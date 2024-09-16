Over the past year, you’ve probably thought to yourself at least once, where am I? What is going on? How did we get here? Many of my friends and clients have been asking what is in the sky that’s making them feel so discombobulated. Mind you, everyone’s astrology is different, and what is throwing my system off course might not be the same for you—but a few celestial bodies are stirring the pot right now. Cue the Pisces lunar eclipse in Neptune and Saturn.

The lunar eclipse on September 17th at 10:34 PM ET is picking up many of the emotions we have been struggling with collectively. The lunar eclipse is a supercharged full moon—bringing waves of stimulus—or triggers—that will eventually lead to a sense of closure. The upcoming lunar eclipse in Pisces is the culmination of months, if not years, of scratching our heads and wondering which direction we are heading. Pisces, the mutable water sign, is full of creative, emotional, and spiritual expressions that allow us to find openness. However, Pisces can also be like the River Styx: dark and mysterious, trapping us in an endless cycle of anxiety, depression, and illusion.

There is still hope with this lunar eclipse, which will snatch the wool off our eyes and help us see the world more clearly. Much like a full moon helps us realize what we need to release, this eclipse will promote awareness of the anxieties, suspicious activities, and delusions we have to control. Expect the unexpected; eclipses often force eye-opening experiences at random. Although there is clarity, the sun and moon are blocking each other, so any revelations you might have will likely stem from those corners of your life that you might be ignoring. We often forget that the sun and moon are constantly dancing with each other, not just during a new or full moon.

The sun in Virgo and the moon in Pisces are coming together to find a balance between a rigid and meticulous approach and an expressive and improvised way of doing things. The sun reminds us that we should have structure while finding new routines and habits. The moon comes forward during this phase of transformation to remind us that to change ourselves, we must change our habits. We must be open to pivoting from “the plan” every so often.

The last time eclipses in Pisces and Virgo occurred were in 2016 and 2017. Similar to those eclipses, Neptune plays a vital role in how this cosmic revelation will impact us. Neptune is at home in Pisces, so it also radiates themes of spiritual freedom, creativity, free love, anxiety, suspicion, and living with a set of rose-colored glasses. Neptune has been in Pisces since April 2011, and briefly jumped back into Aquarius for a few months, until February 2012, where they have stayed since. I bring this up because we are approaching the end of Neptune’s transit through Pisces.

As we approach this eclipse, the grandeur of Neptune is present, causing the truth to reveal itself. Geopolitically, we are starting to understand how misinformation and propaganda spread. Domestically, we’re seeing how large-scale employers continue to take advantage of employees and how it affects our financial livelihoods. On a personal level, imposter syndrome is in the air, causing us to question if we are good enough or capable of achieving the dream we have had our eye on for so long. The tricky part of this facet of the eclipse is that Neptune can give us two sorts of answers: the real one and the one trying to keep us in a fantasy world. It’s like comparing the advice from all your loved ones to a viral TikTok horoscope—will you listen to those who know you best or will you follow the fear-mongering algorithm? Leaning into your spiritual routine and intuition will be the best way to determine the validity of the messages you receive.

Saturn is also in the mix. Saturn grounds us with feelings of responsibility and maturity, causing us to rise to the challenge rather than to hide from it. In conjunction with this eclipse, Saturn in Pisces adds an extra layer of pressure. You might feel it in the form of an urge to work immediately on finding a resolution. Remember that this eclipse has the potential to throw your perfectly curated routine out the window. Saturn suggests you be willing to surrender to the new challenge on the horizon rather than letting yourself become a martyr to your circumstance.

Overall, this is a heavy transit—so don’t feel defeated if you are experiencing bouts of lethargy, confusion, and lack of consistency. However, the challenge will be whether you choose to stay in that energy or if you will work to find a new flow for yourself. Embrace the change that comes forward, and don’t keep yourself stuck to a ball and chain of your idealism or, worse, your uncertainty. Look at this as an opportunity to embrace something new that honors your spiritual needs and creativity.

Neptune and Saturn want to support us, not drag us down. Neptune reminds us that there are worlds beyond our own, and we are all connected—we have to choose whether we will live in our reality or someone else’s. Saturn keeps us grounded while letting go of routines that limit our growth.

As always, read your rising sign for the most accurate interpretation of this lunar eclipse. Transformation starts now! Practice spiritual routines that help you find inner peace, and don’t believe everything you see online.

Aries

Aries, this eclipse occurs in your twelfth house—the house of endings, solitude, and the subconscious. You may feel a strong pull to retreat, reflect, and release deep-rooted fears or emotional baggage. Saturn’s influence asks you to take responsibility for old patterns that no longer serve you, while Neptune enhances your intuition and dreams. Pay close attention to recurring symbols in your dreams or meditation—there, you’ll find insight. Now is a time to quietly let go and heal, creating space for new beginnings.

