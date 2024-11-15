It’s finally time—we are officially leaving the past in the past and moving forward into a new era! Every couple of decades, the slow-as-molasses planet, Pluto, shifts into a new sign, marking the end of one generational energy and kickstarting a new one. This energy isn’t entirely unfamiliar, as we’ve been exposed to small doses of what the next 20 years might look like.

Aquarian energy first made its entrance in March 2023 for a few months before Pluto retrograded back into Capricorn. The planet of rebirth and transformation continued this pattern again in January 2024, but will finally settle into Aquarius for the long haul on November 19, 2024. Combining Pluto’s transformative power with Aquarius’s rebellious spirit promises revolutionary changes for the collective.

Since 2008, Pluto in Capricorn has brought change on a structural level, reshaping facets of life in a big way. This transit led us through economic crises, royal weddings and funerals, a global pandemic, and more. The past sixteen years have left us questioning whether the systems governing us serve us or restrict our sovereignty. As we shift into Aquarius, it’s crucial to carry these lessons with us as we welcome this fresh, more liberated feeling.

Pluto’s journey through Aquarius is an invitation to dissect outdated traditions and examine them critically. This shift from Capricorn to Aquarius may be a bumpy ride, moving from rigid bureaucracy to a “for the people” ethos. Pluto in Aquarius calls on us to question systems in our lives—whether financial institutions, governments, or social structures—and consider whether they still serve us.

One of the biggest shifts seen so far with Pluto’s dip into Aquarius has been technological. Cryptocurrency has shaken up traditional banking, and the emergence of artificial intelligence has many wondering how it might impact the workforce. Social media has also evolved rapidly, breaking barriers of communication and transforming how information is shared worldwide.

Beyond technology, Aquarius rules society—and if you read the news, you know the tea. Technological advances have allowed information to spread more rapidly and accessibly, fostering empathy in the collective. From heartwarming rescue videos to global climate protests, Pluto in Aquarius encourages us to love our neighbors, whether they live two doors down or on the other side of the planet. With Aquarius ruling utopian ideals, we can expect the next 20 years to bring significant social advancements that promote equity and opportunity for all.

Any Plutonian shift is intense; it’s the planet of rebirth, after all. While the first dose of Pluto in Aquarius may have felt rough, the signs are there: we’re inching closer to a future that feels a little more Jetsons-esque. This horoscope offers guidance until 2044, so keep it as a touchstone for reflection over the next two decades. As always, read your rising sign for the most accurate interpretation. Sending you all the best, chickadee!

Aries

Pluto enters your eleventh house of friendships, communities, and future dreams. Prepare to align with new social causes and recalibrate your networks, attracting influential allies who empower you to realize your wildest goals. Over the next two decades, you’ll transform how you engage with social causes and find your tribe.

Taurus

Pluto takes root in your tenth house of career, public image, and legacy, sparking a major evolution in your professional life. Your career path may take unexpected turns, but ultimately, you’re being guided to step into a more powerful role. This transit asks you to pursue authenticity and authority in your work.

Gemini

Pluto enters your ninth house, encouraging exploration of higher knowledge, spirituality, and global perspectives. This transformative energy might inspire you to embark on profound studies, travel, or connect deeply with foreign cultures, reshaping your worldview and belief system.

Cancer

With Pluto in your eighth house, you’re diving deep into themes of intimacy, shared resources, and personal transformation. Over the next two decades, expect a powerful shift in how you navigate finances, trust, and relationships. This period could bring a new level of emotional resilience and financial autonomy.

Leo

Pluto transits your seventh house of partnerships, transforming how you approach relationships, both personal and professional. You’re likely to attract more intense connections, pushing you to re-evaluate what you need in a partnership. This transit will deepen your bonds and inspire a new level of commitment.

Virgo

Pluto activates your sixth house of health, routine, and service, prompting a powerful shift in how you care for your body and approach daily life. This is a transformative period for redefining your work-life balance and enhancing your health practices. Efficiency and self-care become key areas of focus.

Libra

Pluto moves into your fifth house of creativity, romance, and self-expression, encouraging you to tap into your unique talents and take creative risks. Over the next two decades, you’ll experience profound shifts in how you express joy, engage in love affairs, and embrace your inner artist.

Scorpio

With Pluto in your fourth house, expect a complete transformation of your home, family, and inner foundations. You’re redefining what makes you feel safe and secure. This period is ideal for healing generational trauma and establishing a stronger sense of belonging.

Sagittarius

Pluto enters your third house of communication, community, and learning. This transit invites you to transform how you connect with others and share ideas. Expect significant changes in your communication style, perhaps learning a new language or diving into a field of study that shifts your perspective.

Capricorn

Pluto steps into your second house of finances, values, and self-worth, transforming how you manage resources and view your personal value. This transit may lead to new sources of income or a reevaluation of material desires, helping you cultivate a sense of empowerment in your financial life.

Aquarius

Pluto enters your first house, sparking profound shifts in your identity and self-image. Over the next twenty years, you’re redefining who you are, peeling back layers to reveal a more empowered, authentic self. This is a time for personal rebirth and self-discovery.

Pisces

Pluto transits your twelfth house of spirituality, solitude, and the subconscious. You’re being called to let go of old psychological baggage, perhaps through therapy or spiritual practices. Over time, this transit will help you heal deeply ingrained patterns and connect with your inner wisdom.