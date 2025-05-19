May Horoscope: The 4 Signs Whose Relationships Are Going in a Pressure Cooker

Saddle up, because the next big shift of 2025 is coming in hot. We’ve already been bombarded by a slew of chaotic transits over the past few months—and with Saturn moving into Aries, we’ll soon get another one-two punch from the cosmos. On May 25, the big-daddy lord of karma, responsibility, and achievement is finishing up its celestial cycle, and starting anew in the sign of Aries. Saturn has been in Pisces since March of 2023, which is one of the many reasons 2025 has felt so intense: we are coming to the end of a 28-year cycle.

From May 25 to Sept. 1, Saturn will be in Aries. The planet will dip back into Pisces from July 13, 2025 until Feb. 14, 2026 because of Saturn retrograde, so we aren’t totally done with this cycle. But the next few months are going to be an important indicator of what we can expect for the next three-ish years.

Saturn in Aries is all about owning your shit and living your truth. We’ll all likely be grappling with questions like “Who are you growing into?” “What motivates you?” and “What gives you a sense of control?” Self-discovery is one of the main themes of this transit—Aries is individualistic and self-focused, while Saturn wants us to stabilize and add structure to our identities during the next few years. The foreseeable future will be riddled with life lessons about who you truly are, and how you take accountability for yourself.

Saturn transits are a time of intense maturation, which is a slow and gradual process. The Aries influence drives us to go headfirst into new projects and challenges. However, this is a tempered impulsivity. Yes, Aries is a feisty and impulsive energy but Saturn puts a chokehold on the urge to jump into anything without first considering the consequences of that action. An easy way to check yourself before rushing forward is to ask, “How will this decision be a reflection of my character?”

The next few years will also feel a bit like we are all lone rangers wandering through the wild west. You might feel like you have to “go at it alone” in order to feel a sense of personal accomplishment. Not only does the competitive edge of an Aries transit keep us desiring a gold medal after every step we take, but it also makes it harder to admit when we need help. The restrictive energy of Saturn could make every decision feel like the weight of the world is resting on your shoulders, and any one else’s influence is tainting the purity of the action. Keep in mind that Saturn transits reveal our blind spots, so a lesson of the next few years is going to be accepting where you don’t have the ability to do it all. It may be a tough pill to swallow, but it will make you stronger.

Unfortunately for big business, the years of Saturn in Aries bear an anti-authority ideology. There will be power struggles and shifting power dynamics during this time, for sure! Saturn in Aries doesn’t like to be told what to do—so don’t try and put baby in a corner, because there will be a temper tantrum. The caveat to standing on your own is that you will be accountable for your actions; accept that if you want to be remembered for all the good you do, you will also have to carry the burden of the bad.

Saturn doesn’t love being in Aries. Why? Saturn is very Capricornian, and understands how to use others to achieve their goals. Saturn has an understanding that collaboration is key and taking accountability allows for growth. Aries, however, struggles to take responsibility and can often place blame as to not seem weak or incapable of accomplishing something.

Keep in mind that with Saturn moving into a new sign, that means a new batch of people are going through their Saturn return. If you were born between March 3, 1967 and April 29, 1969, you are going through your second Saturn return. For those born from April 7, 1996 to June 9, 1998 and October 25, 1998 to February 28, 1999, this is your first Saturn return. Saturn returns are when you feel the most pressure from the universe to grow up, mature, and trust yourself. It will be difficult if you struggle to acknowledge your individuality, don’t trust yourself to make boundaries, and aren’t a huge fan of taking on responsibility. However, you will have to face harsh truths and be honest with yourself about what is working and what isn’t, whether you like it or not. You cannot be avoidant during this time, so start preparing to put your big-kid pants on.

Keep in mind the following horoscopes are going to last a while, so come back to this article often to reflect on how the themes of Saturn help you step into a more mature, elevated version of yourself.

Aries

With Saturn moving into your sign, your first house of identity, physical appearance, and self is getting whipped into shape. You’ll probably find that you are reflecting on how you come across to others; you also might feel the need to be honest with yourself and others about who you truly are. With that being said, Saturn is restrictive, so your normally charismatic energy could be dampened and less vibrant than usual. This is going to be an intense phase in your life; you’ll constantly be challenged to mature by pushing yourself to be more independent and intentional with your actions. Do not let yourself be pushed out of the spotlight—if anything, you need to take it upon yourself to spend more time standing with your chin up and head high!

Taurus

With Saturn moving through your twelfth house, it is time to face your fears—and the truth. Saturn is closing out a 28-year cycle of learning and growth that now culminates in accepting who you are, what you can control, and what you have to surrender to the universe. You may find the next few years to be more reclusive as you spend time working with your shadow self. Shadow work is intense, but this is the best time to do it so you can understand what you hide from yourself. Be careful of substance abuse and escapism—this is when you need to be real about who you are and not avoid anything you know to be a genuine expression of the self. You could find it beneficial to turn to religion, spirituality, or psychology during this period of time.

Gemini

With Saturn moving through your eleventh house, peer groups and peer pressure will be a big theme. You may detach from old social circles or feel as though you stick out like a sore thumb at times, but that just gives you the chance to reintroduce the new you to the world. Community action will help you understand more of the role you play in society. Take it upon yourself to find places where you can make a more direct impact in your community. There will be a non-conformist energy, and you will want to make it very clear how you are an individual and a trendsetter. Be careful of rebelling for the sake of standing out, though—make sure you believe in what you are sharing. Start thinking about new long-term goals and aspirations; this is setting the stage for your next big journey through life.

