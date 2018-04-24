MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MARCH 19: Andrea Casiraghi and his wife Tatiana Casiraghi attend The 62nd Rose Ball To Benefit The Princess Grace Foundation at Sporting Monte-Carlo on March 19, 2016 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Just when you thought all the royal-related madness had reached its peak , think again. While Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child yesterday, there's yet another royal baby to be celebrated. Not to be overshadowed by the British newborn, Prince Albert II of Monaco's nephew, Andrea Casiraghi, and his wife, Tatiana Santo Domingo, gave birth to a son April 19.

The royal baby of Monaco, Maximilian Rainier, will join his two older siblings—five-year-old Alexandre Andrea Stefano (nicknamed "Sacha") and his sister, three-year-old India Casiraghi. And according to PEOPLE , the newborn's moniker pays homage to Casiraghi's grandfather, Prince Rainier III (Grace Kelly's husband! ), formerly known as Rainier Louis Henri Maxence Bertrand Grimaldi. Casiraghi is the son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and her second husband Stefano Casiraghi.

Following Prince Rainier III's death in 2005, Prince Albert II took over his late father's place as ruler of Monaco. With the birth of Max, this royal baby is currently sixth in line to the throne, behind his father, Prince Albert II's twin children, and his older brother. Unlike the Cambridge family, succession in the House of Grimaldi depends on gender. Under Monaco law, which was solidified in 2014 after Prince Albert II and wife Princess Gabriella gave birth to a twin boy and girl, a male heir takes precedence over his sister in line for the throne, even if she's older. This is not the case in Britain with Princess Charlotte , whose position in line to the throne hasn't changed after her brother's birth.

The Casiraghi family currently lives in London, but it's believed that 34-year-old Tatiana gave birth in Monaco. According to tabloid HOLA! , the new mother of three continued work on her clothing brand, Muzungu Sisters , during her pregnancy, which Daily Mail also reports was not officially confirmed until the baby's birth.

While now seems to be the season of royal babies, there's also a few royal weddings on the horizon. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot May 19, followed by Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie's nuptials to boyfriend Jack Brooksbank on October 12.

2018 is panning out to be the year of the royals, and we are here for it.