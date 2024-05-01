It’s time to cozy up with yourself, take a deep dive into your soul, and ponder the whirlwind of challenges and changes that have swept through your life over the past year. Because from May 2 to October 11, 2024, our old buddy Pluto—the planet of transformation and rebirth—is hitting the brakes and going retrograde. But before you start hyperventilating, envisioning cataclysmic events galore...chill for a sec. Pluto’s retrograde isn’t some rare catastrophe. It’s more like a yearly pit stop.

Think of this as a nudge to slow down and take stock of your life: check under the hood and see what’s been rustling around in your psyche. When Pluto hits reverse, it’s all about digging deep, facing any resistance to change, and making room for something shiny and new. It’s like a cosmic Marie Kondo session—but instead of decluttering your closet, you’re decluttering your soul.

This cosmic event isn’t just any old retrograde, though; it’s Pluto’s farewell tour in Capricorn for, well, basically forever. Since March 2023, Pluto’s been doing a celestial dance between Aquarius and Capricorn. When Pluto starts in Aquarius and slides into Capricorn and back into Aquarius after this retrograde, it’ll be like entering a whole new playground. Pluto in Aquarius is like a spotlight shining on our societal structures and long-term goals, urging us to question the status quo and rethink how we do things.

From September 1 to October 11, while Pluto takes its retrograde detour, the planet will be swinging back into Capricorn for one last hurrah, allowing us to reflect on how far we’ve come and what baggage we’re still lugging around. The shift from Capricorn to Aquarius might feel a bit like whiplash, going from strict rules and bureaucracy to a more free-spirited vibe. But change is good, right?

During this retrograde rollercoaster, Pluto’s taking us on a wild ride from 2° of Aquarius to 29° of Capricorn. So, if you’ve got planets hanging out in those degrees, buckle up, because you’re in for one heck of a ride. Regardless, it’s still a good time to check in and see which area of your life is getting the celestial spotlight. Don’t forget to read your rising sign for the full lowdown.

Aries

Alright, Aries—let’s talk about friendship and social scenes. Brace yourself, because Pluto’s retrograde might just shake things up in your squad. You might find yourself rethinking your role in your friend group or seeing some unexpected shifts in your social scene.

This retrograde is all about relationships, social networks, and those big dreams you’ve been chasing. Expect some deep transformations in your crew. You might say goodbye to old pals who no longer vibe with you, or you could find yourself drawn to new tribes that align better with where you’re headed.

Now, we know you’re all about action, being ruled by Mars and all. But take a breather. Patience is key, especially when it comes to your social circles and long-term goals. And when things don’t go your way, don’t bolt. This Pluto in Aquarius vibe is all about learning to compromise and play nice with your crew.

Taurus

It is time to start reflecting on your career and professional endeavors. Get ready, because Pluto’s retrograde might just toss your work life into a whirlwind of transformation. Your career, public image, and even your relationship with authority figures are in for a shake-up.

During this retrograde, you might find yourself reassessing your long-term goals and ambitions as part of this large-scale performance review. With Pluto chilling in Aquarius, you’re being prompted to ensure you’re projecting the image you want and holding yourself to high standards. It’s all about making sure you’re on the right track to achieve your dreams.

Now, we all know you’re as stubborn as they come, since your sign is ruled by Venus. But don’t let that obstinate streak get in the way of your professional glow-up. Keep your cool, Taurus, especially when workplace drama comes knocking. Is it really worth the fight? Take a breath, ground yourself, and keep your eye on the prize.

Gemini

During this transit, you might find yourself diving deep into big questions about life, the universe, and everything in between. Say hello to philosophical beliefs, higher education, and maybe even some long-distance travel thrown into the mix. Your mind will soon be taking a vacation to explore new horizons.

You’re usually all about those quick-witted, Mercury vibes, which leave you always buzzing around like a busy bee. But it’s time to zoom out and see the bigger picture. Instead of getting lost in the weeds of small details, embrace the opportunity to piece together the puzzle of life.

Expect some profound shifts in your worldview, Gemini. Whether you’re pondering esoteric mysteries or embarking on transformative journeys, this is your time to expand your horizons. So, push yourself to step out of your comfort zone and embrace the learning, growth, and adventure that awaits.

Cancer

Expect some serious psychological insights and maybe even a few plot twists in the realm of shared resources during this retrograde. We’re talking about diving headfirst into those taboo subjects and maybe even confronting the big “M” word: mortality. You might find yourself diving deep into your innermost fears and desires at this time.

You also could find yourself reevaluating how you share resources and connect with others on a deep, intimate level. Don’t be surprised if you come face-to-face with some trust issues or vulnerabilities along the way. But fear not, my lunar friend! These challenges are just opportunities for inner growth and renewal.

Since you’re ruled by the ever-changing Moon, it’s crucial to keep those emotional waters steady. Take some time to focus on your emotional well-being and let yourself feel all the feels. This is your time to shine, Cancer, so embrace the journey and let your emotions flow freely.

Leo

During this retrograde, brace for some serious relationship revelations. Issues of power dynamics might pop up, and you might find yourself facing trust issues or intimacy hiccups. Looking at relationships in a new way is key at this time.

You could see some major transformations in your relationships, Leo. It’s a different kind of spring cleaning, where you might toss out toxic dynamics or deepen your bond with your significant others through mutual growth. This retrograde is all about leveling up in your relationships and finding ways to hold space for each other.

