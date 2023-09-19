Mark your calendars for September 29, because there’s an exciting event on the horizon: a full moon in Aries.

Here’s the cosmic breakdown: during a full moon, the moon is opposite the sun. This time, when the moon’s in Aries, the sun will be hanging out in Libra. This lunation is extra special because it’s the first one since the north and south nodes moved into Aries and Libra. While it’s not quite eclipse season yet, think of this full moon as a sneak peek of what’s to come.

The full moon will guide you on how to set boundaries, find harmony in your relationships, and stop letting others dictate your expectations. The moon represents our emotions—and when it’s full, it serves as a spotlight on our emotional world, revealing hidden truths and feelings.

Full moons are perfect for cleansing rituals and letting go of the past to make way for fresh energy and new opportunities. This full moon in particular holds some lessons about recognizing imbalances in our relationships and creative expressions. Are you sometimes sacrificing your individuality just to keep the peace and please others?

Brace yourself for a touch of impulsiveness and tension in your relationships, but remember to stay true to yourself. Focus on building restraint when it comes to your actions and impulses in your connections with others.

This full moon is all about finding that sweet spot of compromise, where you and your relationships thrive. It’s a chance to shed light on where you’ve been holding back and how you can take more assertive action to benefit both yourself and your connections. Dive into your sun, moon, and rising signs, my friends, and let’s make the most of this enlightening lunar event!

Aries

Get ready, Aries, because this full moon is all about you. You might find yourself doing a bit of self-exploration, questioning your identity, and deciding whether there’s been an imbalance in how you prioritize yourself versus others in your relationships. Consider this a self-check moment—a cosmic mirror in which you will find your true self’s reflection. Here’s the deal: this full moon is happening in the part of your life that rules over your identity, your sense of self, and how you instinctively express yourself to the world. Plus, your relationship sector is getting some celestial spotlight too.

So, here’s the million-dollar question: have you been living in your own little world too much, or perhaps the world you’ve chosen doesn’t let you shine as brightly as you should? It might just be the perfect time to reinvent and reintroduce yourself on your own terms. This full moon is your moment to step into your own spotlight and bring a fresh burst of energy and passion to the people in your life. Embrace it!

Taurus

As a fixed earth sign, you tend to approach life with a practical and rational perspective, dear Taurus. But guess what? This full moon is all about tapping into your spiritual and intuitive side, uncovering secrets, and dispelling illusions. It’s like a cosmic quest to reconnect with your inner home base. You might find it challenging to let go of things from your past and accept that sometimes, the answers we seek don’t come from the material world but from our deeper emotions. It’s a tough nut to crack, but it’s essential.

So, here’s the game plan: forgive yourself for holding onto certain standards imposed by others in the past, and also forgive those who may have placed too many expectations on you. Remember, those closest to us usually act with our best interests at heart. Now, it’s your time to focus on connecting with what you truly need to heal and feel secure within yourself and your relationships. This full moon is your cosmic permission slip to get in touch with your emotional side and embrace the journey of self-discovery.

Gemini

Gemini, get ready for some eye-opening revelations. You might find yourself craving more connections and visibility in your various social circles during this moment. A lightbulb will go off, and you will realize your desire for more meaningful relationships. But here’s the real kicker: it’s also time to figure out who you need to be connected with and how to pursue those connections in line with your dreams and aspirations. It’s all about making those connections feel more like family, even if they’re not related by blood.

So, here’s your mission: focus on invoking stability, security, and a sense of safety within your friend groups. Think about the effort you put in and what you’re receiving in return. It’s a two-way street, after all. Remember, Gemini, family isn’t just given; it’s chosen. Embrace this full moon’s energy, nurture those friendships, and watch as your social life becomes even more rewarding and fulfilling.

