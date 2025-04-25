Whether it’s to the powdery ski slopes in St. Moritz or crystal beaches in Fiji, travelers have long been willing to go the distance for exclusive experiences. But one new destination is hitting closer to home: bed. Worldwide, leading resorts are unveiling sleep-centric services, ranging from fully guided retreats to curated treatments devised to enhance the slumber of their fatigued guests.

A far cry from island hopping in the Maldives or sipping one’s way across Bordeaux, sleep retreats come at a time when U.S. adults are reporting alarmingly low rates of nightly sleep. According to the National Sleep Foundation’s 2022 Sleep Health Index, 63 percent of U.S. adults said they sleep less than the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep each night—a staggering near-40 percent rise from the previous year.

The impacts of chronic sleeplessness can stretch well beyond a bleary-eyed morning. Indeed, lack of sleep and sleep disorders have been found to have negative impacts on mental health, brain health, and the immune system, among other functions. Cue the luxury sleep market.

“Today’s guests are seeking more than a great workout or a spa day; they’re looking to use their time away to reset, reconnect, and care for themselves in holistic, intentional ways,” says Amanda Al-Masri, vice president of wellness at Hilton. After intensive research and in partnership with Rebecca Robbins, PhD, assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the hotel group launched its first sleep retreat in 2024 at Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria resort, and unveiled a second this year at its Conrad Orlando location, with more “sleep experiences” in development.

Across the hotel group’s portfolio, Hilton is counting its sheep. At select properties, travelers can book rooms geared toward holistic well-being with an emphasis on rest. These rooms feature everything from access to the mindfulness app, Calm, to cooling linens, air purifiers, and Normatec compression boots (which, frankly, are heavenly after a long trek).

Hilton joins a growing list of luxury hotels and resorts extending these services, often complete with specialized menus and massages customized to help guests catch up on sleep. Below, check out some of the leading destinations offering slumber-friendly amenities. You won’t want to sleep on these.

Equinox Hotel, New York

Created in partnership with Mathew Walker, PhD, professor of neuroscience and psychology at University of California, Berkeley and founder of the Center for Human Sleep Science, Equinox Hotel’s two-night “Art and Science of Sleep” experience consists of guided movement and breath practices meant to balance a guest’s circadian rhythm. The package also includes two cryotherapy sessions and two wave table sessions, which “provide the equivalent of three hours’ sleep in just 30 minutes.” For those interested in recouping even more R&R, a five-day option is also available, which includes add-ons like IV drips and a menu brimming with sleep-friendly ingredients.

Equinox Hotel New York Courtesy of Equinox Hotel New York

Look familiar? Serving as the luxury resort in season three of The White Lotus, Four Seasons Koh Samui is leaving the drama for Hollywood, instead offering sleep-friendly services. Here, visitors can dine early to kick any pesky jet lag and jumpstart their circadian rhythm. Further, they can participate in a range of treatments like a guided sound bath or a dip in a flower-laden bath conceived to please the senses. Last, a massage scented with lavender oil can further untangle any tension plaguing guests, fostering a pleasant drift into sleep.

Four Seasons Koh Samui Courtesy of Four Seasons

Six Senses, Ibiza

Tucked away on the northern tip of Ibiza, Six Senses resort leads with an emphasis on well-being, culminating in its Sleep Wellness program. The experience, which can be booked for three- to seven-night stays, takes a personalized approach to its package. The offering is robust, loaded with amenities such as private yoga sessions, sound baths, meditation, and biohacking. Also available throughout the trip, guests have access to sleep tracker data, which can bolster sleep hygiene regimes no matter where the traveler is resting their head.

Sleep Wellness program at Six Senses Ibiza Courtesy of Six Senses

Hilton Hotels, Multiple Locations

From Wellness Rooms at Grand Wailea and Conrad Orlando that house massage guns, yoga mats, and filtered shower heads to “bedding innovations” that range from specialty mattresses to cooling linens, Hilton is dreaming big when it comes to sleep. Those venturing outside the U.S. and hoping to catch up on some sleep might be interested in inquiring about the Hammam Evening Ritual at Hilton Maldives Angiri or the in-room guided sound bath at Conrad Singapore.

Conrad Singapore Courtesy of Conrad Singapore

Hotel Figueroa, Downtown L.A.

Checking the hustle of L.A. at the door, the Rest and Recovery Suite in this pet-friendly hotel is full of amenities to help guests feel rejuvenated and restored. Mindfully appointed with some of the latest sleep and wellness technology, the suite features a swath of customizable elements like Pluto Pillows and an Eight Sleep mattress. What’s more, guests can log a workout within the comfort of their room, courtesy of the provided Forme equipment. Further, a Loftie lamp may help adjusting to Pacific Time while available red-light therapy helps counteract harmful blue light, which can derail your body’s natural sleep processes.

Hotel Figueroa Rest and Recovery Suite Courtesy of Hotel Figueroa

Mandarin Oriental, Multiple Locations

When one hops various time zones all in a day’s work, it can take a beat for the body to catch up to its new surroundings. Cultivating calmness across various locations, Mandarin Oriental provides a host of services and treatments to help guests combat jet lag, unwind after a busy day, and emphasize self-care. For example, guests at Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong might consider its Circadian Syncing Deep Sleep treatment, which blends aromatherapy, massage, and slumber-enhancing minerals to aid in seamless sleep. Meanwhile, at Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur, guests can register for the two-hour Deep Sleep treatment, which combines an acupressure massage and a Tibetan sound healing ritual.