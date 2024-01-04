Welcome to 2024! It’s time to hit the reset button and dive headfirst into a fresh start. January brings a welcome dose of strong Capricorn energy to help us get back on track after the holiday whirlwind—and let me tell you, this January is overflowing with Capricorn vibes. Mars strides into Capricorn at the start of the month, we’re graced with a New Moon in Capricorn, and Mercury follows suit mid-month, while Venus gracefully joins the Capricorn party toward the beginning of February.

Capricorn, the sign ruled by Saturn, signifies hard work, achievement, responsibility, and karma. That urge you feel at the beginning of the year to get back into the groove? That’s the underlying Capricorn energy nudging you forward.

Beyond the Capricornian extravaganza, there are other notable shifts. Mercury Retrograde bids farewell, offering us a breather as we step into the new year. Reflect on the lessons from this retrograde, transitioning from Capricorn to Sagittarius, blending hard work with playfulness and adventure. Consider embracing the mantra of “work smarter, not harder” in 2024.

Uranus Retrograde concludes after five months of stirring chaos in our security blankets and finances. This cessation allows us to confidently pursue necessary changes in our material world, preventing chaos in the future.

The stage is set for Pluto’s entrance into Aquarius from January 20 to September 1, 2024, ushering in a significant shift. Pluto, the harbinger of power and transformation, will influence technological advancements, social media, astrology, humanitarian ideals, and society. Anticipate advancements in AI, novel uses of social media, and socioeconomic and political reforms, empowering the people in unprecedented ways.

January is the perfect time to buckle down and focus on staying on track with our long-term goals. With heightened awareness, the seeds planted this month have the potential to yield a bountiful harvest throughout the year. Remember to check your rising, sun, and moon signs for the most accurate reading. It’s a promising start to the new year!

Aries

Get ready to hit the ground running in January, when your professional game will be significantly elevated. If you felt overlooked or missed out on a promotion or raise at the end of last year, fear not. The alignment of the inner planets (Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars), along with the mid-month New Moon in Capricorn, is set to illuminate and spotlight your career.

This January, channel your energies into conscious efforts that propel your career goals into reality. The key is to take the reins and be the one steering the ship. After all, you’re an Aries—why let others dictate what you should do? Seize the opportunity to drive your professional narrative in a direction that aligns with your ambitions and desires. It’s your time to shine, Aries!

Taurus

Taurus, January is your time to inject a bit of fun into your routine! With all the Capricorn energy and Pluto transitioning into Aquarius, consider this your cosmic permission to mix things up. Perhaps plan a weekend getaway in the middle of the month or embark on a journey of learning something new.

The essence of January lies in welcoming change that broadens your perspective. It’s not a mandate to overhaul your entire life, but an invitation to seek out experiences beyond your regular routine. Explore that new coffee shop, tune into the podcast your bestie won’t stop talking about, or strike up a conversation with a stranger about their life story. Embrace a more intentional approach to experiencing the world rather than simply moving through it. It’s a month for expanding your horizons, Taurus.

Gemini

The theme for January is all about the rebirth of you. This may involve releasing things you once valued but which no longer serve you, especially leading up to the full moon at the end of the month. The core of this transformative period is about creating space for more intimate relationships, both with yourself and those around you.

While you naturally embody a light and airy demeanor, this month calls for a focused approach on meaningful connections. It’s an opportune time to delve into your finances (especially those shared with others). Embrace the chance to instigate real change in January—commit to actions only if you genuinely mean to follow through. It’s a month for genuine transformations and purposeful decisions.

Cancer

Cancer, as the new year unfolds, it’s an opportune time to cast a focused gaze on your relationships. Your approach tends to carry a more serious tone, one that seeks a balanced give-and-take dynamic. However, it’s worth noting that, at times, you might find yourself giving more than necessary due to your nurturing and supportive nature.

As we step into January, take a moment to ensure you’re receiving the support you give. The mid-month New Moon offers a perfect opportunity to refresh your connections, be they professional, platonic, or passionate. It’s a chance to recalibrate and ensure that your relationships align with the nurturing energy you naturally bring into them.

Leo

Gear up for the full moon in your sign at the end of January, which will offer you a chance to leave any baggage from 2023 behind. As the month concludes, your awareness of personal growth over the past six months (given the cycle of new and full moons) will be heightened. Before we reach that point, let’s reflect on your recent time investments.