Cancer

This full moon is all about your career, your social reputation, and the recognition you deserve. This is your time to shine on your chosen path. But here’s a question: do you sometimes internalize the expectations of your family, which might be holding you back from achieving greatness on your own terms? During this full moon, expect some movement in your career, perhaps a few office chit-chats, and the feeling of disconnecting from those old notions about what you should or shouldn’t be doing. Consider it a career makeover!

Here’s what I want you to think about: What do you want to be known for professionally? What kind of mark do you want to leave on the world? Identify the relationships that will support your dreams and foster those. And don’t be afraid to dial back on connections that might be blocking your path. This full moon is your cosmic spotlight, Cancer. Embrace it, believe in your own capabilities, and let it guide you towards the success that’s defined by you and your desires.

Leo

You might find yourself in a bit of a pickle, struggling to get the right amount of support from others. But here’s the scoop: you’ve been getting a little too caught up in the nitty-gritty—the small stuff that often gets in the way of seeing the big picture. We’ve all been there. My advice? Open yourself up to different perspectives and learn from life’s experiences. Don’t get bogged down by one little comment from a friend, coworker, or even your family. Sometimes, we sweat the small stuff when we should be focusing on the grand tapestry of life.

Sure, there might be some tension and frustration along the way, but remember, those tiny moments can add up to something bigger if you let them. It’s all about expanding your horizons, Leo, and looking at the world through a wider lens. By considering the bigger picture, you can push your belief system to become more open-minded and unified. Keep that majestic head up, my friend! You’ve got this, and a broader perspective will only make your lion-hearted spirit shine even brighter.

Virgo

It’s time to embrace your true self and accept the realities of who you are. You see, Virgos have a knack for overthinking and getting trapped in their own heads, worrying about how they’re perceived and what they should do to please others. But guess what? This full moon is your chance to have a heart-to-heart with yourself. It’s all about facing the truths about your identity and where you might be holding back from connecting with others due to those pesky fears of judgment.

Here’s the game plan: let’s work on reducing vulnerability, bit by bit. Instead of putting on a brave face and saying, “I’m fine,” be honest when you’re not doing well. Speak up and let others know what you want or need, instead of always compromising for their benefit. The end of the month might feel a tad heavy, but don’t worry. It’s just nudging you to practice more self-love. When you do that, you’ll be better equipped to receive love and connection from others. Embrace your vulnerability, have those frank conversations with yourself, and let go of those fears and anxieties. You’ve got this, and the world will love you even more for it!

Libra

Libra, get ready for a surge of creative inspiration and a whirlwind of ideas. You’ll feel this burning desire to connect with others, share your thoughts, and have those “a-ha” moments about how you can contribute more to the relationships in your life. During this time, you might also realize that by offering more space to others, you strengthen your connections in a beautiful way. But here’s the real gem of this full moon: it’s the perfect chance to bid farewell to relationships that belong in the past and set some healthy boundaries in your current ones.

Remember to assert yourself with confidence and avoid settling for complacency or making too many compromises. It’s about understanding your role in these connections and leading with patience. No need for impulsive decisions here! Take control of your choices and steer the ship of your life with a steady hand. This full moon is your time to shine, Libra! Embrace it and let it guide you toward healthier, more fulfilling relationships.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you’re a wonderfully mysterious and spiritual soul, but we can’t ignore the fact that you can be pretty darn stubborn at times. (Old habits die hard, right?) Well, this full moon is all about shedding the cozy blanket of nostalgia and finally embracing the idea that it’s time to kick those bad habits to the curb—yep, those patterns that have been holding you back from stepping into a new era. But wait, there’s good news! This full moon is spotlighting the area of your life that governs your habits, routines, and health. It’s nudging you to shake up your communication patterns and shift your perspective in your day-to-day life.

How can you do this? Well, Scorpio, it’s time to get personal and intimate with yourself. Try dipping your toes into a spiritual routine to break free from the everyday rituals. This will help you gain a better understanding of those small areas in your life, those recurring experiences that you keep going back to (and guess what? Some of them might not be serving your higher purpose). Release those old patterns, embrace change, and take a firmer grip on the world before you. This full moon is your cosmic green light to make some positive shifts.

