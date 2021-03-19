BURNING BRIGHT
8 Chic Candles That Are Perfect for Spring
Photograph by Charlotte Wales; Styled by Katie Grand
Scents of all kinds constantly stir up emotion and memories, often transporting us to far-away places—even if we’ve been confined in the same space all day. The tranquil act of burning a candle can not only offer your psyche a welcome respite, depending on the notes, it can uplift and brighten your home and your mood as well. We’ve assembled below a collection of the most remarkable candles—each with their own specialized vibe—to soothe and uplift you this spring.