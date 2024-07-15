Another lunar cycle has come and gone—and on July 21, we’ll be faced with a beautiful full moon. The full moon represents collective release points: big, dramatic revelations can often happen, with a desire to clean house. (Full moons are usually my reminder to scrub down my entire apartment. I can feel the weight of expectations, anxiety, and stress lifting from my shoulders as I physically wipe away all the dust and grime.) The full moon typically brings awareness to the more hidden aspects of our lives, allowing us to confront the deep spaces that generally don’t get a ton of attention. Confronting the issue with a full moon in Capricorn will be necessary to maximize the following opportunities.

This is the second full moon in Capricorn we have had in the past month, the last one taking place on June 21st. What does that mean, though? Are the effects of this full moon the same as the previous ones? Not exactly—but they do bear some parallels. As the July 21 full moon approaches, we start to see how the first few puzzle pieces from the full moon back in June helped lay the groundwork to see a bigger picture. With the full moon in Capricorn, you might find the big picture has something to do with work (obviously), family dynamics, expectations you have for yourself, what you want to achieve, your public reputation, and other Capricorn themes. Look closely if you’ve experienced a consistent revelation over the past four weeks regarding these topics. This is the place where the effort needs to be directed.

I think the archetype of Capricorn is often misconstrued as just a corporate greed machine. Yes, Capricorn does embody the work we do and the career we follow, but Capricorn isn’t just a cog. Capricorn is the sea goat, which bears the head of a goat and a mermaid-like tail. Having logic lead and emotion follow allows for leaps across the mountainside of life. The full moon in Capricorn helps illuminate how the head and the heart can work symbiotically. Your emotions will always follow, regardless of how much you try to avoid them, so let them coexist harmoniously with logic and reason.

Don’t go jumping in right away, however. Full moons are also a time for healing. Despite the Capricorn influence trying to keep you on the clock, take that much-needed PTO or an extra 15-minute lunch break if you feel like it. I would caution against going full throttle into whatever action feels necessary from the revelations you experience, because the moon is very close to Pluto at the time of the full moon. Pluto is going to magnify and add intensity to the already amped-up emotions. So even though motivation is good, and this full moon can provide the necessary kick in the pants to get you off the couch and moving through the world, err on the side of caution and patience. You might bite off more than you can chew.

Still, Pluto’s influence is positive. Expect, however, some subtle tension from Chiron. Chiron sits in Aries at the time of the full moon, which will make for some challenging energy. Are you willing to address the deeper wounds associated with these Capricorn-related revelations? Chiron often reveals how we unintentionally “injure” ourselves physically, emotionally, or spiritually. Before you let this become a “woe is me,” “I’m not good enough,” or any other hyper-fixation on the negative, remember that full moons bring awareness to energies and influences hiding in the darkness. Just because you fumbled once doesn’t mean you can’t get back up and try again. Awareness of where you made missteps might bruise the ego, but it also gives you more wisdom to make sure you don’t make the same mistake in the future.

The full moon will help reestablish ways of working, planning for success, benchmarking our achievements, and finding a work-life balance. You might find that this full moon is a bit critical, and your judgment of yourself is heightened with the emotions—but don’t rest on the negative. Use the tension as the point where progress can start the most readily. You can choose whether to wallow or work—and this full moon is reminding you to work! Take the moment you need to feel the emotions that come up, but once the time has passed, get to it because there is beauty in release and transformation through this full moon.

As always, read your rising sign for the most accurate analysis of this full moon horoscope.

Aries

The full moon in Capricorn will bring awareness in your profession, reputation, and legacy. Information bubbling up from the past could pour salt on an old wound. Though your ego might be bruised, and your naturally impatient personality will want to take immediate action to rectify that situation, ensure you take a second to step back and breathe. Maybe you will realize that this ego bruise was no fault of your own, and that you must pivot your ambitions. Take some time to acknowledge all that you have accomplished on the journey so far. You should have a greater sense of certainty about your situation by the end of the full moon. And if you are still confused, that means there is a new adventure on the horizon.

Taurus

Being headstrong and practical is how you approach life, and it allows strength in your values where others might be more flighty. However, this full moon is unearthing new experiences that change how you view the world. You might find that tradition has told you one thing, but your experiences are now illuminating another idea entirely. You won’t be forced to change your perspective of the world, but this new awareness should help you be more open to how you interpret everything around you. Give yourself space to remove the noise and settle in your beliefs. A bit of freedom and separation from distraction can allow you to level back into your peace of mind. Don’t let the blinders stay on too long, however. Your peripheral has so much story to unfold, so make sure you acknowledge experiences and belief systems that might be out of the line of sight.

Gemini

Your shadow is going to come to the light with this full moon. With the moon in Capricorn, you might tend to be cataclysmic or feel like the world around you is becoming too much. So step away from the world for a minute and into your psyche. If the inner demons are knocking on your door, have a conversation with them so they feel less scary. Avoidance is the killer of this full moon—so you owe it to yourself to stay on top of the things that nag at you. If you have been holding off on a difficult conversation, letting go of a relationship, or even accepting a hard pill to swallow, now is the time to push further than you have before. Although this full moon might feel challenging, liberation will come. To treat the wound, you must rip off the Band-Aid and pour some hydrogen peroxide into it to clean it. What is that metaphorical wound you keep covering up that still needs to be appropriately tended to?