Cancer

With Saturn moving into your tenth house, you are rising into personal power. This is when you’ll start to gather wisdom through experience, allowing you to cement your legacy. You cannot be afraid to taking on responsibility right now—you have to be willing to prove it to yourself that you are capable of accomplishing your dreams. Saturn loves being in the tenth house, so this will be a great time professionally. You most likely will take on new leadership roles (be careful of beefing with your bosses or mentors, though). Watch out for being domineering or a bully—there is potential for you to become big-headed and look at others as a tool to be used rather than individuals with whom you should collaborate. However, you will find that the biggest lesson is the need to establish your own legacy—and stop living in the shadow of other people’s expectations.

Leo

With Saturn moving into your ninth house, your personal philosophies and ethics will be questioned. The next couple of years will be a huge time to start asking yourself “What do I believe?” This may be challenging if you hold onto your ideologies too firmly, so be willing to question morality, justice, etc. You will have to ask yourself if you are practicing what you preach during this period. You’ll also feel a need to solidify your personal freedom. You will not want to be tied down during this time, so make it a conscious effort to expand your horizons. Travel could be difficult, however, if you are faced with the reality that you don’t know everything you think you do. Going back to school would be fierce right now—even if it is just an online master class. Anything that forces you to think outside the box is highly encouraged.

Virgo

With Saturn moving into your eighth house, now is the time to address emotional neglect within your life—both what has happened to you and how it has conditioned you to approach relationships at an arm’s length. The next few years could be your lone-wolf era, but don’t let yourself become too detached. The eighth house is deep and transformative and covers all the taboos in our life, like sex, death, and intimacy. What really stimulates you? Do you feel like you need to be dominated in the bedroom or do the dominating? Aries energy is competitive like that. You will feel like you need to go at it alone—eighth house is the house of vulnerability, so be willing to admit where you have blind or weak spots in life. Don’t let your pride and ego get in the way of allowing yourself to learn to trust right now.

Libra

With Saturn moving into your seventh house, relationships are going to go through the pressure cooker. Expect the way you approach relationships to change. You are getting serious about your commitments to other people. Do you feel as though your relationships represent your desires enough? Are you being seen and supported by others? The next few years could potentially be a lonely and isolating time—if you don’t establish clear expectations and boundaries. Be careful not to get too restrictive or hold standards too high. Remember, we are all human. Saturn in Aries is a great time to sign contracts, get married, or do anything that concretely says “I am making this relationship a priority.” Make sure that you are taking action and not waiting for the opportunity to fall into your lap.

Scorpio

With Saturn moving into your sixth house, now is the time to practice caution and be acutely aware of how your action can have a domino effect. You will most likely feel the urge to have a more rigid but personalized routine. Overall, Saturn in Aries is a good time to go back to the gym and kick any bad habits or cravings. Be careful about any sort of health issues—address them early and take them seriously. If you twist your ankle, don’t force yourself to keep going just because you feel obligated. Let yourself rest during this time if necessary. There could also be tension at work with coworkers—make a commitment to leading by example. You may feel the need to get a new job, take on leadership roles, or get a pet during this time—anything that forces you to take on more daily responsibilities.

Sagittarius

With Saturn moving into your fifth house, the next few years will be a great time to examine the mask you put on when you “perform.” We all do it—now is just the time to admit to yourself when you are putting on a show for the sake of protecting yourself. You will probably question your loyalty and commitment to yourself and your passions, so reflect on what brings you happiness. You could find your desire to have kids increasing, or that you’re experiencing some power struggles with your offspring (perhaps, if you had children young, you feel as though they stole a bit of your youth). Overall, there is a need to feel loved and to love in return—so keep that in mind as you make a commitment to your happiness.

Capricorn

With Saturn moving into your fourth house, the quest to find what brings you safety and security becomes the next big journey. What is your ideal home? Are you able to start parenting yourself the way you needed to be taken care of when you were a child? The next few years will be the best time to establish your roots—consider buying a home, starting a family, anything domestic that gives you more solid ground. That being said, unresolved family issues will most likely come up: blaming family members, feeling as though you are misunderstood by them, daddy issues, feeling like they are letting you down (or you let them down). Right now is the time to start building you personal sanctuary. Make every moment count.

Aquarius

With Saturn moving into your third house, the next few years will be a great time for sharpening the mind and becoming more astute. Go back to school and challenge yourself to approach intellectual analysis in new, more serious ways. You may bottle up your ideas or thoughts during this time, because you find it difficult to be understood or to trust other people. Finding confidence in your voice will be one of the biggest lessons you face, so speak bravely and honestly. Now is the time to realize that your words and thoughts have impact—put your money where your mouth is, and work toward solution-oriented thinking.

Pisces

With Saturn moving into your second house, you will have to define your own values—no more holding onto what someone else deems important. You may experience some financial struggles arising if you are prioritizing things you don’t truly care about. Be very intentnional about how you divvy out your resources (financial, emotional, social, etc.). There is a need to find a deeper meaning and purpose by examining how your values are lining up with your material world. You may feel like your character is eroding and that you have to strip away old ideals, so be willing to let go of anything that isn’t making you feel like a bad bitch. The challenge is to believe you are worth it—that you deserve what you have and you deserve to go after what you want.