Now is an excellent moment to assess your indulgences and consider where a bit more structure and routine might be beneficial. Treat January as a personalized history lesson, taking time to reflect and learn from the past. This way, you can avoid repeating mistakes and invest your time wisely in things that truly serve your future. Consider this a month of self-discovery and strategic planning, Leo.

Virgo

It’s time to rekindle your passion projects. Since March, Saturn has been hanging out in your sister sign, Pisces, making it a bit challenging for you to fully enjoy and let loose. However, the influx of Capricorn energy this month is here to amp up the passion in your life. Whether it’s dancing around your living room or indulging in some tender, loving care from a special someone, January is about actively participating in the things that bring you the most joy.

Take a deep breath and exhale, allowing yourself to release stress and make room for joy. It’s essential to remind yourself how to have fun, so embrace the opportunity to reconnect with the activities that light up your spirit. This month, Virgo, is all about rediscovering the pleasure in the things you love.

Libra

As January unfolds, it’s the perfect moment to tidy up your living space. Invest some time in pinpointing what will truly cultivate a sense of peace at home. This might involve tackling that home repair project you’ve been postponing—or having an open conversation with a loved one to establish boundaries. The focus this month is on constructing both your physical and emotional sanctuaries, and it’s time to earnestly set up boundaries that safeguard your energy.

Leverage your innate sense of tact and decorum to navigate any challenging conversations, but also welcome the efficient and effective Capricorn vibes to get things done swiftly. January is your opportunity to create an environment that not only feels harmonious but also reinforces your well-being.

Scorpio

Scorpio, brace yourself for a shift in how you express your thoughts come January. Your natural inclination toward privacy and reserve is perfectly fine, and no one’s pushing you to step outside that comfort zone. However, it’s worth noting that your concerns about being misunderstood or fearing others might not appreciate your intensity, which might sometimes hinder you from sharing crucial information.

Take a moment to reflect on the words left unsaid in 2023, see if they still linger in your soul. Consider how you communicate with others and how they communicate with you. Allow yourself the space to appreciate the ease that comes when you open up honestly, both to yourself and others. It’s a valuable journey toward fostering genuine connections.

Sagittarius

Get ready for some financial shifts in January. The influence of Capricorn complements your open-minded and free-spirited nature by adding structure to your actions. It’s a good time to focus on the details, ensuring that you cross your t’s, dot your i’s, and have your p’s and q’s in order.

Take the month to get serious about organizing your finances. It’s crucial to prevent your carefree mind-set from leading to buyer’s remorse. While there’s positive energy for earning, resist the urge to dive into financial ventures without first establishing a strong foundation. Prioritize building financial stability before chasing after more, and you’ll find yourself on solid ground.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you’re always in the spotlight during January, and 2024 is no exception—the month is dominated by your sign! This is a great opportunity not only to get yourself back on track after the holiday hustle but also to celebrate the achievements of 2023. As the hardworking individual you are, I always advocate for Capricorns to take a moment to recognize and revel in their growth.

This is not just about treating yourself to something nice or enjoying a good dinner—take the time to genuinely reflect on all that you’ve accomplished. Acknowledge your successes—which have perhaps even surpassed your own expectations—before diving into the next endeavor. The entire month of January shines a spotlight on you, so embrace the opportunity to bask in the center stage.

Aquarius

Pluto is gearing up to enter your sign once again. You got a taste of this cosmic influence last spring, but get ready—it’s about to make a more significant impact. Brace yourself for a two-decade-long transit, but don’t let the prospect of chaos and transformation overwhelm you. It won’t all unfold at once.

Given the imminent changes on the horizon, I suggest using January to establish robust spiritual routines and practices. These will serve as your anchor, connecting you with your core self. I like to call this process finding your “church.” It’s crucial to cultivate consistency in attending your personal “church.” For instance, my version of church involves going to a drag show, basking in the love of my safe space, and drawing inspiration from the artistry of the performers. When the potent energy of Pluto starts to shake things up, having already identified your “church” will empower you to reset your energy and navigate the transformations with greater resilience.

Pisces

As January unfolds, you may find yourself honing in on your long-term goals and dreams. This introspection could stir thoughts of a potential career shift or a desire to revamp your social circles. You’ll become more attuned to your own essence and explore ways to rejuvenate your identity, aligning it with the world around you.

Pisces individuals often cherish nostalgia, so embracing change might pose a challenge. However, January encourages you to grant yourself permission to wrap up the current chapter of your life and prepare to script a brand-new one. It’s time to acknowledge the past, but also to eagerly anticipate the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.