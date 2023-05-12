Between award-winning acting roles and stellar stints on the runway, Hari Nef has emerged as an undeniable style force since she burst on to the main stage, merging classic Hollywood elegance with a Downtown tinge. The 30-year-old actress, model, and writer first captured the industry’s attention in 2015 with her breakout role in the Emmy-winning series Transparent. The same year, Nef made history as the first transgender woman to sign to IMG Models. Since, she has not slowed down, taking on ambitious projects and establishing her personal style—an eclectic mix of runway pulls, elevated classics, and archival finds. She also isn't afraid to change up her hair either—we’ve seen pixie cuts, long locks, bold colors, and virtually everything in between.

Having made appearances on runways for brands like Gucci (she also starred in a fragrance campaign for them), Tommy Hilfiger, and Hood by Air, it is no surprise that Nef’s style is constantly on the cutting edge of what’s new. While she seems to love an all-black outfit, she also isn't afraid to mix it up, often incorporating vibrant splashes of color and bold prints into her wardrobe. There’s a lot to look forward to for the actress as she gears up for appearances in the highly anticipated series The Idol and the blockbuster film Barbie later this year. Here are Hari Nef’s best looks so far.

2023: Business of Fashion Gala Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A brown Loewe mini dress was the outfit of choice for the actress, who attended the Business of Fashion 500 Gala in Paris, France. She rounded out the simple look with a coordinating pair of the brand’s playful balloon heels.

2022: Paris Fashion Week Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images Nef attended the Loewe Spring/Summer 2023 show where she wore a playful teal and white halter dress (that features ultra-size pom poms at the hem) and a pink iteration of the brand’s signature puzzle bag.

2022: New York Fashion Week Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Opting for monochrome to brave New York’s snowy weather, Nef arrived to Khaite’s Fall/Winter 2022 show in a patent leather trench, knee high boots, and a padded clutch. Matrix-chic anyone?

2021: And Just Like That... Premiere Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During the premiere of And Just Like That..., the HBO Sex and the City revival, Nef seemingly channeled her inner Charlotte York, opting for a classic white gown with fringe detailing that she paired with flashy earrings and a black hair bow.

2021: Tribeca Festival Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A plunging Schiaparelli gown with subtle gold detailing was Nef’s choice during the premiere of Untitled: David Chappelle at the Tribeca Festival. She kept it simple beauty-wise with sleek, slicked back hair, a nude lip, and smokey eyeshadow.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress and model stunned in a deep blue dress from Gucci (a version of a similar look that debuted for their spring/summer 2020 collection) and kept it classic with gold heels.

2019: Business of Fashion Dinner Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a Business of Fashion event, Nef decided to lean into tailoring with monogram Gucci suiting, a white blouse, and eclectic green boots.

2019: Met Gala Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress certainly made a statement for her first Met Gala. She sported a bright yellow dress with billowing sleeves by Gucci for the 2019 event, themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

2018: LACMA Art+Film Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nef turned up to the annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in a show-stopping sparkling black Gucci gown that featured a short train and a ruffled bodice.

2018: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The 2018 awards season saw Nef lean into pattern and color—here, she chose a vibrant Gucci number that she paired with platform heels and a classic black clutch.

2017: LACMA Art+Film Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Having appeared in campaigns and on runways for the brand, Nef is clearly a Gucci girl. For the 2017 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, she continued that streak—wearing a dramatic gown by the Italian brand with a playful bow motif throughout.

2017: New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The Pennsylvania-native dressed up in a cut-out black gown that she styled with a fuzzy bright pink stole. She rounded out the look with dangling silver earrings and a messy updo.

2017: CFDA Awards Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Keeping it cool for June’s CFDA Awards in New York City, Nef chose a dreamy sheer floral sheer by Coach. Underneath, she wore only a pair of black underwear and accessorized the look with a mini crossbody bag.

2016: SAG Awards Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nominated for her role in Transparent at the 2016 SAG Awards, Nef pulled out all the stops in the form of a stunning gold Maison Margiela look complete with a structured bodice and draped skirt.

2016: Emmy Awards WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images The Transparent star chose a floor-length silk Gucci gown from the brand’s fall collection (in which she also walked the runway).

2015: LACMA Art+Film Gala Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the LACMA Art+Film Gala, Nef dazzled in a black silk gown from Gucci which boasts elaborate silver embroidery.