Cancer

How do you hold space for yourself and create boundaries with the people in your life? This full moon echoes many of the relationship issues that might have occurred with the full moon last month. You could find yourself being more impatient with these relationships as you, or they, have higher expectations than usual (gotta love those Capricorn influences). These are likely issues that you have tried to discuss before but were met with apprehension—now you understand who you care about and who cares about you. This will allow you to put forth effort more accurately so you aren’t investing in relationships that aren’t investing in you. How the world views you might be different than you initially anticipated, so now you get to put your foot down and ensure you are received how you wish and do the same for others.

Leo

It takes three weeks to form a new habit but only one week to break it. Kicking a bad habit can be difficult, but the new moon is here to help. As a Leo, you love the lavish, beautiful, and bright experiences of the world that bring happiness. Whether that’s romance, hobbies, the food you eat, or the spirits you consume, you are here to have fun in this life. However, fun must be moderated, and you are reminded of that fact during this full moon. Maybe you have put too little or too much effort into work? Perhaps you haven’t been keeping up with necessary self-care, like exercising or eating right? The full moon is swinging around right now to encourage you to maximize your time and create habits that align with your goals. This means building a balanced approach to pursuing work and play.

Virgo

What brings you the most passion in this world? Are you being truly honest with yourself about what you desire and what brings you joy? You might feel that the things that bring you joy no longer do or don’t have the same spark as they once did. There might even be some drama surrounding romantic connections! The feeling that you haven’t been treating yourself might be strong, but don’t let that deter you from the work that needs to be done. This is a Capricorn full moon, which wants us to put forth more effort, so put the effort toward what makes you feel your best. It might not be a typical indulgence; it might be reorganizing your home or going for a walk, but there is something out there beckoning you to reconnect with true happiness.

Libra

The full moon will stir up a lot of emotions for you, Libra. Yes, full moons are typically emotional, but your deepest thoughts and feelings, influences from your upbringing, and family matters are part of this full moon story. You’ll be able to distinguish the layers of emotional complexity if you let yourself examine them fully. It might make you feel uneasy about addressing any issues, or even acknowledging that you have been holding onto something for longer than you anticipated—but that gives you the power to let it go. It would be best to lean into the outlets that allow you to comfortably express your feelings in a healthy way. But don’t let your nonconfrontational side avoid the action that must follow.

Scorpio

For someone with so many walls, the full moon is here to make breaking them down easier. The head and the heart usually have a strong bond for anyone with Scorpio placements, but the ability to articulate that experience can vary from person to person. With this full moon, the awareness that comes can help you express what you are feeling, despite your natural urge to keep it inside. Scorpio influences often expect vulnerability before giving it, but the full moon tells you you should lead with being open. Take a note from the Capricorn call and hold yourself to the same standards you have for others. Be willing to let people in by letting go of your assumptions about how they might receive your more sensitive side. You might surprise yourself!

Sagittarius

The good news is that the full moon reminds you of who you are and reignites your self-esteem. Although insecurity can still be present, since the full moon shows what is typically hidden, this awareness is part of the story to help you navigate a pathway to staying grounded in yourself. An independent Sagittarius can travel the world without fear of what’s next, but might struggle to stay in one place to redefine what it means to find the present. Work on staying present to make sure your material world is in line. Slow down to take the necessary time to understand how you have used your resources to reflect on your feelings about yourself. You will find that reassessing what is happening in your material world will also invite change on an internal, emotional level.

Capricorn

Another full moon in your sign—and awareness and acceptance of yourself should be at an all-time high. Bringing your more vulnerable attributes to the forefront may be challenging, but it is necessary. It would be best to work toward an outlet that lets you authentically and freely express your emotions rather than bottling them. Capricorn is the seagoat, so your logic, reason, and practicality will come first, but that doesn’t mean your vulnerability is gone completely. Focus on what you can control: not the world, but YOUR world. You have power over how you react and express yourself. So why not let it be authentic? The full moon will help you to see yourself and express yourself in a way that doesn’t restrict your truth. The good + the bad, the yin + the yang, all of it flows through you, and the only person making you follow specific standards of living is yourself.

Aquarius

This full moon is going to be heavy, maybe a bit heavier than the one last month. I wouldn’t be surprised if you have some wild dreams leading up to, and on the day of, the full moon. Take these as a premonition of sorts. Are you having dreams of your relationships falling apart? Maybe it’s time to take action and spend more time with people. Maybe your boss turns into a flying purple people eater—so you know that the work situation is toxic and you must start making your exit. Slow down and listen to the signs to help map where you will take action next. Give yourself the time to introspect rather than succumb to your responsibilities, deadlines that need to be met, etc. Boundaries will be essential so you don’t ignore your responsibility to care for yourself.

Pisces

You might be worried that you are falling behind on the plan you laid out for yourself a while back. Maybe your idealism imagined you’d have many more boxes checked off now, but that isn’t the case. That doesn’t mean the dream was for nothing, and the plan can’t still be followed. You might need to reassess the direction in which the plan is heading, and how you’ve strategized for it. Although a nagging voice might be saying, “There is still work to be done,” celebrate your accomplishments right now. You might also find revelations about your community and friend groups. These people are pivotal for supporting and inspiring you toward your goal, so rely on them to help remind you of what you need to do.