How Scorpio Season Will Bring Your Cosmic Goals Into Focus

Eclipse season has bid us adieu—and now it’s time for some reflection on what went down in October. Think about the relationships that gave you a run for your celestial money. How were your values put to the test? Did you notice yourself drifting away from certain folks while gravitating toward others? Now that we’ve sailed out of eclipse territory, it’s the perfect moment to initiate those changes you’ve been itching to make. Eclipses can be a bit like cosmic smoke and mirrors, making us see things through emotionally tinted glasses. Take a breather and ponder the lessons you’ve been handed about your values, boundaries, and desires.

November starts with a nudge from Saturn, urging us to take action. This past month, you might’ve felt like your personal progress was moving slower than a snail’s pace. But it turns out Saturn was playing a little game with us—challenging us to check our level of adaptability in pursuing our dreams. So ask yourself: How can you surrender to the external forces that influence your deepest desires while still keeping yourself accountable for moving forward?

As we hit the start of the new month, Venus shimmies into the social sign of Libra, while Mercury takes the straight-shooting route into Sagittarius. This duo’s dynamic will linger throughout November, setting the tone for directness in our relationships. This combo opens up opportunities for honesty with an open-minded twist, allowing us to connect more authentically. They may be fast movers, but they sure bring a sprinkle of playfulness and ease to our connections in November.

Keep your calendar marked for the new moon on the 13th, which will grace us in the passionate sign of Scorpio. Consider this an invitation to dive into deeper levels of intimacy in your life. Think about how you can open up and share those vulnerable parts of yourself to strengthen your connections. New moons are all about fresh beginnings and untapped possibilities, so don’t shy away from exploring those more mysterious and taboo corners of your life. Consider dabbling in some witchy rituals, like a tarot card pull, an astrology reading, or even a love spell. Scorpio new moons are like cosmic hotspots for these sorts of activities.

As we coast into the end of the month, Mars heads into Sagittarius, igniting our adventurous spirits like a cosmic cheerleader urging us to explore and seek moments of adventure in our daily lives. This energy encourages a playful attitude—but do watch out for being overly impulsive in your actions. Sagittarius can sometimes lead you on a wild goose chase, so try not to wander off too far.

We wrap up the month with a dazzling full moon in Gemini on the 27th, here to remind us to release the grip of overthinking and embrace a broader perspective. This full moon calls for us to step outside of the minutiae of everyday life and appreciate the grander picture. It’s the perfect time to engage in thought-provoking conversations that broaden your horizons and stir your intellectual curiosity.

As always, make sure to read your sun, moon, and rising sign for these horoscopes to get the best understanding of how November will be impacting you. Let’s get into it! 😊

Aries

Hey there, my lovely Aries—brace yourself for some ups and downs! The beginning of this month will be pretty chill, but as we roll into the middle of November, it’s essential to keep an eye out for potential accidents. Why? Well, your ruling planet is having a tango with Uranus, and that can stir things up. So stay vigilant and watch your step.

Now, when we hit the tail end of the month, here’s your mission: challenge yourself to tackle your goals from a fresh angle. Try to see it as a cosmic puzzle, with Saturn as your guide. This planet is pushing you to forge ahead while also stretching your horizons. Be prepared to discover new ways to channel your energy toward your desires and make those dreams happen. This is an adventure just waiting for you to embark on!

Taurus

Buckle up, because this month kicks off with a sprinkle of positive recognition coming your way. The spotlight will be shining on you, and you’re bound to get noticed a bit more than usual.

Why, you ask? Because your ruling planet is waltzing into Libra, and that’s a signal for things to get playful and connected. Picture it as a celestial invitation to embrace the joy of new relationships and the art of delightful banter.

As you cruise toward the middle of the month, there’s a new moon on the horizon. This lunar event is like your cosmic wingman, encouraging new relationships to blossom and flourish. Get ready to let the social butterfly in you spread its wings!

Gemini

Hey, Gemini—November is shaping up to be quite the intuitive journey for you, my friend, because it’s all about diving deep into the world of your relationships. Now, at the start of the month, things might feel a tad bumpy. Imagine your cosmic cruise ship—your ruling planet, Mercury—is sailing through some wild waters, thanks to rebellious Uranus and mystical Neptune. This might feel like a bit of a celestial rollercoaster, and could stir up some frustration.

But as you move further into the middle of the month, you’ll start to gain some serious perspective. You’re going to uncover some hidden secrets on how your relationships impact your ego. And here’s the kicker: you’ll learn how to release your own expectations and bid farewell to that narrow-mindedness that’s been overstaying its welcome in your life. This month is all about setting your spirit free.

Cancer

My lunar-ruled Cancer friend, I have great news: eclipse season is officially in the rearview mirror, giving you a chance to catch your breath. Now, let’s talk about that dazzling new moon right smack in the middle of the month. This will be like an open invitation to dive headfirst into the pool of pleasure and joy. How, you ask? Consider picking up new creative projects that light up your desires and make your heart do a happy dance.

