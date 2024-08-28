September 2024 Horoscope: The 7 Signs In For a Reinvention This Fall

On September 1, Uranus makes its yearly retrograde station. Like all the outer planets, Uranus stations retrograde annually for about five months. Because of retrograde shadow periods, we can feel the effects of the retrograde for almost the entire year. Don’t panic, though—this is an energy that we are all familiar with because we experience it every year.

Uranus is the planet of innovation, change, humanitarian ideals, technology, and society. When Uranus stations retrograde, we’re motivated to integrate personal changes from the past year into our everyday lives. Twenty-twenty-four, on a collective and personal level, has been filled with encouragement to break free from the matrix and carve out a life that reflects our internal changes and growth. Look back to April, when Jupiter amplified Uranus’s energy (specifically on April 20). Whatever was going on in your life around that time has the potential to be reignited over the next few months.

Uranus has been helping us to value ourselves in new ways. Taurus is the sign of self-worth and values—so if you’ve been feeling disconnected from specific experiences that generally give you that good fuzzy feeling inside, that is normal. Looking in the mirror and questioning who is looking back at you is also expected. Uranus retrograde, however, will halt the new ideas and help us sit in the thoughts and feelings we’ve over the past few months. There are lightbulb moments that will help us to realize where we can better accept and implement the nagging voice in the back of our heads that has been telling us to zag when everyone else wants to zig! If you have strong Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn placements in your chart, you have probably felt this more than usual—so push against that earth-sign urge to stick to the status quo and do what feels radical but necessary.

Uranus has been egging us on to embrace positive changes in our lives, particularly on a material level. Being in the sign of Taurus, Uranus is asking us to look at how we approach the material world. How do we make money? How do we value our possessions? What work do we do, and how does it impact the world? Pluto and Neptune, meanwhile, have been lifting the veil from our eyes, showing that even the most minor actions have a huge impact (for better or worse). Both Pluto and Neptune have been throwing curveballs, forcing us to (rightly) question institutions of authority that might be deceiving us. Thankfully, Uranus Retrograde will help us reassess how we invest our money and ensure we only engage with what we genuinely value on the deepest levels.

Uranus steps forward to help dissolve patterns from the past. It is enlightening energy, but sometimes even the most exciting ideas can be scary. However, rather than being fearful of change, remember that this is a period of understanding how to apply changes we intuitively know we need to address but might struggle to face. Make sure to read for your rising sign to get the most accurate analysis—and remember, change is reasonable and necessary to grow!

Key Dates During Uranus Retrograde

Sept 1: Uranus retrograde in Taurus

Start the retrograde by revisiting your strategies for approaching your goals for the rest of the year.

October 24 & January 22: Mars in Cancer

You might experience boosted inspiration and more ability to take action. Consider the days surrounding these aspects as moments to move forward and work harder than usual. Experimentation is vital to keeping the momentum flowing.

November 16: Sun in Scorpio opposite Uranus retrograde in Taurus

You could feel particularly volatile around this date. Rather than leaning into every impulse that presents itself to you, take each moment at a time. Roll with the punches and let the universe guide you instead of forcing a narrative that isn’t yours.

December 2: Venus in Capricorn

Advancements in your relationships are to be expected, so don’t get left behind in the dust. Stay on your toes and open to what changes are coming in the form of your connections. You might also find this is a good time to reinvigorate the things that bring you beauty (wardrobe, hairstyles, etc.). It’s potentially an auspicious period for your career and money, too.

December 27: Venus in Aquarius square Uranus retrograde in Taurus

With the year ending and the holidays nearly passed, use this as a time to assess your finances. What financial goals do you have for the next year? Where can you learn from past hiccups to make the changes necessary to keep your head above water and your bank account happy?

Aries

What do you truly value? Uranus retrograde is here to help you understand what matters the most and ensure you put that at the center of your actions rather than motivating yourself to pursue material achievements that prove a point or validate you based on everyone else’s expectations. Use the next few months to assess how you can drive yourself to have a more individual approach to the material world. How can you challenge yourself to appreciate the journey, not just the destination? What do you feel yourself being challenged by that helps you break free from the “what is standard” mold? This is a great time, as well, to look back on your financial decisions over the past year and create a new plan that prioritizes your values.

Taurus

You know what it means to change more than anyone else, since you’ve been dealing with Uranus in your sign for the past six years. Uranus retrograde is another checkpoint from which you can look back and see how you have evolved. As you assess where you were, where you are now, and where you intuitively know you need to go, remember that change is beautiful—even if it makes you uncomfortable. I know Taurus loves to stay consistent and stable, but you must also acknowledge that as the world around you shifts, so do you. You are undergoing a period of reinvention, so dive headfirst and come out the other end, the version of yourself the universe has been asking you to be.

Gemini

Uranus retrograde is about closing the door on one experience and opening another one for a new adventure. The next few months may bring plenty of unexpected revelations by ushering people, places, and things from the past back into your life. You will find that by nurturing and expanding your spiritual routine and practice, you will have the best chance of navigating this heavy transit. Uranus is asking you to let go, sacrifice that ideal world you once envisioned, and accept that maybe that particular ideal doesn’t fit in this current reality—but a different one is possible for you to find. You shouldn’t feel wrong about needing to step out of the spotlight and make the changes quietly right now, but know that as long as you trust your intuition, you will become stronger.

