14 Luxe Beauty Gift Ideas for the Person Who Truly Has Everything

Like countless others, I believe in the healing power of crystals. Will I ever see an article in The New England Journal of Medicine recommending I hold an amethyst crystal up to my temples to reduce stress or anxiety? Probably not. But for many, the energy healing rooted in the power of crystals is real. A new energy-healing device to hit the United States market from Europe is the Somavedic Vedic, which promotes better sleep by easing electromagnetic energy that purportedly disrupts one’s slumber. When plugged in, this device—which contains copper and silver minerals arranged in a specific geometric pattern—purportedly allows for better energy rotation in your home or office. The effects of this crystal arrangement are said to bring your sense of calmness and your overall mood back to equilibrium. And I find it works beautifully.