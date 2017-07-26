Earlier this week, it was announced that Anne Hathaway is in talks to replace Amy Schumer as the titular Barbie in the forthcoming live-action movie. Schumer was originally slated to star in the feminist take on a beloved doll's life before dropping out in March due to "scheduling conflicts." She currently has two other films in the works, including one with Nicole Kidman .

In an official statement to Variety at the time, Schumer said, "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."

But never fear, Hathaway is all but officially stepping in. Schumer's recent response to the rumors of Hathaway filling the role are less polished, but just as positive. In an Instagram caption, she said, "Hathaway smathaway jkjk she's perfect!! Can't wait to see it!"

The big screen adaptation of the Mattel favorite was originally supposed to start production on June 23. But even though that date has come and gone, Sony is still sticking to the projected June 29, 2018 release. In the film, the main character is kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and lands herself in a real-world adventure—a plot that sounded very Schumer-like. Any official confirmation of Hathaway taking on the starring role (and, ahem, who will direct) has yet to be announced.

Still, we know Hathaway isn't afraid to change her look for a role, so the question is: Will she reprise her platinum blonde pixie cut ?

