Assuming we are still alive 15 months from now and society hasn't crumbled into Mad Max -style anarchy as warring factions fight for what little drinkable water remains on Earth, we can all go see the sequel to A Quiet Place , which is currently in the works, John Krasinski announced this week! A Quiet Place , about one farming family attempting to very quietly survive after most of society has been killed by aliens attracted to noise, made over $300 million at the box office when it was released last April. The horror-drama-thriller was written and directed by Krasinski, who also starred opposite his wife Emily Blunt .

According to Deadline , Blunt will return to star in the sequel ( A Silent Place ? An Even Quieter Place ? A Quiet Place 2: Shut Up Already ?), and Krasinski will again write and direct. No word yet on if he will act in the film because— SPOILER —his character dies during a climactic battle in the first film. Then again, there's always flashbacks!

Krasinski confirmed the news on Twitter and Instagram on Friday, posting a picture of the central family's house with the caption "...time to go back. #PartII 5-15-20." Mark your calendars: May 15, 2020, the place is gonna get so quiet !

At the conclusion of the indie hit, Blunt's character and her kids had figured out a way to kill the monsters, so perhaps this will be a tale of bloody vengeance. Though, for our money, the scariest part was when the brother and sister got trapped in the grain silo. Do you have any idea how easy it is to die in a grain silo? Children regularly die in grain silos in this country! Sorry for the tangent, but it's terrifying!

Alternatively, the film might focus more on how, exactly, the place got so very quiet, or how the rest of that post-apocalyptic world looks. "In some ways, the idea of seeing who these people were before this all happened would be interesting, but I'm not quite sure," Blunt told Entertainment Weekly last fall, before she'd even officially signed on for a sequel. "I think people feel very invested in this family." Krasinski, for his part, noted, "This is a world you can play in, this isn't just a character to remake...It's not like Alien or Jaws , where the main villain is the thing you're repeating; it's an actual entire set of rules and the circumstance that the world has undergone that you can play in very different facets."

In the meantime, you can catch Krasinski on Amazon Prime's Jack Ryan series, which seems to be mainly about soldiers doing push-ups. And Blunt, of course, recently starred as the titular nanny extraordinaire in Mary Poppins Returns , which garnered her a Best Actress nomination at this weekend's 2019 Oscars.

