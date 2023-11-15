To many, entertaining comes second nature. Gathering friends and family, especially during the holidays, is not only a privilege—it can also be a thoroughly enjoyable experience for a consummate host. The roof could cave in or the power could go out at a party, but if the host is dancing with a Champagne flute in her hand, it sets a precedent for the vibe of the event.

There’s nothing better than a guest arriving to your gathering with a thoughtful gift (although a good host never expects anything in return for throwing an unforgettable party—what matters most is creating a welcoming space to bring folks together). But if you are planning to gift your favorite host with something for their home this holiday season, good taste always trumps a high price tag. Below, we’ve put together a range of charming gifts that are perfect for the skilled host in your life.

Louis Vuitton Twist Glasses $1,120 See on Louis Vuitton When an orchid or expensive bottle of wine just won’t cut it, this is exactly what you should gift the generous hosts whose homes you’ve frequented for dinner this year. Vuitton’s set of four twist glasses will be used frequently—and admired on the bar shelf—for decades to come. There is also a less expensive option available: a set of two.

Cartier Les Écrins Parfumés Neige $200 See on Cartier When the candle you gift needs to be on point and sumptuous, always consider Cartier. Wintertime is captured beautifully in this scented candle. Wrapped in Cartier’s signature red packaging, the fresh notes contain an array of playful yet subtle musk notes, making this one of the loveliest candles to burn this holiday.

Kindred Black The Easy Everyday Kit $268 See on Kindred Black Consider this Kindred Black set if you want to spoil the belle of the ball with a gorgeous present. The brand’s hand-blown glass bottles house three lovely items: the Sonoran Jojoba Body Oil, the Sunlit Rose Salve, and the Dewy Face Oil—all corked and wax sealed beautifully.

Flamingo Estate Seasonal Harvest Box $250 See on Flamingo Estate Curated with the lifestyle brand’s most coveted home offerings, this is one of our favorite gifts to send ahead of the holiday season. The bundle includes the new Tomato collection for home and body, as well as the local favorite harvested olive oil and Italian region balsamic vinegar set.

Hermès Habit de Cour Playing Cards (Set of 2) $170 See on Hermès To add an air of sophistication to anyone’s game nights, these silver-edged playing cards from Hermès are not only sophisticated, but an out-of-the-box gift idea to delight the best host you know.

Hyperice Core Premium Smart Meditation Trainer $159 See on Hyperice When you want to show you care about their mental health, this device is a unique gift option for any harried hosts who have thrown one too many parties this year. The tool syncs with your AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones and your phone to provide help during a meditation—just place the sphere in your palms, breathe into it, and float along with the sounds and vibrations that make you feel as you are in the ocean, or a forest of calm.

Malin + Goetz That’s the Spirit Gift Set $124 See on Malin + Goetz Try lighting this unisex candle at the office, or at home. It is rich with deep flavors of plum, leather, and bergamot; the set includes the Dark Rum candle and the eau de parfum that we used as a fragrant room spray. It fills any space beautifully—at any festive evening gathering, too.

Santa Maria Novella Melograno Wax Tablets $38 See on Saks Fifth Avenue Infused with timeless European sophistication, Santa Maria Novella’s Wax Tablets are a beautiful option to gift this holiday season. Fragrant with myrtle and pink peppercorn notes, these exquisite wax tablets are to be stored in your hosts’s wardrobe and drawers. The tables also come in several other scent options if you prefer something non-holiday.

+Coop Round Resin Salad Bowl $148 See on +Coop An attractive gift that comes in a dappled sand, stormy black-gray, or frosty stone, these bowls will complement any modern home’s dining room table.

Cuyana Monogrammed Leather Organizer Box $148 See on Cuyana One of the more personal gifts you can give, this beautiful Italian leather box is lined with cotton twill and can house jewelry, personal mementos, and even makeup. It comes in two gorgeous colors, ecru and cappuccino.

Omorovicza Budapest Bath Salts $60 See on Neiman Marcus This product is beyond gorgeous as far as aromatics go—and quite pretty in presentation, too. Omorovicza’s high-grade blend of bath salts are carefully sourced from the healing waters of Hungarian mineral baths, the Dead Sea, and the Himalayas. This gift is a colossal treat for anyone you love who is in need of restorative downtime.

Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Room Spray $62 See on Jo Malone This simple-yet-chic home gift is perfect in the beloved, classic English Pear and Freesia scent. This bountiful orchid room spray goes beautifully whever you spritz it.