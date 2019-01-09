Between the enormous success of A Quiet Place and Mary Poppins Returns , Emily Blunt and John Krasinski had a big 2018. Now, just a week into 2019, they're officially celebrating. The power couple have taken their recent earnings and invested it into Brooklyn real estate (once again), this time buying an $11 million apartment in the borough's most celebrity-friendly residence, The Standish.

Technically they bought their newest abode last year, but the sale just closed according to the Wall Street Journal via StreetEasy . And, technically, they bought two — not one — units, which they are speculated to be combining into one epic dwelling. For the hefty price tag of buying into the building, the couple also gains a gym, 24-hour concierge, kid's playroom, and enviable views of Manhattan.

Both of the properties are on the eighth floor, below their fellow film star Matt Damon, who purchased the building's penthouse apartment back in September of 2017 for $16.645 million, setting a new record sale in Brooklyn real estate. Damon's residence at The Standish also consists of more than one unit, totaling at six bedrooms and 3,366-square-feet of terrace alone.

Blunt and Krasinski will have plenty of room to stretch out in, whatever the specs of their apartment entail. Another entire-floor unit on the 10th floor, which recently went for $11.685 million, has 5,000 square feet, so Blunt and Krasinski's will likely be comparable. (Photos of that apartment are shown below as a sampling of what it looks like inside their new building.)

Interestingly, Blunt and Krasinski unloaded a gorgeous greystone townhome in Park Slope back in 2016 that stretched out acros 5,200 square feet and neighbored the homes of Chloë Sevigny, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard, and Steve Buscemi. Apparently, though, their new apartment at The Standish is a lot more paparazzi-proof than their former Brooklyn home.

That's a big draw for the pair, as both have criticized the paparazzi before. Back in 2009, Blunt said of the paparazzi, “They can become like vultures. My mother came to The Devil Wears Prada premiere with me, and this photographer yelled ‘Go f--k yourself’ at me, and I heard my mum gasp. It was just appalling.” Now, though, they'll sleep a little better at night knowing they can't be reached by those "vultures" in their new home.