Sagittarius

This lunar event is all about injecting some joy, pleasure, and happiness back into your daily routine, Sagittarius. The full moon is not only lighting up your passion and excitement zone, but your ruling planet, Jupiter, has gone retrograde recently, adding an extra layer of introspection to your life and habits. Now, here’s the fun part—give yourself permission to dive headfirst into playfulness without stressing over the everyday noise. Sagittarius energy is all about freedom and exploration, and this full moon is like your cosmic cheerleader, urging you to fully embrace that adventurous spirit. Think of it as taking mini mental vacations on the regular.

Now, don't worry, we’re not talking about jet-setting every week, leaving your responsibilities behind. This is more about carving out space in your life for those moments when you can step away from the hustle and bustle, even if just for a breather. It’s about finding a sweet balance between what you must do and what you genuinely want to do. So, Sagittarius, enjoy this lunar nudge to infuse a bit more excitement and fun into your life. Your responsibilities and duties are still important, but remember to make room for some well-deserved joy and exploration along the way!

Capricorn

Hey, Capricorn! Get ready, because this full moon is about to illuminate the part of your life that deals with home, family, and your upbringing. You might notice some old feelings from the past resurfacing, and it could stir up a bit of uneasiness. Towards the end of the month, you might feel the urge to step back, take a breather, and retreat from the hustle and bustle. You see, Capricorn energy is all about that laser focus on achievement and authority, whatever that means to you personally. But guess what? This full moon is your cosmic opportunity to unpack a treasure chest of insights about your home and family life. It’s time to let go of any baggage from your childhood that might still be weighing you down.

Imagine having a heart-to-heart conversation with yourself. Explore where your drive, your ambition, and your desires truly come from. What were the influences in your past, and do they still hold up when it comes to setting your own standards? So, here’s the deal: slow down, grab a trusty pen and some paper, and just let your thoughts flow. Write down what you’re feeling and what memories pop up when you reflect on your childhood. You’ll be amazed at what you discover about your sense of drive, achievement, and what “home” truly means to you.

Aquarius

This upcoming full moon is about to give your brain a serious workout. You’ll find yourself brimming with curiosity, eager to dive into fascinating topics, and maybe even challenging some of your own beliefs. That’s the Aquarius spirit! You’re a natural humanitarian, always looking to make the world a better place. But here’s the twist: your home and family life might be feeling a tad shaky and tense right now.

This lunar event is all about shedding old, outdated perspectives that just don’t align with the present or your personal standards. It’s like a cosmic spring cleaning for your mind. Expect some unexpected ideas to pop up. Embrace them. They’re here to nudge you, to question why you believe what you believe, why you engage in the conversations you do, and why certain topics pique your interest. The cool thing about this full moon is that it’s your chance to bridge the gap between your own thoughts and the collective wisdom of the world. By keeping an open perspective, you’ll tap into a wellspring of knowledge and insight that can only come from being receptive to the diverse ideas and experiences of the world.

Pisces

Pisces, consider this full moon your cosmic confidant, ready to reveal more about what truly matters to you. I get it—it might sound a bit strange coming from me, talking to a Pisces, who’s known for their deep sensitivity, intuition, and profound connection to the world. You’re a natural at caring for others and understanding the spiritual side of life. But let’s flip the script for a moment. How about taking some of that nurturing energy and directing it inward? This full moon is your chance to do just that.

It’s time to open up and be honest about what you really want. Take a peek at your finances and material possessions. Are they in harmony with your true self and your spiritual essence? It’s a fantastic moment for some financial soul-searching. Check in on those indulgences of yours. Are they aligned with your higher self? Remember, balance is key. Overindulging or under indulging during this time can throw you off course. Take a step back, my dear Pisces, and consider where you can invest more of your energy and where it might be wise to dial it back a notch. This full moon is all about finding that sweet spot between material and spiritual abundance.