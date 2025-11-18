Where Style Insiders Stay in New York City

Fashion is stitched into the fabric of New York City. This is the birthplace of street style and the Met Gala we’re talking about, where designer flagships can be found uptown, downtown, and everywhere in between. It girls (Edie Sedgwick in the 1960s, Chloë Sevigny in the early aughts, Alex Consani these days) strut down the streets of SoHo as if walking the runway. Parsons and FIT incubate the next generation of creative talent. So, where does the sartorial set stay in NYC? Some gravitate toward a swank pied-à-terre near Central Park with white-glove service and an unspoken dress code, while others prefer something more discrete, with cool factor and a buzzy bar scene. From the iconic Waldorf Astoria New York to Tribeca darlings Fouquet’s New York and The Greenwich Hotel, these insider‑vetted hotels are where the fashion cognoscenti check in during New York Fashion Week and beyond.

The ultimate queen of the if-walls-could-talk hotels, the Waldorf Astoria New York dates back to 1931 and has hosted some of the most legendary soirées—including fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert’s inaugural Costume Institute midnight supper benefit in 1948, the precursor to the Met Gala; and her Seventh Avenue Press Week, which later evolved into New York Fashion Week. The five-star grand dame recently reopened following a massive eight-year restoration by architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), in collaboration with interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon. The well-dressed flock was eager to return to their opulent stomping ground for cocktails and caviar at Peacock Alley Bar and splashy fetes in the opera-inspired Grand Ballroom.

Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria New York

A design-led SoHo destination for playing and staying that draws a devastatingly chic cohort, The Manner is home to an impressive contemporary art collection—notably, totems by Scandi sculptor Nicholas Shurey—and a cocktail bar that regularly throws cool parties (Dakota Johnson, Colman Domingo, and Salma Hayek let their hair down here during NYFW’s spring 2026 season). The dramatic guest rooms and suites are swathed in red and gold. Cast in the image of Halston’s office from the 1960s, the two-floor penthouse is draped in cherry shag carpet and matching lacquer and boasts its own private terrace with unobstructed views of the city. Even the staff is ready for the catwalk—the uniforms were designed by London-based fashion designer Michael Halpern.

Courtesy of The Manner

The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel—situated steps from Central Park and boutiques along Madison Avenue—got a ton of press during the most recent Met Gala news cycle. Stella McCartney, Zendaya, Law Roach, Cardi B, Mary J. Blige, Jodie Turner Smith, and Tyson Beckford all stayed (and glammed) at the posh property, designed by acclaimed interior architect Martin Brudnizki. Gucci Westman, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Westman Atelier, made the hotel her home-away during NYFW. Beyond big events, the fashion folks and Upper East Side residents with the funds for runway frocks regularly dine at Casa Tua. Don’t be surprised if you see Nicky Hilton Rothschild or Nili Lotan there, digging into a serving of burrata with sun gold tomato confit.

Jonathan Maloney/Inga Beckmann for What The Fox Studio/The Surrey

You might not recognize some of the cover stars of Vogue France, but chances are you’ve seen them, and likely a few A-listers, around Fouquet’s New York. They might be toasting with bubbles and bivalves at Brasserie Fouquet’s, rubbing elbows with the fashion elite at the Le Vaux Rooftop, or sipping cocktails at the pretty-in-pink speakeasy, Bar Titsou—where Loewe hosted a party to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the brand’s iconic Puzzle Bag. Downtown cult brand TWP held its first fashion show at Élysée’s. The Brudnizki-designed, Parisian-inspired accommodations flaunt pastel hues, sumptuous seating, and closets large enough to accommodate a runway-ready wardrobe. The staff is accustomed to carrying and unpacking bundles of shopping bags, while guests sneak off for a reviving French beauty treatment.

Courtesy of Fouquet's New York

For years, the paparazzi have camped out outside The Mark Hotel, waiting to snap the first photos of style icons on the eve of the Met Gala. Last year, its star-studded guest book included Jenna Ortega, Cynthia Erivo, and Kerry Washington. The Upper East Side hotel is celebrated for its classy, glamorous atmosphere and New York Fashion Week activations, such as the Haute Dog Cart, which serves gourmet hot dogs by Jean-Georges in between shows. Located a block away from Central Park, it’s prime for a quiet morning stroll before a jam-packed day of shows, nights filled with invite-only dinners—one of which is, no doubt, at Caviar Kaspia at The Mark and involves the twice-baked potato topped with royal oscietra—and lavish parties.

Courtesy of The Mark Hotel

The Bowery Hotel is very much an industry spot. Filmmakers mingle with on-screen talent. Off-duty models grab a drink at the moody, hearth-warmed lobby bar. Zoë Kravitz, Charli xcx, and Bella Hadid have all been photographed exiting the hip, East Village haunt. The Bower has also hosted plenty of gatherings and cool events—including Lingua Franca’s first runway show, which Pat Cleveland closed by twirling in her iconic coat. After serving as the backdrop for fashion tête-à-têtes for years, the hotel’s evolution into an arbiter of taste feels only natural. This fall, it debuted its very first limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with the ethical cashmere brand.

