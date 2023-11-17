14 Luxe Beauty Gift Ideas for the Person Who Truly Has Everything

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
When it comes to
gifting during the holidays, it’s all about giving friends and family those special items you might not usually splurge on during the rest of the year. The latest designer “It” bag, sumptuous beauty product, or utterly superfluous gadget isn’t usually on your weekly to-buy list. But now is the time to celebrate your loved ones with a splashy present—one that’s a bit left of center, and is still chic and useful all the same. Below, we’ve put together a list of our favorites of the season to up your gifting game.
Consider this the bag that seals the deal. The Lady Dior purse is forever chic and distinctly timeless—it’ll complement your special someone’s glam (or effortlessly casual) nights out. The small size can store a phone, a passport, keys, and a lipgloss, and it’s still a practical size for travel.
We believe this is one of Bulgari’s best jewelry looks to date—a knockout gift to bestow upon those with chic taste levels. The stunning braided leather with gold-plated brass bracelet can be worn day and night, prompting oohs and aahs from onlookers. It’s subtle and sexy all in one.
You might just want to keep this one for yourself. A lavish compilation of stellar fragrances and candles from the revered French perfume house Diptyque, this will be a treasured gift that anyone on your Christmas gift will appreciate all year long.
This is an elevated gift for candle lovers—and a thoughtful one at that, as this kit will have your friend or family member thinking of you every time they burn a new candle. The brass and gold brushed set comes with a candle snuffer, wick trimmer, and wick dipper.
Like countless others, I believe in the healing power of crystals. Will I ever see an article in
The New England Journal of Medicine recommending I hold an amethyst crystal up to my temples to reduce stress or anxiety? Probably not. But for many, the energy healing rooted in the power of crystals is real. A new energy-healing device to hit the United States market from Europe is the Somavedic Vedic, which promotes better sleep by easing electromagnetic energy that purportedly disrupts one’s slumber. When plugged in, this device—which contains copper and silver minerals arranged in a specific geometric pattern—purportedly allows for better energy rotation in your home or office. The effects of this crystal arrangement are said to bring your sense of calmness and your overall mood back to equilibrium. And I find it works beautifully.
Chanel’s black and white minaudière is simply gorgeous—and constructed with a precise, classic style that still has a fashionable edge to it. The
maison’s latest fall 2024 bag (straight from the runway, we might add) is ideal for the woman who has everything, and bleeds Chanel through and through.
By far one of the most generous and substantial advent calendars on the market this holiday season, Armani Beauty’s latest product comes with 12 full-size products, including two full-size versions of the brand’s best-selling mascaras, lipsticks, eye tint, and 12 additional miniature products.
Any lucky recipient will apply this sumptuous gift as an after-bath ritual daily. The heavenly formulation is weightier yet non-greasy, infused with high-grade vitamin E and the brand’s in-house sustainably harvested avocado oil, which is rich in peptides and fast-absorbing.
One of the higher-quality makeup mirrors on the market, Beautifect’s version has three different lighting options as well as a brightness control knob at your fingertips. The neck of the mirror is adjustable and comes with a smaller magnetic magnifying mirror. Additionally, it offers a rechargeable battery feature so you can use the mirror in any room, anywhere you like. The mirror is available in three different metallic options as well.
From the clean beauty brand beloved by aestheticians far and wide, this five-serum set offers healing applications from brightening to smoothing and moisturizing.
Gift this to someone who’s constantly on the go. The Belinda cross-body features a fashionable gold snake chain strap that’s attached to the subtle cash and credit card compartment which houses your phone. It’s a simple and timeless look for evenings on the go—when you can’t be bothered carrying a formal bag.
Rejoice: here are ten full-size offerings of Fenty’s most gorgeous gloss shades, including their best sellers and limited-edition pigments. These fantastical selections will be a bonafide hit among those you love to spoil.
The colors are sublime in this universally flattering gift collection, so gifting this is a foolproof move. The set offers the exquisite eye palette quad Sous le Sable as well as two of Tom Ford Beauty’s outstanding lip colors, Scarlet Rouge and Impassioned.
We can guarantee the person who has everything is
not in possession of this gadget. It’s the ultimate luxury gift for the wellness-obsessed; this state-of-the-art at-home infrared sauna doles out three regenerating modalities; first, an infrared heat for detoxification; next, a low-level red light therapy light for enhanced skin rejuvenation, and an advanced PEMF for energy and cell regeneration. Heat Healer’s at-home version is sturdy, high-quality, and packs compactly to store in a discreet corner when not in use.