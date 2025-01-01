Happy New Year! Take a deep breath of gratitude for surviving another year around the sun. As the clock strikes midnight, we all have a reverse Cinderella moment—shedding the dirt and despair from the past twelve months for a clean slate. The New Year promises new beginnings, new opportunities, a new kitschy calendar for your office, and new resolutions we will all eventually forget we made (or maybe that’s just me).

The New Year celebration always happens smack-dab in the middle of Capricorn season, so despite trying to slow down and enjoy some time off, we collectively feel a push to keep working hard and making moves. We are still in Capricorn season for the first two-thirds of January. Until Jan. 19, you can expect your energy to be drawn toward Capricornian action instinctually. What can you achieve? What goals are you hoping to solidify early into the year? Are you willing to work to get what you have been dreaming of?

Then, after Jan. 19, when the sun moves into Aquarius, our energy also shifts. We become one with Aquarius season, and melt into a world of idea-sharing, socializing, and technology use. Aquarius season allows us to prioritize our communities — bringing us closer to friends old and new while also reminding us of the power of connection. The great thing is that Aquarius is a perfect blend of old and new—so if you are worried about the TikTok ban cutting you off from the rest of the world, you’ll at least get the opportunity to find strong relationships IRL during Aquarius season. Ask yourself, “How am I connecting to the world around me?” during this vital time of year.

The skies bless us with a fabulous Cancer full moon on Jan. 13, and an exciting Aquarius new moon on Jan. 29. The full moon will help us release pent-up emotions and all the people, places, and things that restrict us from taking care of ourselves. Cancer is the sign of the nurturing crab—so you might feel the urge to snap at people who step on your toes, but you’ll also feel compelled to let bygones be bygones and move forward with empathy and understanding.

The new moon, on the other hand, has more of a head and less of a heart. Being in Aquarius, the new moon is like a lightning bolt, shocking our systems and making us into human supercomputers (not literally, but the ideas and information will be flowing). The Aquarius new moon will help make your thoughts about how to level up your life in 2025 a reality. Additionally, it is a great time to make friends and collaborate—so expect that although they may be your own goals, you’ll get some support.

In January, the planet Mercury does a lot of dancing throughout the signs. Mercury is the planet of communication and intellect. For the first week of the month, Mercury is chaotically rushing through Sagittarius, as it has been for the last month (thanks to Mercury retrograde). Mercury in Sagittarius is an idea machine—but those thoughts can come in haphazardly and make us impulsive decision-makers. Thankfully, on Jan. 8, Mercury moves into the stable sign of Capricorn.

From Jan. 8 to Jan. 27, while Mercury is in Capricorn, you will want to be strategizing. Mercury in Capricorn makes our minds sharp, able to plan our next move with alacrity. For most of the month, expect a renewed focus on your goals and how you plan to use your resources to achieve them. Then, for a few days at the end of the month, when Mercury moves into Aquarius, you can bounce those plans off the people around you to ensure that your ideas are strong and viable.

Venus will help ensure that all of the rational energy swirling around us comes with a dash of imagination—think of it like the glitter topper to a perfectly symmetrical cut crease with a nude smoky eye. On Jan. 3, Venus moves into the sign of her exaltation, Pisces. When a planet enters the sign of its exaltation, it shines the brightest and is most potent. Venus in Pisces helps us dissolve the barriers that limit our creativity and ability to foster relationships. Sometimes, this transit will feel like a delusional, manic-pixie dream girl. Still, it will remind us to keep our heads in the clouds occasionally, to make sure limitless inspiration continues to motivate our actions.

Mars is still doing what Mars has been doing since the beginning of December: stationing retrograde. However, on Jan. 6, that retrograde caused Mars to dip back into Cancer—forcing us to dig deep and address our emotions instead of just working through the pain. Mars in Cancer, typically, is about finding motivation through the lens of home, family, and, you guessed it, feelings. However, when stationing retrograde, the lessons shift to making sure we aren’t letting our feelings control our actions, and that we are fighting for what nurtures us inside and out. Expect for the rest of the month when you are out with the girls some unintentional trauma dumps and perhaps a “hold my earrings” moment if you’ve had a few too many—and logic starts to make way for impulse.

And if you thought that letting go of 2024 would be difficult, don’t worry. The North and South Nodes will ensure you have no problem leaving the past in the past. On Jan. 12, the points of destiny move into Pisces (north) and Virgo (south). The North and South Nodes are a package deal, helping us to look back while simultaneously moving forward. They will stay on the Pisces/Virgo axis until mid-2026, and during that time, you’ll find yourself letting go of criticisms from your past and ways of working that prevented fluidity. This is because the North Node in Pisces opens our third eye, giving us a full-on That’s so Raven feeling, which helps us peer into the looking glass and catch a glimpse of our future. Unlike Raven, who didn’t have much of a spiritual routine, when you sit and meditate with these visions, you’ll find that you’re building deeper relationships with your higher self and the world around you.

Thankfully, the outer planets aren’t moving or shaking too much. Jupiter is still stationing retrograde in Gemini, which will aid our ability to chew over ideas and conversations. Saturn is close to wrapping up its tenure in Pisces, but until then, we are still being challenged to let go of the things out of our control and have faith in our ability to take on responsibility despite not having all the answers. Similarly, Neptune is in Pisces, helping us dream big but often creating a hazy feeling of where we are going next. Pluto is comfortably shaking up reality in Aquarius—helping us break free from systems that oppress us and stop society’s innovation. That leads us to Uranus—who will station directly (finally) in the sign of Taurus, but that isn’t happening until the end of the month. So if money is tight because of some holiday impulse buys, and you’re feeling shaky with your sense of self, don’t worry. Because come Jan. 30, that will all start to fade away.