The Mercer is a longtime go-to for style insiders, whether during Met season or on a random Tuesday when an A-list stylist is in town for a magazine shoot. Located smack dab in the middle of SoHo, the 73-key downtown hotel is ideally located for when you need to bop around to different showrooms, pick up some last-minute accessories at a boutique, or want to squeeze in lunch at some cool-girl-approved restaurant in between appointments. After a day spent out and about, fashion mavens (ahem, Rihanna, Haley Bieber, Jessica Alba, and the late Karl Lagerfeld), find refuge in the serene rooms, which were recently refreshed by interior designer Christian Liaigre and are stocked with amenities like Slip silk eye masks and Arrae supplements.

The Greenwich Hotel has insider cachet and legions of loyal guests (not to name names—and the staff never will—but...Margot Robbie and Lily Aldridge). The Tribeca hideaway, co-owned by actor Robert De Niro, has long been an industry staple and often plays host to events like Chanel and Tribeca Film Festival’s Through Her Lens annual luncheon, which spotlights emerging female filmmakers. On any given evening, The Living Room welcomes tastemakers who are more impressed by warm ambiance, dim lighting, and delicious Italian food than the latest made-for-Instagram spot. During the day, it’s an in-the-know networking hub for fashion publicists, stylists, and writers. The underground Shibui Spa is a hush-hush haven for Augustinus Bader facials and floating in the lantern-lit pool.

Located in West Chelsea, steps from The High Line and a short walk from the Meatpacking District, Faena New York is entirely Alan Faena’s vision. The former fashion exec turned hotelier worked with the Faena Design Team and Peter Mikic to curate every aspect of the hotel, from the conversation-starting murals to the red travertine runners in gilded corridors that look like a red carpet-meets-runway. The gold-dripping, cheetah-print bar pulses every night with a dress-to-impress clientele sipping signature cocktails. The maximalist fever dream from Buenos Aires, by way of Miami Beach, made its debut during NYFW. The kick-off party drew A-listers like Cher, legendary supermodel Iman, and Sarita Choudhury. We have it on good authority that a few of the esteemed attendees were among the first overnight guests.

Kit Kemp won over London’s movers and shakers before crossing the pond and putting her plush, colorfully printed stamp on New York City. In the center of SoHo, the Crosby Street Hotel draws a well-dressed contingent that feels right at home in its stylish interiors. The property features a gallery-worthy art collection, including an Anselm Kiefer painting and a 3-D installation by Jack Milroy, plus a 107-seat screening room that hosts private film events and VIP happenings. The bar brings together Uptowners who don’t mind venturing below Houston Street, photographers, and jet-setters. Upstairs, a variety of punchy rooms are decorated with oversize fabric headboards and playful dress forms, while spacious signature suites cater to big-name guests with even bigger entourages.

Courtesy of The Crosby Hotel

Many designers have a flagship store on Fifth Avenue; Brazilian hospitality group Fasano has its North American flagship hotel. The same fashionistas who are on a first-name basis with the salespeople at Gucci and Prada like to lounge in plush, residential suites complete with custom furnishings, walk-in closets, and views of Central Park at Fasano Fifth Avenue. Tucked inside a landmark Upper East Side building, the high-end hideaway attracts stylish guests like Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rutherford, and Alessandra Ambrosio, who favor the service of a five-star hotel combined with the discretion and exclusivity of a members’ club. More than just a place to crash away from prying eyes, the hotel has a chic on-site cafe, plus a Northern Italian restaurant and jazz club at its sister property on 49th Street and Park Avenue. The house car is available to whisk guests over for an evening out on the town.

Courtesy of Fasano Fifth Avenue

For a hotel in a microneighborhood—Dimes Square, the few blocks between Chinatown and the Lower East Side—Nine Orchard has a gravitational pull for aesthetes. It’s a place to go for downtown buzz and fashion sightings (but remember, like everyone else who checks in, you’re too cool to care). Los Angeles-based stylists push rolling racks through the lobby, photographers tune up cameras before shoots, and models grab a coffee after fittings. Grab a cocktail at Swan Room, the former Jarmulowsky Bank teller room that’s been transformed into an elegant lounge. Supermodel Helena Christensen and designer Daniella Kallmeyer have thrown private dinners in the space. The rooms and suites offer a peaceful retreat from the bustle below, blending original moldings, local art, and bespoke furnishings into a design that feels distinctly New York.

Courtesy of Nine Orchard

When the W New York – Union Square first opened, it quickly became a trendy stomping ground for fashion folks, later teaming up with Barneys New York’s creative director, Simon Doonan, on eye-catching window displays. With its bold, refreshed look by the Rockwell Group, featuring grand marble arches, contemporary furnishings, and striking art installations, the 256-room luxury hotel is destined to serve as the backdrop for many a future photo shoot. The redesign didn’t just upgrade the spaces—it reinvigorated the vibe. At the bar, the stylish crowd of creatives and front-row regulars makes this hotel a prime perch for people-watching. Coco Rocha and Heather Graham mingled at the recent Christian Siriano NYFW show after party. Presley Oldham debuted an exclusive jewelry pop-up in the expansive penthouse. And It girl Hari Nef recently stayed at the revamped flagship.