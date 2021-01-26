Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Signs To IMG Models

Amanda Gorman was undoubtedly the breakout star of the 2021 inauguration. As a Harvard grad and the first Youth poet Laureate, she was invited to read “The Hill We Climb,” an incredible poem that celebrated the promise of American democracy, while also pointing out how that promise has been broken for many marginalized communities. But there was also hope in her words, and in her style. Gorman’s cheery yellow Prada coat and red satin hairband felt like a morning sunrise. The people want more of this bright style star, and now, she’s going to be shining all over our timelines with an IMG contract, The Hollywood Reported confirmed.

Gorman’s contract will handle her brand partnerships and expand her presence in beauty and fashion. She’s already a noted Prada favorite — beyond her inauguration outfit, she’s sat front row at several of their their fashion presentations, and was notably spotted at their Fall/Winter 2019 show alongside Tavi Gevinson, journalist Noor Tagouri, and disability activist Sinéad Burke.

Sinead Burke, Noor Tagouri, Amanda Gorman and Tavi Gevinson attend the Prada Show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019/20 on February 21, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo by Pietro D’Aprano/Getty Images for Prada

Will Prada cast her in a campaign? That remains to be seen, but it is evident that the brand adores her as much as the world. After her inauguration performance, Gorman’s debut poetry collection The Hill We Climb and Other Poems hit #1 on Amazon’s best-sellers list, and the book isn’t out until September. It’s safe to say that Gorman has become a voice and style icon of the moment, so her IMG contract will bring us more of her exquisite presence. We can’t wait to see what she does next.