As the month comes to a close, the full moon steps onto the cosmic stage, like a spotlight illuminating the hidden depths of your psyche, where your fears might be lurking. But don’t worry, it’s not a horror show—it’s all about encouraging you to release the tension that’s been hanging around. Think of it as a celestial spa day for your soul.

Leo

November is going to be a bumpy ride, but trust me—it’s all part of the cosmic plan to help you steer your life in the right direction. As a sun-ruled individual, your energy shifts with the seasons. At the beginning of this month, you’ll be easing into a gentle cool-down session after the whirlwind of eclipses. This is your cue to get in sync with your dreams and desires. It’s like the universe is whispering to you, “It’s time to rediscover your celestial groove.”

Around the middle of the month, you might notice an extra kick of motivation coursing through your veins. But here’s the catch: make sure you’re investing that energy into things that truly matter to you and bring a smile to your face. After all, life’s too short to chase after stuff that doesn’t light up your heart.

Virgo

Saturn’s been hanging out on the opposite end of your horoscope, doing its retrograde dance for a good while now—urging you to dive deep into your relationships, like a detective of the zodiac, examining all the details. But guess what? The ringed planet is now parked in your direct lane, which means you’ve got the green light to get proactive about your connections.

But hold on to your horoscope hats, because your cosmic conductor, Mercury, might throw in a twist or two, cranking up the drama and hitting you with a dose of frustration when it comes to making connections with others. But remember, my celestial buddy, patience is key. Don’t just throw your energy around like confetti. Invest your time and emotions in the relationships that are willing to invest back in you. It’ll be worth the wait.

Libra

Libra, your ruling planet is stepping right into your sign this month—and that’s fantastic news, because it’s time to shower yourself with some self-love and appreciation. You see, Venus is all about relationships, and Libra is the sign centered on connections, too. This month, you might feel a pull to be more connected with others. But here’s the cool part: this is also a time when you’ll be reminded of how brilliantly you shine!

Taylor Swift sings “When I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer” on her track “Bejeweled.” Think of this line as speaking directly to you: you’re totally allowed to take up space, because when you shine, your radiant light brightens up the lives of those you love. Bask in that beautiful glow!

Scorpio

Hey, Scorpio—how have you been feeling after that intense lunar eclipse last month? As we dive into November, the new moon at the beginning of the month acts as your cosmic cheerleader, urging you to take action on the changes that will nudge you along during the lunar eclipse on October 28th. Take a moment to ponder what stirs within you during those intense days.

Get ready, because this month is packed with ambition. Your ruling planet, Pluto, will encourage you to start rolling up your sleeves and stay focused on your goals. You have to be ambitious and roll with the punches no matter what. It’s time to work hard and keep your eyes on that prize.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius season kicks off on November 22nd, so as we approach the end of October, it’s time to do a little self-reflection. Consider this: Which parts of yourself could use a bit more attention and nurturing? Are there aspects of you that tend to get lost in the whirlwind of everyday life?

And here’s the good news—as we wrap up the month, fiery and ambitious Mars will be moving into your sign. That’s your green light to take action toward your dreams and sprinkle some extra optimism into your daily routine. Get ready to charge ahead and embrace those dreams with open arms.

Capricorn

You’ve likely been grappling with quite a bit of frustration lately, thanks to your planetary ruler doing its retrograde dance. But guess what? It’s time to let those tense shoulders drop! Think of this month as your golden opportunity to get back on track with healthy habits. Remember, it takes time to build a habit (around 21 days, they say), and now that your planetary ruler is moving forward, you can join the flow of re-establishing those habits.

Have there been goals or passions you’ve wanted to invest time into, but you’ve felt like your progress has come to a screeching halt? Stay sharp and create a solid game plan to give yourself the structure you need. This way, you’ll set yourself up for the long-term success for which you’ve been yearning.

Aquarius

November is here, and it’s ushering in a fantastic opportunity for you to kickstart some professional changes. However, don’t be surprised if you find yourself a bit frustrated around the new moon, especially when it comes to your professional pursuits—they might not be offering the same level of excitement they once did.

Take a moment to reflect on what’s been bubbling up beneath the surface. How can you plant the seeds of passion and revitalization in your life? It could be the perfect time to plan a little getaway or embark on an adventure. Sometimes, gaining fresh perspectives from the outside can be just the ticket to stabilizing your day-to-day life.

Pisces

First and foremost, congratulations on surviving this year’s Saturn retrograde in your sign, Pisces! This month is here to rekindle that deep, spiritual space you adore. November holds the potential for heaps of creativity and imagination, thanks to the celestial spotlight on your ruling planet, Neptune, and also due to several planetary influences.

As we approach the full moon toward the end of the month, it’s time to let your hair down and indulge in some big dreaming. Because as November winds down, you’ll want to turn your focus inward, and contemplate how to better balance your dreams within the confines of this material world. It’s time to shed those unstable foundations that have been holding you back.