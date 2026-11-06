November Horoscope: The 5 Signs Feeling the Intensity of the Scorpio New Moon

The vibes have been off for the past few weeks, but better days are just around the corner. Before you get there, take time to set intentions and think about your next steps so that they align with the new moon on November 9 (2 AM EST, so that’s Sunday night). With all these retrogrades going on, you might be wondering what those next steps should be. While it may seem counterintuitive to set intentions when you are still discovering what you want, the Scorpio new moon is a beautiful opportunity to dig deeper and understand what it takes to embrace a whole new level of mastery.

Whether it is a new moon or simply the monthly passage through the sign, the moon in Scorpio can feel tough. An obsessive, all-or-nothing energy sweeps over the sky and drives the collective toward intense feelings and tunnel-vision desires. However, the cosmos has lacked this sense of decisiveness for several weeks. The benefit of the Scorpio new moon is that it opens the door to deep psychological work, sharing with others, building deeper connections, and transformation, like a phoenix emerging from the ashes. You often feel an emotional clarity that is hard to ignore, but easy to question when logic gets in the way. What would you pursue if you didn’t question that inner desire?

Another way to look at this new moon: it’s the first day of a six-month masterclass. You are preparing for a journey that’ll leave you sharper and more skilled than before. However, it'll take some humility. Since this is the first of many classes, treat yourself like a student—open-minded and ready to learn. With Mercury retrograde happening at the same time, make sure to clock any know-it-all mentality peeking through. Scorpio’s obsessive quality can show up as impulsivity, but if one thing is true about Scorpio, it’s that this sign will never do a half-ass job. Ask yourself: How can I create a simple, workable plan to let things grow over time?

Additionally, because of the lingering retrogrades, a stagnant cloud could be hanging around you. It might be difficult to really get the wheels turning and step fully into your power right now, but on the bright side, that means you will be less inclined to rush the process. While you slowly work your way back to 100 percent, consider the three sides of Scorpio: the scorpion, the eagle, and the phoenix. The scorpion is reactive, protective, and direct. The eagle is solitary, brave, and observant. The phoenix is wise, unburdened, and transformative. Which would be the most beneficial for you to embody right now, and as you move beyond the new moon?

During this new moon, a ha moments and opportunities will certainly inspire you. But will you take action? There is a “will they, won’t they?” sort of energy in the sky. An old way of working, or even a dream you refuse to relinquish, might be getting in the way. It could be a shift in mentality that even keeps you from pushing forward. You can always revisit dreams, but they will keep withering and fading if you don’t tend to them differently. If you are going to commit to anything, commit to moving differently.

As with all new moons, intention-setting and manifestation are the first step toward letting some magic into your life. However, without actionable follow-through, those intentions are better left unsaid. Let the rising-sign horoscopes below give you a place to start your reflection, then act on what you uncover. Happy new moon!

Aries

What changes have been needed in your inner world? Is there a lack of trust, a desire for more intimacy, or even a psychological block that needs more attention right now? You are finding yourself in a “we”-centric moment, and the Scorpio new moon wants you to step outside of yourself without losing your sense of self. Where does the Venn diagram of your needs and values intersect with others, and how can you make that the constant upon which you rely? This new moon is about building trusting, intimate connections, so focus on finding common ground.

Taurus

What do you hope to receive from your relationships over the next six months? Do you want to foster a new connection, or re-establish boundaries right now? A hard conversation might be overdue—with yourself or another—about whether the give-and-take of that connection is mutually beneficial. Building trust takes time, so while you might believe you have the perfect solution for creating a stronger bond, allow yourself to move slowly and with intention during this new moon. The Scorpio new moon asks you to clarify what you need from others and to stay open to vulnerable interactions that feed your soul.

