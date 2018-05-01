The nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards were announced on Tuesday morning, and by Tuesday afternoon, Amy Schumer has already resigned herself to the loser's circle. The 36-year-old actress was nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Play for her performance in Meteor Shower , which was written by Steve Martin, and despite already winning Emmy and Peabody Awards and a Golden Globes nod, Schumer doesn't think she's clinched this particular title.

"Hey! I got nominated for a TONY for being in Steve Martin's play 'Meteor Shower' [but] [I] don’t think [I] have a shot at winning so I’ll thank everyone here," Schumer wrote. "I'm really grateful and proud as hell." The comedian continued by giving a special thank you to Martin. "Steve for your confidence in me and for writing this play. Getting to spend time with you laughing and listening to you play the banjo was heaven." Schumer went on to thank many more people involved, including the cast and crew, family and friends, and the audience. Finally, she ended the non-acceptance speech with an earnest statement about her Broadway debut. "I've dreamt about being on [B]roadway since I was a little idiot and man, it delivered," she said. "The [B]roadway community made me feel welcome and [I] think it’s because they know how much love and respect [I] have for their work. Seeing theater is one of the greatest joys in my life."

Meteor Shower revolves around a California couple who invite another couple over for dinner and stargazing one night. "Eventually, the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky," the show's website reads .

Schumer is nominated alongside Glenda Jackson for “Three Tall Women," (who recently said of Schumer, “I’ve seen her on the telly. She’s very funny.") as well as Condola Rashad, “Saint Joan," and Lauren Ridloff, “Children of a Lesser God.”

See the full message and photos, below.

