The Best Hotels in Jackson Hole for a Stylish Mountain Escape

Many people know Jackson Hole as a legendary ski hub in the heart of the American West. And while the slopes are certainly a draw, this storied Wyoming mountain destination—ideally positioned between Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks—has more on the docket than downhill action. It’s a true year-round playground with distinctive appeal in every season, from fall leaf-peeping and winter skiing to spring wildflower viewing and breathtaking summer hikes. In between rugged adventures, communing with unbridled nature, and shopping for cowboy hats and boots at the shops in downtown Jackson, travelers will find no shortage of stylish, Western-tinged properties to relax and unwind—whether you prefer a luxury resort by the slopes or a cozy lodge in town.

The Four Seasons planted its flag in Teton Village in 2003. Over the past two decades, the five-star resort has welcomed a steady stream of VIPs. Besides its slopeside location, access to famed runs (plus a ski concierge to handle the hard stuff), and unobstructed views of rugged peaks, guests are assured discreet service and a stockpile of amenities, including a heated outdoor pool, a luxurious spa, and three restaurants. With a mix of mountainside rooms and suites alongside private residences, featuring multiple bedrooms, furnished terraces, and fireplaces, it’s particularly attractive for A-listers, fashion designers, and athletes who prefer to keep a low profile.

For authentic character and a deep sense of belonging, in-the-know travelers and stylish staycationers check into Hotel Jackson, a locally owned boutique gem in the heart of downtown Jackson. The property already had loyal fans—the type who prefer an understated jeans-and-sweater aesthetic. The debut of The Retreat at Hotel Jackson brings in the Vuori-clad crowd, too. The new concept adds nine suites with balconies; a wood-clad spa for aromatherapy massages and sauna sessions to promote recovery after hiking or skiing; and Juliette, a rooftop restaurant for cocktails and Snow King vistas.

Courtesy of Hotel Jackson

An intimate retreat at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain, Caldera House combines residential comforts with an air of exclusivity—no doubt one of the things that made it so appealing to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. A Scandi-Western mashup designed by L.A.-based Commune Design and Carney Logan Burke, the suites, ranging from two to four bedrooms, feature light wood chef’s kitchens, dining areas, fire-warmed living rooms, and outdoor spaces. For those who don’t feel like cooking, there’s a rustic trattoria and a slopeside Japanese restaurant. The members’ lounge has a mountain-facing outdoor patio that’s open to hotel guests. Whether you fall into the outdoor-curious or rough-and-tumble camp, The Mudroom is stocked with plenty of seasonal gear.

Courtesy of Caldera House

Style insiders who enjoy all the bells and whistles of a five-star hotel but require even more privacy, personalized attention, and space have been shacking up at Hoback Club, Jackson Hole’s first and only ski-in, ski-out ultraluxury private club and residences, since it opened in January 2026. Between bespoke itineraries featuring fly-fishing, wildlife safaris through Grand Teton National Park, horseback riding, and hiking, guests can unwind in the hydrotherapy circuit, Himalayan salt room, and cold plunges before retiring to spacious homes with chef’s kitchens, generous entertaining areas, and walk-in closets (yes, someone else will unpack your faux-fur jacket collection).

Courtesy of Hoback Club

Couples seeking romance, parents (who previously enjoyed the après scene) planning a child-free trip, and friends on getaways that are more about early mornings than late nights all bunk at Hotel Yellowstone at Jackson Hole, a 36-key, adults-only hotel. Situated atop East Gros Ventre Butte, a 10-minute drive from Jackson (far enough to be away from the bustle but not so far that you’ll feel isolated), the all-suite property offers spacious accommodations with Teton views, a serene spa with an indoor infinity-edge pool, a patio for alfresco cocktails, and seasonal fine dining at Olivia’s—where reservations are available exclusively for hotel guests, keeping the atmosphere private and intimate.

Courtesy of Hotel Yellowstone at Jackson Hole

With a privileged location on Jackson’s historic Town Square, The Cloudveil is steps from Western shops and art galleries in downtown. Of course, even for the most sartorially inclined travelers, retail takes a backseat to the natural beauty and thrills of Jackson Hole. The hotel’s outdoor-savvy concierges will happily coordinate excursions ranging from hiking, biking, and wildlife safaris in warmer months to skiing, ice skating, and sleigh rides through the National Elk Refuge in the winter. If you’re looking for crisp air and stirring views a bit closer to bed, there’s a rooftop for sipping cocktails and stargazing overlooking Snow King Mountain.

Courtesy of The Cloudveil

Faraway already captured the fashion crowd with its design-driven stays in the East Coast summer escapes of Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and Sag Harbor, but the brand’s westward expansion brings its playful style to the American West for the first time, drawing a built-in audience who summers out East and skis out West. Set in Teton Village, steps from the aerial tram and ski lifts, the Jackson Hole outpost puts a modern, maximalist spin on a mountainside base. Drawing inspiration from Wyoming’s homesteading heritage, the place infuses whimsy and bold flourishes across the 90 guest rooms and suites, 48 residences, lobby lounge serving stiff cocktails, ranch-influenced restaurant, and grotto pool.

Courtesy of Faraway Jackson Hole

With its elevated American West aesthetic, thoughtful amenities, and relaxed-yet-refined atmosphere, The Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa, family-owned and operated since 1990, welcomes guests with the kind of Western hospitality and style that has long drawn discerning travelers to Jackson Hole. The property boasts some of the best views of East Gros Ventre Butte around. The interiors are also undeniably photogenic, with a mix of stone fireplaces, antler chandeliers, warm wood accents, and artwork inspired by the surrounding landscape. Chef Hugo Goodwin’s Wild Sage pairs French-infused mountain fare with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the towering rock formations. There’s also a tranquil spa offering thoughtful wellness experiences, such as massages to soothe post-hike soreness and nourishing facials.

Courtesy of The Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa

When Alpine House—an intimate spot originally founded by former U.S. Olympians Hans and Nancy Johnstone, and reimagined by owner Erik Warner—reopened following an extensive renovation in July, the low-key style set was swift to book. The interiors by Brooklyn-based Elizabeth Roberts Architects ditch traditional Western tropes in favor of European alpine vibes, layering vintage furnishings, wood, earth tones, and a lived-in sensibility that doesn’t necessitate removing your cowboy boots. When not cozying up in the library, guests can linger over G&Ts at the bar and try out the upgraded experiences, including backcountry snowmobile tours and horseback riding at Turpin Meadow Ranch.

Courtesy of Alpine House

When alpine aficionados who are familiar with Jackson Hole want to escape the slopes and downtown action, The Sylvan Lodge, situated within the nearly 1,000 acres of Snake River Sporting Club, provides a remote and refined refuge steeped in natural beauty and Western hospitality. Guests enjoy access to the club’s activities—from winter heli-skiing (yes, there’s a private helipad) to hitting the links at the Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course—along with luxurious amenities like a 10,000-square-foot spa and a dedicated concierge to plan excursions. Rooms and suites reflect the elegance and ease of mountain-inspired design done right, with bespoke RH furniture, wool carpets, and big windows.