Gemini

If you had to pick one thing when it comes to your routines, what would be your focus? In a buckle-down, get-it-done sort of way—what should you bring to the forefront of your daily life? The universe is calling right now, pushing you to get serious about what is occupying your time. Use the Scorpio new moon to build a process and routine that flows your way, but won’t let you fall off the rails if you see a shiny new thing passing by. Focus on where you are going and stay present in the moment.

Cancer

What is your deepest desire? Is there some thought that fills your stomach with butterflies? Why are you resisting the urge to indulge? The past few weeks have been about reclaiming your joy, and you’ve likely been swimming in reminders of what makes you tick. As you move beyond the Scorpio new moon, permit yourself to have fun in a freeing, childlike way. Trust that you won’t overdo it and lose sight of your responsibilities; let the play remind you of the weariness in your heart.

Leo

What is the truest emotion you are feeling right now? Are you keeping that feeling locked away, or are you letting it feed your soul? Often, giving all the complex emotions we feel on a daily basis the same time in the spotlight is difficult. During the Scorpio new moon, you’re getting a new lease on your emotional life and, hopefully, finding ways to appreciate the depth of your inner self. Name what you need at home, and from your family, to feel safe enough to honor your authentic feelings. Trust is key, so believe that your heart can guide the way.

Virgo

Which sentiments have you left unsaid? What story have you been wishing to share that you are scared might expose too much about you? You are a Mercurial being, so the more you work with words, conversations, and ideas rumbling through your mind, the more powerful you become. Discretion matters, but that doesn't mean you can’t maneuver more complex ideas with ease. The Scorpio new moon wants you to build trust with your own mind, and take time to share your story in a manner that connects you more deeply to others.

Libra

Is there a pesky thought sitting in your mind that needs some attention? Are your desires and how you use your resources aligned with what you value? The Scorpio new moon has an intensity that, if tapped into, can make you a master of your material world. For you, that means not letting others’ desires sway you as you try to fit in or seem more likable.

Scorpio

Who do you hope to become over the next six months? As you reflect on where you are now, ask yourself: does the version of you that exists now feel aligned with who you hope to grow into? A degree of honesty is necessary to make the most of the Scorpio new moon. While no one can be at 100 percent all the time, an energy in the air is asking if you are showing up enough. Be real with yourself about who you are and what you need to do to embody your most authentic self. You’re at the center of this transit; don’t lose sight of what you can do.

Sagittarius

Slow and steady wins the race, and you are in a race to shed your skin. However, when doing something so deeply personal, against whom are you really competing? You can gain psychological wisdom through this new moon, but the challenge is not to rush the rebirth process. Sit with what you need, deep in your soul, to understand what can stay and what should fade. These next few months, after the Scorpio new moon, hold so much potential for healing—if you are willing to step into a more methodical, monk-like approach to life.

Capricorn

How can you find a sense of belonging and build a more intentional community without overextending yourself? Who do you want in your corner, ready to rally for you when the going gets tough? You’re likely at a crossroads between investing energy in your existing relationships and looking for ones with more depth. Focus on the spaces where shared values and interests can be fostered. If you walked into a space where you felt fully comfortable enough to drop your shoulders and be in communion with everyone there, what would it look like? Go out and build something bigger than you.

Aquarius

What legacy are you building? If you wanted to become the go-to person in your profession, how would you do that? There’s been a bit of tension lately surrounding your career, and the Scorpio new moon is offering you the chance to follow a new path. This doesn’t mean you have to quit your job and start from square one, but it will help to make sure the effort you’re putting in supports your dreams. However, you’ll need some honest reflection on why you are working toward that dream in the first place. Where do you want to be in six months?

Pisces

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up? What vast, exciting world did you see yourself conquering? While that dream might not be as sparkly now, the desire to experience new and exciting things persists. The Scorpio new moon is your chance to tap back into that visionary quest you set out on years ago. What is on the horizon for you that will help you expand your perspective, and how can you keep your eyes on the prize and commit to showing up regularly for things outside your comfort zone that will inspire and educate you?