Cancer

These next few months will feel less turbulent than others. You can spend the next 12 weeks or so focusing on your dreams and where you wish to go in this lifetime. To do this, you shouldn’t constantly move forward or reflect on the past. You will find that this time will be great if you push to reconnect with your community and not isolate yourself. Perhaps you finally return to the book club or recreational sports team. You could even find that volunteering in your community will help you see the bigger picture and release the stress of feeling like you have to have everything figured out right now.

Leo

The significant career changes you’ve been anticipating are hopefully right around the corner, Leo. Since you’ve been feeling stuck and challenged by your path, there is potential with this retrograde to understand more about what other avenues are best for you to take now. You are ambitious and like to know that you have achieved big things with your Leo energy—but you might need to slow down and let your ego step aside to assess whether your direction is really the best one for you. It would help if you were willing to explore career paths that are more exciting and fuel your passions over the next few months. You might need to follow the road less traveled to discover the destination you didn’t know you needed to reach.

Virgo

Don’t be surprised if you experience major changes to your worldview, dear Virgo. This Uranus retrograde might have you questioning your core philosophies, since you’re gaining clarity on all this new information you’ve been taking in. Have you noticed it’s become less radical and more digestible? It might be beneficial to consider becoming a student again in some capacity, whether that looks like actually going back to school to further your education or simply reading more so you can understand the topics that you find yourself scratching your head over. It would be best to stay realistic and not overwhelm yourself too much. Although you might feel motivated by this retrograde to dive deep into a world of knowledge and philosophical questioning, make sure you take things in small bites to avoid sending yourself into an anxious spiral.

Libra

You might feel unsettled at times over the next few months. With Uranus retrograde occurring in the house of transformation, you are being called to shed your skin and emerge as a new version of yourself next year. You are being pushed to look at what you keep holding onto and what you refuse to step away from. In these next few months, you will slowly unearth the truth of what your inner demons look like: what you need to change about your approach to boundaries with others, intimacy, and emotional depths that can help you be one step ahead of them, rather than the other way around. You might feel pessimistic and upset over the fact that you have to be more vulnerable and honest about what is happening beneath the surface, but it is essential to let yourself grow.

Scorpio

As a Scorpio, you are naturally protective of your space and who you allow into your inner circle. These next few months will help you change your approach to relationships and how you allow people into your life. This retrograde isn’t just applied to your intimate relationships—it explores the areas of business partnerships and the enemies you keep at arm’s length. You are being challenged to shift how you create space for others, which might sometimes feel like you want to make more distance between you and someone else. Rather than acting on impulse and throwing yourself out of a relationship or into a new one, focus on making changes within your existing relationships so you can create stronger bonds and better understand what you need from connections with others.

Sagittarius

You have been experiencing a lot of work, health, and habit changes with Uranus in Taurus. Thankfully, these next few months will throw fewer curveballs at you, and more opportunities to settle into a new flow and function. You will probably find answers when you slow down and assess what occupies most of your time—and how it could disrupt your health and well-being. You may find it is time to make a career change as your schedule and expectations are becoming too much. Perhaps you finally accept it is time to go cold turkey with whatever bad habits keep you from reaching your fitness goals. You are being pushed to implement the changes you need to make—to help yourself rise every day without the world on your shoulders.

Capricorn

Times are changing—and no longer do the games or toys of your youth satisfy your craving for fun. As Uranus Rx comes around you, you will be asked, “What makes me happy?” Is it money and fame (which is far too typical for Capricorn)? Right now, let yourself be a little bit rebellious and wacky! Have fun and reconnect with that inner child who views the world with limitless possibilities. Uranus retrograde hopes you accept that variety is the spice of life, and building your spice rack will help you continually find joy-based stimulus. If you keep trying new things, you will soon find hobbies that might surprise you and spark something in you that you didn’t know existed.

Aquarius

As the rule breaker of the zodiac, you may have found that the past few years have been all about breaking the rules upon which you were raised. As Uranus stations retrograde, you might have clarity on how your rebellious nature and foundational experiences clash. You have the gift of rebellion but are also the product of your upbringing. As you are challenged to look at areas like your home, family, and emotional roots, remember that you can take the lessons from those experiences and apply them to new molds. You get to create the framework that allows you to express and connect with your family unit—but don’t turn away from your past experiences. Replant the seeds of love to help build a new forest where your house can live.

Pisces

This Uranus retrograde will help you shift how you give and take information to and from the world. Misunderstandings can be expected from you, since you’re always taking in the more profound meanings of things. I often see Pisces with their head in the clouds, usually finding it difficult to separate fact from fiction—which is no fault of their own! Pisces is the most intuitive and spiritual sign, so being on another planet is what I expect to happen. However, Pisces, you are being challenged to bring your mind back to earth and find ways to share what you see beyond this realm and articulate it in a way that makes sense to others. How do you do this? Ask questions on how other people receive the universe, and therein lies your answer. Share your gift with others.