Now, we know you’re ruled by the mighty sun, and sometimes it feels like the world revolves around you. But now’s the time to lead with understanding and compromise. Remember, it’s not always about being in the spotlight; sometimes it’s about shining together with your partner. Embrace the changes and let your relationships sparkle with newfound depth and understanding.

Virgo

Prepare to roll up your sleeves and dive deep into matters of self-care and productivity once this cosmic event rolls around. Pluto retrograde will let you step into a boot camp for efficiency and service to others. As one of the zodiac’s resident caretakers, you’re getting a golden opportunity to take care of numero uno—yep, that’s you—and your work life.

Have you noticed that your usual routines just aren’t cutting it anymore? Now’s the time to shake things up. Expect some profound changes in your approach to wellness and getting stuff done. Maybe it’s time to adopt some new habits or finally tackle those nagging issues that have been holding you back.

I know you’re ruled by the ever-adaptable Mercury, so you’ve got that natural flow going for you. But don’t let your logical mind stand in the way of your spiritual glow-up. Sometimes you must go with the energetic flow, even if it seems a bit out of your usual routine. Get ready to level up in the realms of health, work, and productivity. You’ve got this!

Libra

There’s some deep introspection on the horizon—and a touch of transformation in your creative and romantic realms, too. Revisit those old creative projects or tackle any issues related to matters of the heart, especially if you’re dealing with anything related to children.

This retrograde is all about reigniting that spark in your heart, Libra. Get ready for some profound transformations in your creative ventures or love life. Say goodbye to outdated patterns and wave hello to authentic self-expression and deeper connections. It’s time to let your Venusian qualities shine, my friend.

Since you’re ruled by the lovely Venus herself, this retrograde is a reminder of all the love and creativity that flows through your veins. Don’t hesitate to lean on your loved ones for support and maybe plan a few girls’ nights to let loose and have some fun. After all, a little bit of laughter and love can work wonders.

Scorpio

You’ll soon be diving deep into the cosmic waters of family, roots, and emotional security—because Pluto’s retrograde is stirring up some serious magic in your world.

During this transit, your family dynamics and sense of home sweet home might undergo some serious changes, like a spiritual renovation project for your sanctuary. Get ready for some past issues to come knocking on your door, demanding resolution and healing.

This retrograde is all about nurturing and examining your personal space. Expect some intense transformations within your family or living situation. It might feel like you’re caught up in some emotional whirlwind, but don’t push those complicated feelings down. Remember, you’re led by Pluto, the ultimate transformer. Think of this as your time to cocoon and emerge as the most gorgeous butterfly you can be.

Sagittarius

During this retrograde, brace yourself for some intense communication. Yep, we’re talking about uncovering hidden truths and maybe even shaking things up in your immediate environment. This is a prime time to dive deep into your relationships with siblings.

We know you like to keep it real. As a Sagittarius, you’re all about that 100 percent honesty and blunt truth. But even the mighty Sag can learn a thing or two about communication patterns. This retrograde is asking you to take a closer look at how you express yourself and interact with others. Expect some profound shifts in your thinking and communication style. This is an invitation to delve into those taboo subjects and maybe even speak up for social change in your community. Remember, sometimes you must unlearn to learn again.

But no need to worry because you’ve got Jupiter, your ruling planet, watching over you. With Jupiter spending most of its time in curious Gemini during this retrograde, you’ll naturally be encouraged to keep on learning and growing. So, embrace the journey, Sagittarius, and let your curiosity lead the way!

Capricorn

During this transit, you might find yourself reassessing what truly matters to you, like a cosmic deep dive into your relationship with material possessions and resources. It’s time to shake things up—and maybe even embrace a more free-spirited approach to material security.

You might notice some changes in your material world, Capricorn. Whether that’s saying goodbye to some old stuff or welcoming in new things that better align with your values, this retrograde is all about embracing the change.

Now, as a Saturn-ruled individual, you’re no stranger to hard work and accountability. With Saturn hanging out in Pisces during this retrograde, it’s time to let go of what no longer serves you and move forward with confidence. Remember, you’re an action-oriented powerhouse, so embrace the changes and hold yourself accountable for the transformation you’ve been craving.

Aquarius

This retrograde is all about diving deep into the waters of identity and personal power. You’ve got some serious inner transformation and empowerment vibes coming your way.

You’ll naturally find yourself pondering some big questions: Who are you, really? What gives you that personal power boost? And how do you want to show up in the world? Think of this time as your cosmic quest for radical authenticity.

Expect some profound shifts in your sense of self, my friend. Whether that looks like reclaiming buried aspects of your identity or boldly embracing your uniqueness, this retrograde is all about owning who you are. And as a Uranus-ruled rebel, you’re no stranger to change. With Uranus chilling in Taurus during this retrograde, keep an eye out for how external shifts might stir up some internal reactions. After all, change is your middle name!

Pisces

Brace yourself for some seriously potent energy during this transit: spiritual insights, facing those hidden fears, and maybe even some deep psychological healing.

Over the next few months, expect to be swimming in themes related to spirituality, subconscious patterns, and inner healing. But don’t get lost in the clouds. Stay grounded and keep sight of reality amid the waves. You might find yourself undergoing some profound psychological transformations during this retrograde. Whether it’s confronting those hidden fears or tapping into a deeper connection with the collective unconscious, this is your time to shine.

With your ruling planet, Neptune, hanging out in Pisces until next year, this retrograde is like a invitation to dive even deeper into the spirit of Neptune. It’s all about releasing and letting go to connect with your higher purpose.