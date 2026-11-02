November Horoscope: The 4 Zodiac Signs Starting a Transformative Month

Outside, the leaves are turning and the temperature is dropping, which means one thing: fall is upon us, and November is ushering in the season with a gust of fresh air. The first big transit of this month will occur on November 8, with the Scorpio new moon. Scorpio cherishes mastery, so look to this full moon as a moment to begin the process of shedding and transforming habits. During these last few days of Venus and Mercury retrograde, the Scorpio new moon offers a chance to build momentum behind the lessons we’ve learned over the past few weeks. What inner workings need to start taking material shape? How are you starting to embrace the phoenix imagery, rising from the ashes and growing over the next six months? This is a good time to set intentions for how you plan to work through the realizations you had during Venus and Mercury retrograde.

On the 13th, the Mercury and Venus retrogrades end. Astrologically, this day is important because it marks a moment to move forward. These inner planets have a heavy hand in our daily lives, so take it as an invitation from the universe to start making slow adjustments to how you move through your day. While you might be inclined to see this as things going “back to business as usual,” retrograde energy lingers even after the planets move forward again. Mercury’s shadow lasts another two weeks, and Venus’s until mid December. So take time to meditate, journal, and reflect on what came up over October and the first half of November as it relates to your communication patterns, daily life, values, and relationships.

On the 15th, Mars connects with Jupiter and the South Node in the later degrees of Leo. Mars with Jupiter is like a blade meeting flint, starting a fire on a large pile of coconut husk. Ideally, this should be a controlled burn—either to cleanse away stagnant energy or to nourish yourself with warmth and inspiration. While the past few weeks have likely felt slow, this is a burst of energy, so be careful not to wear yourself out and run off to the races before you’ve warmed up. The South Node is here, too—perhaps you’ll get a burst of inspiration to pick up something you let cool off recently. Since Mars is the god of war and Jupiter is the great expander, are tensions being blown out of proportion, or have you suddenly found yourself on the front lines, needing to act?

By the 21st, Sagittarius season rolls around, which ushers in a month of freedom and exploration. Wisdom comes through vast and varied experiences—so what would widen your perspective? What could help you feel more open, or cause you to question an old point of view? A fun challenge: write down a bunch of activities, tasks, mini-adventures, things you want to try, etc., put them in a bowl, and pick one to do every day throughout Sagittarius season. The idea is that you’re pushing yourself out of your comfort zone, but you still remain in full view of something enticing. See what you learn about yourself from the exercise!

The month closes out with the Gemini full moon on the 24th. This full moon offers perspective, helping you see how the pieces of the puzzle all fit together and what roles they play. After you’ve been racking your brain about what it all means and how everything fits together, things tend to click and fall into place around this full moon every year. Often, the revelations during a Gemini full moon help you find the balance between looking ahead to the future and appreciating all the details of the current world around you. That said, things could feel a bit chaotic—there might be lots of change and stimuli, waking up your subconscious and weaving a thread between the head and the heart. Keep in mind: loose lips sink ships, so if you see any cracks in your vessel, tend to them sooner rather than later.

November is about slowly getting our bearings and working with everything we’ve come to realize over October’s many retrogrades. Use the following rising-sign horoscopes as a baseline for your reflection. Keep in mind this month is a slow burn, but by the end, we should all be off to the races.

Aries

This will be an incredibly transformative month for you. You will shed your skin and emerge as a new version of yourself. The phoenix is rising from the ashes, and you need to make sure you don’t rush the evolution. Really consider which facets of your life are dragging you down and which ones carry excess baggage that doesn’t support where you’re going in the long run.

Taurus

Taurus, November is a time for your boundaries to be reestablished. Whatever space you choose to hold for others matters most right now. While you are still learning and uncovering what you want and need from others, you should allow yourself to take connections to the next level when you feel called to do so. You need to balance a budding bond with a strong bond that supports you. What do you wish to receive from others this month, and how can you lead with that yourself?

Gemini

In this moment, you must lock in. You might have felt quite distracted and all over the place lately, but don’t worry—as the month progresses, you will home in on what you need to do to stay on track. Make sure you don’t get lost in others’ whispers and stay focused on what you are working toward. Expect lovely moments of clarity and inspiration that will help you honor your natural rhythm.

Cancer

Here’s your chance to find your light. Amid the darkness of daylight savings, a light flickers—but you have to dig deep and invest in yourself. What do you want, and what do you need to keep hope alive? Where do you find yourself having the most fun and truly enjoying everyday life? Your goal for November is to add bits of whimsy and excitement to your routine so you don’t lose sight of the playful nourishment needed to sustain life.

Leo

November will bring you a lot of inner work and personal development. As the month progresses, you’ll notice you’re coming back into yourself and allowing yourself to feel your emotions more fully. As you go inward, make sure you are still putting yourself out there. By the end of this month, you should find a space where your intuition can guide you to experiences that are both energizing and restorative.

Virgo

Expect your mental fog to clear this month. Much astrology has been swaying your perspective, and you’ve likely been questioning where you are and where you’re going. How much have you been sitting with yourself? Have you given yourself the chance to really dive deeper into the thoughts and ideas that’ve been growing within you? Take charge, look deep, and enjoy a slower, more reflective experience this month.

Libra

Libra, November will be a powerful month for you to stand on business. You’ll have many opportunities to refine your approach and put your priorities in order. These next few weeks will help add mental and material clarity to reaffirm what you’ve always known to be true about yourself. The key is not to sway or question what comes to you swiftly. The realizations and downloads will be important indicators of how to merge your intuition and your intellect.

Scorpio

It’s time to reconnect with yourself. The past few weeks have been a deep period of reflection, helping you understand who you are, what you value, and how you want to move through life. Your calling card this month is to take action when you need to and rest when you need to. Look inward for inspiration about where you’re heading, and as the path clears, take leaps of faith and race toward your future. You’re in charge; take control of what’s to come.

Sagittarius

November will lead you back to yourself by helping you leave the past behind. What are you still carrying that no longer serves you, and what would it look like to shed that part of yourself? By the end of the month, you should feel more deeply connected to yourself, emboldened to explore parts of yourself you haven’t yet studied. Take a chance on who you are now, and stress less about who you used to be.

Capricorn

Over the next 30 days, you’ll deepen your connection with yourself and the world around you. A lot has been happening in the shadows of your life, and now it is time to take action. What needs to be transformed or released to create a more honest, safe space for you and your loved ones? What desires have you kept hidden—and could being more open about them help you foster more intimate connections?

Aquarius

This is your month to look ahead and take action. What is your purpose? Where do you see yourself in the next few months? As you focus on where you are heading, think about who you want to take with you on this journey. Over the next few weeks, any confusion or distractions that have pulled you away from your destiny will slowly fade. Keep moving forward, and trust that your actions will be supported when you put yourself first.

Pisces

November is a dreamy sort of month for you, dear Pisces. You are looking toward the horizon and imagining what might be waiting for you. Make sure you appreciate where you are on your current journey before you put all your effort into what’s next. You can find magic and excitement in the everyday, so don’t let yourself become detached from the present moment. Have fun this month, and let what could be inspire you.