Taurus

Taurus, the eclipse lights up your eleventh house of friendships, communities, and long-term goals. This eclipse might stir up shifts in your social circle or lead you to redefine what you truly value in your friendships. With Neptune in the mix, idealizing or misinterpreting group dynamics could be easy, so be mindful of any blurred boundaries. Saturn ensures that any remaining connections or ambitions are grounded and aligned with your growth. You may also feel called to revisit old dreams or goals and see how they fit into your life.

Gemini

This lunar eclipse activates your tenth house of career and public life, Gemini, which significantly changes how you approach your professional path. Neptune might have you dreaming big or feeling uncertain about your next steps, but Saturn’s presence ensures that you’re held accountable for the structures you’ve built (or failed to build). It’s time to release outdated ambitions and consider where your true purpose lies. Trust your intuition, but balance it with practical steps. New professional opportunities may arise, especially those that align more with your deeper spiritual or emotional values.

Cancer

For Cancer, the lunar eclipse influences your ninth house, one of higher learning, philosophy, and travel. The eclipse is a period of expanding your horizons, both mentally and spiritually. Neptune may heighten your ideas about new philosophies or adventures, while Saturn ensures you stay grounded, especially when dealing with legal matters, publishing, or educational goals. You may experience profound shifts in your worldview, leading to a more mature understanding of your beliefs. Reflect on the spiritual lessons from your past, because they will guide you through these changes.

Leo

Leo, the eclipse in your eighth house of shared resources, transformation, and intimacy may push you to confront fears around vulnerability and power dynamics in relationships. Neptune could blur the lines around financial matters or emotional boundaries, so it’s crucial to keep your mind clear and avoid escapism. Saturn will hold you accountable for managing joint finances, debts, or emotional investments. The eclipse is a powerful time to heal old wounds related to trust, control, or intimacy, allowing you to form more profound and authentic connections.

Virgo

This eclipse in your seventh house of partnerships focuses on your closest relationships. Neptune’s dreamy influence may lead to confusion or idealization of a partner, but Saturn insists on reality checks, asking you to define boundaries and address unresolved issues. If your relationships lack balance or clarity, this eclipse will bring the truth to light. You may need to solidify commitments or let go of connections that no longer serve your growth. Deep healing in your partnerships is possible, but will require clear communication and effort from both sides.

Libra

The lunar eclipse affects your sixth house of health, routines, and service, dear Libra. The eclipse is a time to reassess your daily habits and work-life balance. Neptune’s influence could bring confusion or a desire to escape through unhealthy habits, while Saturn urges discipline and accountability. If you’ve neglected your physical or mental health, now is the time to address those issues. You may also experience shifts in your work environment or take on new responsibilities that align more with your true purpose.

Scorpio

Scorpio Rising, the eclipse, energizes your 5th house of creativity, romance, and self-expression. The eclipse is a period for artistic breakthroughs or emotional awakenings, but Neptune’s fog may cloud your perception of romantic relationships or creative projects. Saturn helps ground these experiences, encouraging you to take your passions seriously and build something lasting. If a romantic relationship has been unclear or draining, this eclipse might bring a resolution, whether through deepening the bond or moving on. Use this time to align your creativity with your deeper emotional needs.

Sagittarius

This eclipse highlights your 4th house of home, family, and emotional foundations, Sagittarius Rising. Neptune may stir nostalgia or confusion around family dynamics, but Saturn’s presence calls for emotional maturity and setting boundaries where needed. The eclipse is a time to reassess your relationship with your home environment, possibly making decisions about where you live or how you nurture your inner self. If unresolved family issues resurface, the eclipse offers a chance for healing and closure, but only through honest, grounded reflection.

Capricorn

Capricorn Rising, the eclipse activates your 3rd house of communication, siblings, and local community. Neptune’s influence could lead to misunderstandings or foggy thinking, but Saturn encourages clear, disciplined communication. The eclipse is a great time to rework how you express your ideas through writing, speaking, or connecting with others. You may also need to address unresolved issues with siblings or neighbors. The eclipse may bring news or information that changes your perspective, allowing you to align your thoughts and words with more profound truths.

Aquarius

This lunar eclipse touches your 2nd house of personal resources, values, and self-worth, Aquarius Rising. Neptune could create illusions around your financial situation or personal value, but Saturn demands a more realistic and responsible approach to money and material resources. The eclipse is a time to let go of unhealthy spending habits or financial dependencies that drain your energy. Reflect on what truly matters to you and align your resources with those values. Saturn will help you build a more stable foundation, while Neptune encourages spiritual growth around material matters.

Pisces

This eclipse is deeply personal for Pisces Rising, occurring in your 1st house of self, identity, and appearance. Neptune enhances your sensitivity and creativity, but it may also blur the lines of how you see yourself. Saturn grounds you, encouraging you to take responsibility for how you present yourself to the world. The eclipse is a powerful time for self-reflection and transformation, allowing you to release old identities that no longer resonate. Embrace the opportunity to redefine yourself in a way that feels more authentic and aligned with your spiritual path.