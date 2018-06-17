A few years after coming out as queer, Hunger Games actress Amandla Stenberg has publicly announced that she's gay in an interview and Instagram post, both full of pride. She even cites Ellen Degeneres' iconic Time magazine cover: Yep, Amandla is gay!

Interviewed for Wonderland magazine by musical wunderkind King Princess (who is rumored to also Stenberg's girlfriend), Stenberg explains that her sexuality is something that she was born with, and that embracing it has allowed her to experience "untouchable love free from the dominion of patriarchy." Someone give this girl a book deal.

In the post, Stenberg includes the first portion of the interview and two rainbow-themed pictures from the accompanying photo shoot, and writes in the caption, "🏳️‍🌈✨ OUT & PROUD. ✨🏳️‍🌈 So happy to say the words Yep, I’m Gay in official print. Interviewed for @wonderland by someone I stan infinitely – the fiercest garbagio pop queen @kingprincess69. Thank you to KP for providing me with such a safe space to come out. We talk about gay sobbing, first encounters with lesbian masturbation, queer icons, Toni Morrison, disillusionment as a critical step, the art I’ve been working on, and the films that I have coming out this year. Full interview on newsstands now and available online Monday. 😁🎉"

So far, the comments appear to be positive, with fans wishing the 19-year-old happiness in embracing her sexuality. It is Pride Month, after all.

This October, Stenberg will star in the feature film adaptation of critically acclaimed #BlackLivesMatter-themed YA novel "The Hate U Give," just another example of the young star mixing art and activism in a powerful way.