In all, January is a beautiful mix of hard work, creative freedom, and connection. This is the prime time for manifesting the best version of yourself. You have all the Capricorn energy to keep you motivated, with all the Pisces and Aquarius energy to inspire you. It’s up to you how you use it. But as always, I’ve provided a breakdown of what you can expect based on your rising sign. Happy New Year, and make the most of the fresh slate waiting for you.

Aries

Your ruling planet, Mars, is taking a nostalgic turn in retrograde through Cancer, nudging you to reconnect with your roots. Use this month to nurture your emotional needs and redefine what “home” means for you. With Mercury in Capricorn from January 8, your career goals take center stage. Map out strategies to reach the top—but don’t skip the Cancer full moon on January 13, which might spark a family heart-to-heart or inspire a deep emotional release. By the Aquarius new moon on January 29, your social circles light up with exciting collaborations.

Taurus

Venus, your ruling planet, is exalted in Pisces starting January 3, adding a dreamy quality to your connections and sparking imaginative ideas. Use this transit to build bridges and dream big—especially in group settings. Mercury in Capricorn helps you focus on practical learning or travel plans, but don’t forget to unwind under the Cancer full moon. Pay attention to your intuition during this lunation, as it may guide you toward decisions regarding your community. By month’s end, Aquarius season spotlights your career, pushing you toward innovative, future-forward moves.

Gemini

Mercury, your ruling planet, gives you a mental workout this January. The early part of the month may feel chaotic, but when Mercury shifts into Capricorn on January 8, you’ll find it easier to focus on financial planning and shared resources. The Cancer full moon encourages you to assess your relationship with money and self-worth. Venus in Pisces inspires a new vision for your career, blending creativity with practicality. By the Aquarius new moon, expect to feel energized to explore higher education, travel, or a philosophical project.

Cancer

January invites you to step into your power, starting with Mars in your sign, which asks you to address lingering emotional triggers. The Cancer full moon on January 13 is your personal moment to shine—let go of what no longer serves you and embrace self-care like a pro. Mercury in Capricorn emphasizes clear communication in relationships. Venus in Pisces inspires romantic or creative breakthroughs, while the Aquarius new moon sparks transformation in how you handle intimacy and shared resources. Connect deeply but keep your boundaries intact.

Leo

Capricorn season’s hardworking energy activates your routines and health sector. Mercury in Capricorn urges you to streamline your daily habits and prioritize self-discipline. The Cancer full moon on January 13 could bring a need for solitude or reflection—listen to your intuition and rest. Venus in Pisces invites you to explore deeper intimacy and release control, while the Aquarius new moon turns your attention to partnerships. Expect fresh energy in your relationships, from romantic sparks to professional alliances.

Virgo

Mercury, your ruler, ensures January is full of thoughtful planning. Capricorn season energizes your creativity and inspires productivity. Use the Mercury in Capricorn transit to organize your passion projects. The Cancer full moon highlights your social life and may bring clarity about your friendships or goals. Venus in Pisces, however, softens your critical edge, infusing your relationships with compassion. By the Aquarius new moon, you’ll be ready to implement fresh strategies for wellness and work-life balance.

Libra

Your ruling planet, Venus, will transit through Pisces, weaving a dreamy spell over your daily routines and helping you infuse creativity into even the most mundane tasks. Capricorn season focuses on your home and family, offering a chance to ground yourself in a comforting environment. The Cancer full moon on January 13 could illuminate career-related emotions or inspire you to rethink your long-term goals. As Aquarius season begins, your creative juices flow—lean into hobbies, romance, and self-expression.

Scorpio

Mars, your co-ruler, stirs emotional waters as it retrogrades in Cancer. This month asks you to embrace vulnerability and consider how your beliefs shape your actions. Capricorn season has you busy with communications and planning, and Mercury in Capricorn helps you sharpen your words for maximum impact. The Cancer full moon encourages deep reflection about your personal philosophy. Venus in Pisces offers romantic inspiration, while the Aquarius New Moon redirects your focus to home and family innovations.

Sagittarius

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, continues its retrograde in Gemini, keeping your focus on meaningful conversations. Capricorn season emphasizes financial planning and resource management. Mercury in Capricorn helps you set financial goals, while the Cancer full moon on January 13 encourages emotional honesty in close partnerships. Venus in Pisces sweetens your home life, inspiring cozy, heartfelt connections. By the Aquarius new moon, your mind is buzzing with ideas for new ventures or learning opportunities—embrace them.

Capricorn

Happy Capricorn season! The Sun in your sign emphasizes personal growth and achievement. With Mercury joining the Capricorn party on January 8, your ability to strategize is unparalleled. Use this time to lay the groundwork for 2024’s ambitions. The Cancer full moon on January 13 shines a light on your relationships, encouraging balance between self and others. Venus in Pisces inspires heartfelt conversations, while the Aquarius new moon revamps your financial strategies. Embrace innovation.

Aquarius

As your season approaches, the spotlight slowly shifts to you. Capricorn season encourages you to rest and reflect before your solar return. Venus in Pisces enhances your financial creativity and could bring unexpected opportunities. The Cancer full moon on January 13 highlights the need for emotional balance in your daily routines. By the Aquarius new moon on January 29, you’ll feel ready to launch into 2024 with fresh ideas and collaborations. Dream big and act boldly.

Pisces

Venus in your sign from January 3 makes you the star of the month. Your creativity and charisma are heightened, so use this time to nurture your relationships and dreams. Capricorn season helps you connect with your community and work toward shared goals. Mercury in Capricorn keeps your plans grounded, while the Cancer full moon encourages you to let go of emotional baggage tied to your creative expression. By the Aquarius new moon, you’ll be ready to retreat and recharge for the year ahead.