-boosters and help neutralize free radicals. The brand’s PEMF technology grounds your energy with the earth’s own magnetic field, plus provides infrared heat.

Samsonite Elevation Plus Large Spinner Suitcase $279 See on Samsonite The perfect light suitcase for a business trip, hands down. Sensible, built-in organization; a smooth roll, and the ability to hang clothing inside the luggage render Samsonite’s new product a favorite. If this delightful seafoam shade isn’t your thing, the range comes in black, navy blue, or silver as well.

Knesko The Luxe 4-Treatment Face Mask Kit $140 See on Saks Fifth Avenue If you’re prone to dull, splotchy skin while traveling, Knesko’s face mask kit is for you. A pack of four masks will provide you glowing, plump, lifted skin.

Celluma POD Skin Device $299 See on Celluma Renowned aestheticians concur: there is no other LED light therapy device on the market that comes close to the power and efficiency of Celluma. The FDA-cleared POD is perfect for on-the-go skincare to treat acne, pain, and aging. And it fits in your bag.

Savette Small Tondo Hobo in Saddle Suede $1,550 See on Savette Savette—an accessories brand that creates pieces meant to be heirlooms, passed on through generations—makes incredible bags that are roomy enough for all your essentials, but still compact. Karlie Kloss, EmRata, and Lady Gaga are all fans of the label; so gift this style (which we’re obsessed with) to a deserving loved one.